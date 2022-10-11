ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Protests, anger, tears roil L.A. City Council meeting over leaked racist recordings

By Benjamin Oreskes, David Zahniser, Julia Wick, Dakota Smith, Libor Jany
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JQcAh_0iUalChM00
An emotional L.A. City Councilmember Mike Bonin addresses the public at Tuesday's council meeting. (Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)

Politicians, religious leaders, activists and everyday Angelenos directed their fury at the Los Angeles City Council on Tuesday, telling elected leaders about the rage and sadness they felt over a recording in which Councilmember Nury Martinez is heard making racist remarks and denigrating colleagues.

Martinez was not in the room, announcing shortly before the meeting that she was taking a leave of absence. She stepped down as council president a day earlier.

Hours later, President Biden took the extraordinary step of weighing in on the controversy, with his press secretary saying that he thinks all three politicians who took part in the recorded conversation — Martinez and Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León — should resign.

In the packed council chamber, a boisterous crowd echoed that view, with some calling for the meeting to be canceled unless all three stepped down. The three can be heard talking to a high-level county labor leader on the recording, whose contents were first reported Sunday by The Times.

After nearly an hour of chanting and shouting, the room fell silent as Councilmember Mike Bonin gave a tearful response to the recording, in which Martinez made racist remarks about his young son, who is Black.

Martinez said on the recording that Bonin handled his young son as though he were an “accessory" and said of the child, “ Parece changuito ,” or “He’s like a monkey."

"I take a lot of hits, and I know I practically invite a bunch of them. But my son? It makes my soul bleed,” said Bonin, his voice choked with emotion.

"I know I can never really know or comprehend the real weight of the daily relentless anti-Black racism my son is going to face," Bonin went on. "But man, I know the fire that you feel when someone tries to destroy Black boy joy. Man, it's a rage."

Other councilmembers responded to the fury by announcing a series of reform proposals. One would ask voters to expand the size of the council in 2024. Another would create a new committee to look at ways of limiting corruption. A third would ensure that the next redistricting process — the subject of the secret recording — is decided by an independent citizens' panel, not the council.

Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell, serving as acting president, announced his support for those proposals. And he denounced what he called "the casual racism," the "abhorrent language," the "dehumanizing racist reference" to Bonin's son, the "denigration of Indigenous peoples" and "the familiar tropes against LBGTQ+ individuals."

O'Farrell, who is gay, said he had attended Bonin's wedding to Sean Arian. He described Bonin's family as "an inspiration" to him and his partner, and the entire city.

"You deserved better," O'Farrell told Bonin, his voice cracking. "We deserve better. The people of Los Angeles deserve better."

Martinez was recorded in October 2021 at a meeting to discuss redistricting, the city's once-a-decade process of redrawing council district boundaries. During the conversation, Martinez mentioned Los Angeles County Dist. Atty. George Gascón, saying “F— that guy. ... He’s with the Blacks."

At one point in the recordings, Martinez said Bonin's son had misbehaved at a parade and needed a "beatdown." At another, De León appeared to compare Bonin’s handling of his child to Martinez holding a Louis Vuitton handbag.

The leaked recordings quickly sparked outrage across Los Angeles, with demands for the councilmembers' resignations from Mayor Eric Garcetti, mayoral candidates Karen Bass and Rick Caruso, Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) and numerous members of the City Council.

Martinez has apologized repeatedly in recent days, while De León said he regretted his actions and "fell short." Cedillo said he should have intervened during the conversation, but did not mock his colleagues or make racist statements.

Cedillo and De León started out Tuesday's meeting by sitting in their chairs. But they immediately became the subject of angry chants from the crowd, and eventually left the room.

Pastor Thembekila Crystal Coleman, addressing the council, said she welcomed their departure.

"Their seats are poisonous. The seat of Nury is poisonous," she said.

Assemblymember Isaac Bryan (D-Los Angeles) told the council that, like Bonin's son, he was adopted by a white family and is Black. He said the city cannot move forward without the three resignations.

"Trust me, there will be a healing, because everybody in this room and everybody in this city wants that healing," he said. "But we can't have it without accountability."

Under the City Charter, there does not appear to be a mechanism that the rest of the council could use to remove their colleagues in this situation. Instead, six councilmembers introduced a motion on Tuesday seeking to censure Martinez, De León and Cedillo — a largely symbolic move.

Garcetti, who leaves office in December, said he is interested in ways of rewriting the City Charter to provide more transparency and better governance. He said he’d like to see the City Council change its process for appointing members to committees and find a way to fill vacancies on the council faster through special elections rather than appointments.

In the audience, some people wore black T-shirts with white text that read "I'm with the Blacks" — a reference to Martinez's remarks about the district attorney. Others carried makeshift signs with the same message.

Before the meeting began, the crowd chanted fuera — "out" in Spanish — using the names of Cedillo, De León and Martinez.

Councilmembers entered the chamber to the thunderous chants of “Shut it down” echoing throughout the room. Members of the public spoke for about two hours.

“I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired,” said community activist Morris Griffin, noting that he’s been involved with Los Angeles politics since the aftermath of the 1991 Rodney King beating by police officers.

Griffin implored the council to change the City Charter to allow the council to force the three colleagues to resign — a move that would itself require voter approval.

So far, the only resignation has come from Ron Herrera, president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Labor, who hosted the secretly recorded meeting and occasionally chimed in during Martinez's remarks.

The leaked audio and its aftermath abruptly halted the political rise of Martinez , 49, who in 2019 became the first Latina to hold the powerful position of council president. Martinez, who represents part of the San Fernando Valley, had been considered at one point as a potential candidate for mayor.

Martinez's decision to take a leave of absence was only the latest shake-up at City Hall in recent years. Councilmember Mark Ridley-Thomas was indicted last year on bribery charges and has been suspended for nearly a year.

Former Councilmember José Huizar is awaiting trial on felony charges of bribery, racketeering and fraud. And former Councilmember Mitch Englander was sentenced in 2021 for lying to authorities who were investigating Huizar.

Four councilmembers are scheduled to depart by the end of the year and a fifth, O'Farrell, is in a tough reelection fight. Cedillo, who lost his bid for a third term in June, is currently set to step down in December.

The Rev. Rae Huang, who volunteers with the group Black Lives Matter, said she wants Cedillo, Martinez and De León to go immediately. Standing outside City Hall early in the day, she said she had no intention of letting up.

"I will be here every day until [they] step down," she said.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

LA Council faces uncertainty amid furor over racist remarks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Where does the Los Angeles City Council go from here? Three of its members – including the former Council president – are facing calls from President Joe Biden to resign after a recording surfaced of them participating in a closed-door meeting in which racist language was used to mock colleagues while they schemed to protect Latino political strength in Council districts. Three current or former Council members have been indicted or pleaded guilty to corruption charges, and it’s possible resignations in coming days could create new vacancies. The current mayor, Democrat Eric Garcetti, was named last year to become U.S. ambassador to India but the nomination appears stalled in the Senate because of sexual harassment allegations against one of his former top aides. Elections next month will bring a new mayor and several Council members.
LOS ANGELES, CA
citywatchla.com

Kevin De Leon - Time to Go

He was the first Latino leader of the California State Senate in 130 years, and represents the 14th District as a Los Angeles City Councilmember. Kevin has fought his whole career for the values his immigrant mother instilled in him from a young age.” -From Kevin De Leon’s Website.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
CBS LA

Garcetti, mayoral candidates respond to leaked racist comments from LA City Council members

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has responded to the leaked conversation from several City Council members, exposing a series of extremely racially insensitive sentiments on a recorded phone call in Oct. 2021. President Nury Martinez, council members Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León are all heard during the conversation, as well as L.A. County Federation of Labor President Ron Herrera."Bigotry, violence, and division too often live in unseen and unheard places, but have severe consequences on the lives of our fellow Angelenos when they are not confronted and left to infect our public and private lives. Stepping down from the council...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nury Martinez
Person
Gil Cedillo
Person
Eric Garcetti
Person
Mike Bonin
Person
José Huizar
californiaglobe.com

This Time, Everything Really Is Racist…and Corrupt…and Head-Spinningly Awful

Racism, corruption, political scheming, and rank stupidity – just another day at Los Angeles City Hall. The by-now infamous recording of LA Council President Nury Martinez, Councilmembers Gil Cedillo and Kevin de León (or whatever his legal name is), and president of the Los Angeles Federation of Labor Ron Herrera has provided a glimpse behind the torn and ratty curtain that is the public face of LA politics.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Los Angeles City Council#Black People#Mayor Eric Garcetti#Bribery#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#The Times
TheDailyBeast

L.A. Mayoral Candidate Corrects Moderator Calling Him White: ‘I’m Italian’

American real estate billionaire Rick Caruso awkwardly corrected a moderator during L.A.’s final mayoral debate after she called him white. Caruso, who is running as a Democrat in the 2022 mayoral election, was debating against fellow Democratic candidate Rep. Karen Bass when journalist Dunia Elvir said: “The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man.” Caruso quickly followed up with, “I’m Italian.” Elvir responded: “Italian-American.” Caruso, still firing back, replied: “That’s Latin, thank you.” Caruso then said he felt “connected” to the Latino community, but “quite frankly, my job is to connect with every community.” Reacting the tweet, writer Nick Jack Pappas wrote: “Can’t wait for Rick Caruso to claim Columbus was a Latino immigrant.”“The next mayor of Los Angeles will be either an African-American woman or a white man.”Rick Caruso: “…I’m Italian. That’s Latin, thank you.” pic.twitter.com/PMSImugONP— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) October 12, 2022 Read it at NBC
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
ladowntownnews.com

Section 8 Waiting List Lottery opens amid housing crisis

Los Angeles is in a housing crisis. In the past year alone, the cost of housing throughout the city has increased by over 8.8% while the homeless population has increased by nearly 3,000 people since the start of the pandemic. To help combat the rise in housing insecurity, the Housing...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Brandy hospitalized in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Singer Brandy Norwood is recovering in a Los Angeles-area hospital following a medical emergency on Wednesday. The Grammy-winning R&B artist took to social media just before 4 p.m. EDT to allay fans’ fears, attributing her hospitalization to “dehydration” and “low amounts of nutrition.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
443K+
Followers
71K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy