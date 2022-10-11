Read full article on original website
When I first heard about it, I thought it was a joke. I was expecting to be trolled and to be presented with dog houses or kids' playhouses. I was wrong as it turns out Home Depot does sell tiny homes.
National Cheeseburger Day doesn't arrive until September 18, but the big fast food chains have already been jockeying for your attention. While tons of local restaurants and fast casual chains serve up beefy, holiday-specific deals, the fast food giants like McDonald's and Burger King are offering burgers for next to nothing to bring you through their doors.
Walmart has gained a reputation for being a one-stop shop for everything for the home. However, there are some home items you should never, ever buy there.
(NEXSTAR) — As it continues to face financial uncertainty, home goods chain Bed Bath & Beyond is preparing to close 150 stores and cut its workforce by about 20%. The retailer has released a list identifying over one third of those stores set to close in the coming weeks.
If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy NowBe Aware: This Credit Score...
A WALMART shopper has found a product for nearly $900 off and there’s a way to score other deals like this one if you happen to miss out. As the largest retailer in the country, Walmart offers various products from groceries to games and electronics. While there are quite...
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was working the late shift at a convenience store that closed at 11 p.m. One night, I locked the doors at 10:55 p.m., five minutes before we were supposed to close. A regular customer tried to get inside the store at 10:59 p.m. He pounded on the door and gestured at the clock, indicating that we were supposed to be open for another minute. Against my better judgment, I relented and let him in.
Who says the good stuff has to cost a lot? Regular shoppers at Dollar Tree will tell you it doesn't have to cost any more than $1.25. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality Items To Buy NowMore: This Credit...
In a recent episode of "My Lottery Dream Home," David Bromstad shared his advice on how you can update your cabinets to make your kitchen feel ultra-luxe.
A video went viral this week for taking you through a virtual walkthrough tour of a townhome for rent in Southwest Atlanta, GA at an unbeatable price. Appletree Townhomes on 2328 Campbellton Rd. lists their one bedroom, one bathroom "Ambrosia" rental for just $725/monthly. In the clip, TikTok content creator...
A FORMER Walmart worker has revealed the one item shoppers should avoid buying from the retailer. Rousseau Vestal, a former Walmart cashier, told BestLife that Walmart bed sheets should be avoided because of their quality. "You won't want to get anything less than the greatest bed linens given that you...
Here's some extra motivation to get some cleaning and organizing done -- you may uncover unexpected sources of cash. From collectibles to unused electronics, there are likely items around your home...
The SeaPod, builty by Panama-based technology company Ocean Builders, is meant to be a self-sustaining, eco-restorative home that floats above the waves. At its grand unveiling on September 22, a futuristic luxury model home meant to float on the water toppled over in front of an audience that included Panama’s president, Laurentino Cortizo.
If you've been to the grocery story lately and noticed that the price of basic kitchen staples, like eggs, fruit, and cereal, were higher than usual, you're not imaging things. According to the latest monthly Consumer Price Index report, which was released on Tuesday, consumers are paying 11% more for food items than they were last year.
Mona Mejia, 44, earned $735,000 last year selling clothes and goods on social media. Her husband quit his job to help with her thriving business.
A COIN collector on social media recently shared a video about a 1940s coin worth a fortune. Tiktok user thecoinchannel, real name Eric Miller, posted a video to his account about a penny one of his followers found that could be worth over $100,000. The influencer uses his platform to...
In tough times like these when inflation is worrisomely high and a recession could be on the horizon, consumers flock to retailers that promise the best prices. Naturally, stores like Dollar Tree...
If you want to throw caution to the wind and stick with that electric tone for your whole home, then HGTV's color expert David Bromstad has some advice for you.
EVERYBODY is looking for new ways to keep energy costs down in the current climate. Log burners can be a brilliant way to save money, and one woman decided to make her very own log store to ensure she's fully stocked up for the winter. She took to her Renovating...
