Read full article on original website
Related
WTVM
Suspect in E. Alabama I-85 shooting spree appears in court
EAST ALABAMA (WTVM) - A man arrested in connection to a shooting spree along I-85 in Alabama and West Georgia appeared in court this morning. 39-year-old Jerel Brown was arrested on August 17th for a shooting rampage in East Alabama and West Georgia. One person was injured in the three...
alabamanews.net
Opelika man arrested for attempted murder, robbery in Auburn
Auburn police have arrested a man on felony warrants related to robbery and attempted murder. The Auburn Police Department, along with the U.S. Marshal Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force, arrested 24-year-old Zaquavious Tygvan Gilmore, of Opelika, Tuesday. Police say Gilmore’s arrest stems from shot fired in the 200 block of...
WTVM
Vehicle crash leaves southbound lanes on I-185 blocked in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A car accident has caused lanes to be blocked on I-185 - near the Manchester Expressway exit. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the accident occurred in the southbound lanes of I-185 - leaving two of the three left lanes blocked. It’s unknown at this...
Auburn Police: Children rescued, mother safe, man in custody
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police say children have been rescued from a hostage situation, and the mother is also safe. Auburn police say a male subject remains barricaded inside the home. The hostage situation began with a domestic dispute at a home along Windway Road in Grove Hill subdivision. Heavy police presence is along […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
alabamanews.net
Macon County Deputy Injured in Overnight Wreck
A Macon County Sheriff’s deputy has been injured in an overnight wreck on Interstate 85. According to Macon Co. Emergency Management Agency Director Frank Lee, two sheriff’s patrol vehicles were hit. Lee says deputies were assisting ALEA with traffic control when the crash occurred. He says ALEA is...
Auburn man facing domestic violence, charges; children and wife safe after standoff
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn man is facing domestic violence and other charges after police say he injured his wife, then barricaded himself inside their home with their three young children. The crisis began Tuesday morning with a domestic violence assault between the suspect and his wife at another location along Opelika Road. “As […]
WSFA
Troy police search for multiple shoplifting suspects
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Troy Police Department is asking for help identifying several suspects involved in two different thefts at a business. According to police, the suspects went into the business on Sept. 19 and Oct. 6 and stole over $8,000 in merchandise. Investigators have released photos of the...
Alabama: 14-year-old dies in attempted robbery by other teens, police say
One teenager is dead after a shooting early Sunday morning, according to the Decatur Police Department.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Traffic Alert: Crash on I-185 north, lanes blocked
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A crash has been reported on Interstate 185 north, just past Manchester Expressway. All lanes of traffic are blocked on the northbound side of the roadway. Information about possible injuries is not available at this time. This is a developing story. Stay with WRBL for new details as they become available.
WTVM
Suspect in custody after hostage situation on Ogletree Rd. in Auburn
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - According to Auburn police, a suspect is in custody after a hostage situation on Ogletree Road. Around 9 a.m. on October 11, Opelika police responded to a domestic violence call on Opelika Road. However, before authorities arrived at the scene, the suspect left. Police were able to track him to his home, where the hostage incident occurred.
WSFA
2 women sought in Montgomery murder investigation turn themselves in
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police say two women identified as people of interest in a September homicide case have turned themselves in. Adarius Felder, 24, was fatally shot at Midtown Oaks Apartments, located on Carter Hill Road, on Sept. 9. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers released a surveillance photo of the...
Police: Person barricaded inside Auburn home has hostages, SWAT on scene
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A standoff with hostages related to a domestic dispute is underway Tuesday, October 11th, with a subject barricaded inside a home in Grove Hill subdivision. Heavy police presence is along Windway Road and Ogletree Road. Auburn police, Opelika police, Lee County Sheriff and SWAT are on the scene. As a precaution, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Auburn police surround home near Grove Hill Subdivision in domestic dispute
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – A standoff related to a domestic dispute is underway with a subject and Auburn Police in Grove Hill subdivision. Aurburn Police have confirmed hostages are being held in the home where the standoff is taking place. People on Windway Road are being asked not to leave their homes and not to […]
WTVM
Family, friends hold memorial for young man killed in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Phenix City man was killed in east Columbus nearly two weeks ago and laid to rest on Oct. 12. Family, friends and former classmates of Steven Daniel paid their last respects to the young man that was remembered by his bright smile. Columbus police say...
alabamawx.com
EXPIRED Severe T-Storm Warning — Parts of Barbour, Bullock, Macon, Russell Co. Until 4:15 pm
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a. Northeastern Bullock County in southeastern Alabama…. Southeastern Macon County in southeastern Alabama…. Northeastern Barbour County in southeastern Alabama…. Western Russell County in southeastern Alabama…. * Until 415 PM CDT. * At 326 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Guerryton,...
Anniston Police Arrest Juvenile for Manslaughter
Anniston, AL – Per the Anniston Police Department Investigative Division on October 8 2022, and approximately 5:00 pm Officer and Investigators of the Anniston Police Department responded to the 400 block of West 29th Street in reference to a gunshot victim. When they arrived they found a male lying on the roadway. While the victim was being transported to NEARMC he died from his injuries. The victim has been identified as a B/M Christian D. Toyer, 20, of Anniston. The investigation revealed that a juvenile male was responsible for the shooting. At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that the two individuals were involved in a disturbance prior to the incident. The juvenile was arrested and charged with manslaughter. His bond was set at $18,000. The Anniston Police Department will not release the name of the suspect due to his age. No Further information is available at this time.
WTVM
1 dead, 1 injured, 23 families displaced in Columbus apartment fire
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One Columbus man dies after an early morning apartment fire at the Trails at Flat Rock Road on Oct. 12. “It had the entire sky lit up in orange, that’s all you could see was orange glow and the smoke billowing. It was a really big fire,” said Chad Peacock, resident of the Stone Creek neighborhood across the street.
Multiple suspects sought in deadly LaGrange shooting
A man was shot to death in LaGrange Saturday morning and authorities are now searching for multiple suspects. LaGrange police were called around 11:10 a.m. to the area of Carver Street and Brown Street for reports of shots fired. Once officers arrived, they found Charlie Dudley at 105 McGregor Street...
Columbus man accused in Hilton Avenue shooting makes first appearance in Recorder’s Court
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A Columbus man charged in the Hilton Avenue shooting on Monday made his first appearance in Recorder’s Court today. Kevin Dietz is charged with the death of 64-year-old Ursula Dietz and 19-month-old Elenor Dietz. According to police, Kevin Dietz was charged with murder after responding officers Kevin Dietz alive and found […]
WSFA
Alabama National Fair, Autauga County Fair closed Wednesday due to weather
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama National Fair and Autauga County Fair will not open Wednesday due to inclement weather, according to officials. The Alabama National Fair is expected to reopen Thursday for Senior Day from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. followed by a $2 admission with a non-perishable food item for the Montgomery Area Food Bank. Carnivals and rides will open at 3 p.m. Thursday.
Comments / 0