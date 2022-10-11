ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Yankees Suffer Big Injury Loss Before Division Series

This morning, the New York Yankees released their roster for the American League Division Series, and reliever Scott Effross was not on it. Effross, who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline, has an elbow injury and will need Tommy John surgery, according to YES Network's Jack Curry.
BRONX, NY
Hot 99.1

Fans Boo New York Mets Iconic Voice For Slamming Buck

When you are a Major League Baseball play-by-play announcer/analyst, you are paid for your opinion. Ex-players and managers stack broadcast booths across the country to provide key insight. Mets play-by-play star, Gary Cohen grew up a New York Mets fan, not too far from Shea Stadium. Cohen along with former 1986 Mets Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez combine for one of the most popular broadcast booth trios in the game. On Sunday night, Cohen was part of the SNY postgame crew, as the game was on ESPN. The ever-popular Queens native got roundly booed by the live audience for his comments regarding Mets manager Buck Showalter.
QUEENS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Bronx, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees Place Ex-Red Sox On Postseason Roster To Aid World Series Pursuit

Could a former member of the Boston Red Sox contribute to the New York Yankees' playoff run?. The Yankees released their 26-man roster for their American League Division Series matchup against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, with a familiar face listed. Former Red Sox and current Yankee utility man Marwin...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miguel Castro
Person
Jack Curry
NJ.com

Former Mets prospect to interview for Marlins manager position

There’s a new job opening down in Miami. On Sept. 25, Don Mattingly announced that he and the Marlins mutually agreed that he would not manage the team in 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So the Marlins are on the hunt for a new manager....
MIAMI, FL
NESN

Red Sox Fans Will Hate Alex Rodriguez’s Joke On David Ortiz

Alex Rodriguez played a joke on fellow FOX Sports analyst David Ortiz after the New York Yankees won their postseason opener Tuesday night, and Boston Red Sox fans probably won’t be thrilled about it. Following the Yankees’ 4-1 win against the Cleveland Guardians, Rodriguez secretly pulled out a Yankees...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yes Network#The New York Yankees#Alds#The Chicago Cubs#The Cleveland Guardians
NESN

Mariners Vs. Astros Live Stream: Watch ALDS Game 2 Online, On TV

The Astros can take a stranglehold of their American League Division Series with the Mariners on Thursday. Houston stunned Seattle on Tuesday when Yordan Álvarez smoked a three-run, walk-off home run that gave the reigning AL champions an 8-7 Game 1 win. If the Mariners suffer a second consecutive defeat at Minute Maid Park, they will head back to Seattle with their season on the line.
SEATTLE, WA
NESN

Yankees-Guardians Game 1 Viewers Really Laid Into Bob Costas

New York Yankees fans were treated to a win in Game 1 of the American League Divisional Series on Tuesday night, but those watching weren’t thrilled Bob Costas was the one on the broadcast. Costas, 70, was on the call with TBS with fellow analyst Ron Darling. Costas, after...
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News for October 12, 2022

Mike Puma looks at the biggest questions facing the Mets this offseason, while also writing that retaining Edwin Diaz is the biggest offseason priority. Tim Britton ponders what the team should focus on this winter while Tim Healey looks at some of the players from the team who are set to hit free agency.
QUEENS, NY
NESN

NESN

Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
47K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.

 https://nesn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy