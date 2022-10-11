Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yankees Suffer Big Injury Loss Before Division Series
This morning, the New York Yankees released their roster for the American League Division Series, and reliever Scott Effross was not on it. Effross, who was acquired from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline, has an elbow injury and will need Tommy John surgery, according to YES Network's Jack Curry.
What was Bob Costas thinking with Yankees’ Harrison Bader HR comment?
If you watched the TBS broadcast of the New York Yankees-Cleveland Guardians Game 1 matchup on Tuesday night, you were probably not thrilled with Bob Costas calling the shots (alongside Mets sympathizer Ron Darling). The man hasn’t called a full playoff series in 22 years. And it showed. He...
Yankees announcer John Sterling goes viral for Harrison Bader home run call in ALDS Game 1
John Sterling did it again. The voice of New York Yankees baseball on WFAN dropped another signature home run call, with this one coming Tuesday in Game 1 of the American League Division Series vs. the Cleveland Guardians. Outfielder Harrison Bader hit a solo home run to left field in...
Fans Boo New York Mets Iconic Voice For Slamming Buck
When you are a Major League Baseball play-by-play announcer/analyst, you are paid for your opinion. Ex-players and managers stack broadcast booths across the country to provide key insight. Mets play-by-play star, Gary Cohen grew up a New York Mets fan, not too far from Shea Stadium. Cohen along with former 1986 Mets Ron Darling and Keith Hernandez combine for one of the most popular broadcast booth trios in the game. On Sunday night, Cohen was part of the SNY postgame crew, as the game was on ESPN. The ever-popular Queens native got roundly booed by the live audience for his comments regarding Mets manager Buck Showalter.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How Yankees’ Nestor Cortes transformed from struggling no-name to nasty (and beloved) star
NEW YORK — Catcher Kyle Higashioka often roams the Yankees clubhouse before games wearing a T-shirt picturing Aaron Judge as a little leaguer. Reliever Domingo German’s locker room attire usually includes a sleeveless hoodie that’s up. Starting pitcher Nestor Cortes mostly opts for the tee that many...
Mariners Decision Called Into Question Following Walk-Off Loss To Astros
There’s just something about the Seattle Mariners in October. Just days after experiencing the second-greatest playoff moment in franchise history, the Mariners came crashing back down to earth with a crushing loss to the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Tuesday. Leading 7-5 in the bottom of the...
What’s next for Mets legend Keith Hernandez, whose SNY contract has expired? Perhaps a move to the Bronx
The New York Mets season has come to an end. And with that, some of those who work in and around the Mets find themselves with decisions to make about the future. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. That includes Keith Hernandez, whose SNY contract expired at the...
Yardbarker
Yankees Place Ex-Red Sox On Postseason Roster To Aid World Series Pursuit
Could a former member of the Boston Red Sox contribute to the New York Yankees' playoff run?. The Yankees released their 26-man roster for their American League Division Series matchup against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, with a familiar face listed. Former Red Sox and current Yankee utility man Marwin...
RELATED PEOPLE
What happens if Yankees’ weather ruins ALDS Game 2 vs Cleveland Guardians?
Wednesday was a beautiful day for baseball in the Bronx, less than 24 hours after the Yankees defeated the Cleveland Guardians 4-1 in the series opener Tuesday night. Sadly, no baseball was played, by design. Rob Manfred’s newfangled playoff schedule has some kinks that still need to be worked out,...
Former Mets prospect to interview for Marlins manager position
There’s a new job opening down in Miami. On Sept. 25, Don Mattingly announced that he and the Marlins mutually agreed that he would not manage the team in 2023. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. So the Marlins are on the hunt for a new manager....
Red Sox Fans Will Hate Alex Rodriguez’s Joke On David Ortiz
Alex Rodriguez played a joke on fellow FOX Sports analyst David Ortiz after the New York Yankees won their postseason opener Tuesday night, and Boston Red Sox fans probably won’t be thrilled about it. Following the Yankees’ 4-1 win against the Cleveland Guardians, Rodriguez secretly pulled out a Yankees...
Yardbarker
Red Sox claim Caleb Hamilton off waivers from Twins, designate Abraham Almonte for assignment
The Red Sox have claimed catcher Caleb Hamilton off waivers from the Twins. In order to create space for Hamilton on the 40-man roster, outfielder Abraham Almonte was designated for assignment, per the team’s transactions log. It is not clear when Hamilton was removed from the Twins’ 40-man roster....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Isiah Kiner-Falefa already making Yankees regret Oswald Peraza ALDS roster decision
When the New York Yankees dropped their ALDS roster on Tuesday, some fans were let down. They were hoping for more aggressive moves from manager Aaron Boone to improve the position player side of things. With so many reasonable players to leave off the roster — Aaron Hicks, Marwin Gonzalez,...
Mariners Vs. Astros Live Stream: Watch ALDS Game 2 Online, On TV
The Astros can take a stranglehold of their American League Division Series with the Mariners on Thursday. Houston stunned Seattle on Tuesday when Yordan Álvarez smoked a three-run, walk-off home run that gave the reigning AL champions an 8-7 Game 1 win. If the Mariners suffer a second consecutive defeat at Minute Maid Park, they will head back to Seattle with their season on the line.
One of Yankees’ reported Aaron Judge contingency plans would totally miss the mark
Though it feels criminal to even mention with the New York Yankees in the ALDS at the moment, there’s no avoiding the Aaron Judge free agency discussion. His contract will expire in a few weeks and any team will be free to sign him. Most insiders/pundits/experts believe he has...
Yankees-Guardians Game 1 Viewers Really Laid Into Bob Costas
New York Yankees fans were treated to a win in Game 1 of the American League Divisional Series on Tuesday night, but those watching weren’t thrilled Bob Costas was the one on the broadcast. Costas, 70, was on the call with TBS with fellow analyst Ron Darling. Costas, after...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Amazin' Avenue
Mets Morning News for October 12, 2022
Mike Puma looks at the biggest questions facing the Mets this offseason, while also writing that retaining Edwin Diaz is the biggest offseason priority. Tim Britton ponders what the team should focus on this winter while Tim Healey looks at some of the players from the team who are set to hit free agency.
NESN
Boston, MA
27K+
Followers
47K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0