Dinwiddie High School senior 'traumatized' after classroom 'explosion'
A Dinwiddie High School senior is traumatized after seeing her classmates catch on fire during a chemistry demonstration on Wednesday.
Virginia high school evacuated after chemistry class ‘incident’
RICHMOND, Va. - A Virginia high school released students early Wednesday after the building was evacuated due to what officials described as an "incident" inside a chemistry classroom. The unspecified incident happened at Dinwiddie High School and was confined to a chemistry class, Dinwiddie County Public Schools wrote in a...
Explosion inside chemistry classroom, Dinwiddie students injured
More than one student was injured in the Wednesday morning incident, sources told CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil.
Clarksville Ruritans give $12,150.00 to area Elementary School Teachers
In accordance with their mission to support education and the youth of the area, the Clarksville Ruritans gifted Chase City and Clarksville elementary school teachers with $150.00 each. The money may be used in any way the teacher deems, in order to make their tasks easier. Many of the local teachers commented that they often use out of pocket money to buy additional supplies and supplemental materials. The Ruritans hope this discretionary money will aid the teachers and students alike and serve as a good start to a successful school year.
A refuge for those seeking recovery from addiction is coming to Mecklenburg County
Statistically, one in three households have been either directly or indirectly impacted by addiction! Maybe its you or your spouse, your child, your relative, your neighbor, your best friend, or a work associate that suffers from addiction. Neither gender, race, education, financial status, or social status play a defining role with addiction. Addiction knows no bounds!
Northampton DSS worker earns state award
JACKSON – Tasha Alston, an employee of Northampton County’s Department of Social Services (DSS), has garnered some statewide recognition for her hard work. Alston was selected as the 2022 North Carolina Child Support Services Manager of the Year, which was announced at the annual conference held in August in Cherokee, NC.
Is he running in 2023? Emporia native Hermie Sadler is focused on upcoming midterm elections
There is growing speculation in and around Emporia and Greensville County that business owner Hermie Sadler is planning a run for Senate in Virginia's new 17th District. Emporia and Greensville County fall within the boundaries of the new District. Sadler, a lifelong Emporia resident, hosted a meet and greet for...
Couple shares love for Lawrenceville United Methodist Church
LAWRENCEVILLE – The members and supporters of Lawrenceville United Methodist Church, 310 West Church Street, are celebrating 175 years of ministry to Brunswick County and surrounding area. I was asked to talk with Mabel Brewer, 94, and Wilbur Brewer, 96, to share what Lawrenceville United Methodist Church means to them and to also share a little of the church’s history. Anne Burke, who is the organist and pianist and long time member, helped organize the interview and joined us for the conversation.
MMS Volleyball Improves to 6-0
The Mecklenburg County Middle School volleyball team captured three matches last week to improve to 6-0 on the season. MMS topped Nottoway 3-0 on Thursday, winning the three games by the scores of 25-15, 25-18 and 25-19. The Phoenix also topped Amelia 3-0 last Wednesday, capturing the three games by...
Winners named in cancer benefit cook off
A BBQ and Chili Cook Off was held over the weekend to support the Mecklenburg County Cancer Society. There was over $26,000 was raised to support the cause. Reese Edmonds (pictured left) was named the BBQ winner and Big Jeff Linke (pictured right) took the lead in the Chili Cook off. The event will be held again on October 14, 2023.
It’s time for NC to honor a Black soldier murdered for resisting segregation
He didn’t want to go to the back of the bus. | Opinion
Staffers urge development of “nuisance property” in Danville
Danville City staffers say lifting the liens on a vacant property could clear the way for some residential green space. Planners are asking Danville City Council to release two nuisance abatement liens affecting one parcel of land in the 700-block of Stokes Street. It would be donated to a new owner and turned into a non-profit community garden.
The South Central Fair begins this week!
The South Central Fair opens tomorrow, Tuesday, October 11 and runs through Saturday, Octobe…
Fact check: A closer look at the ‘6 criminal charges’ Bo Hines faced
There's a new attack ad in North Carolina’s most competitive Congressional race -- and this one goes after Republican candidate Bo Hines.
Man found snorting drugs behind Roanoke Rapids library, found with fentanyl, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been arrested after snorting narcotics behind the Roanoke Rapids library, according to deputies with the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office. A deputy said he was near the library on Sunday when he noticed a silver Ford Taurus with a Virginia registration...
October chill (maybe snow?), but a warm welcome from a lifelong weather geek
Want to be the first to see weather news? Sign up for our weekly email weather newsletter, featuring weather journalist Kevin Myatt. Frost on the pumpkin may have arrived even faster than you could get the decorative pumpkin set up on your front porch. And now October is looking pretty chill off and on perhaps right up to Halloween.
Nine indicted in Mecklenburg; 1st Degree murder among charges
A Mecklenburg County Grand Jury issued nine indictments to individuals in September. An indictment is not a verdict of guilt but rather a formal accusation initiating a criminal case. Tristin Booth of South Hill is charged with the first-degree murder of Dontavious Wilson, use of a firearm in commission of...
Robbery suspect found in Greensville County charged
LAWRENCEVILLE – Christie Hayes, 45, from Elizabethton, Tennessee, was located on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in Greensville County and is being held at the Meherrin River Regional Jail with no bond. Sheriff B. K. Roberts expressed his appreciation for the public’s help in locating Hayes. As background on Oct....
Danville Police Asking for Help With Recent Spike in Vandalism
The Danville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in keeping the city clean. The recent request comes after an increased amount of vandalism in the city parks. At approximately 9:40 pm on October 6 a vehicle moved barricades, which were closing the Anglers Park parking lot for...
Durham brothers accused of killing young woman remain in jail with no bond
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Two brothers charged with the murder of a woman at a Durham gas station Friday night will remain in jail as the judge waits for more information from police on the shooting. Jaquez Reddick, 23, and Tracy Crawford, 18, both of Durham were arrested and...
