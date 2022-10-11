ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Girls Soccer: Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022

The Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament seeds have been finalized and East Brunswick, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The first round must be played by Saturday, Oct. 15, and the quarterfinal round will played by Tuesday, Oct. 18. The semifinals will take place on Thursday, Oct. 20. The final is set for 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Woodbridge.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

No. 11 Clearview over Highland - Field hockey recap

Darian DeLeo’s five goals and two assists lifted Clearview, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 10-0 victory over Highland in Mullica Hill. Gabby Andres had two goals with an assist while Julianna Racobaldo added two goals for Clearview (10-1). Alaina Lomonaco scored a goal in the win as well.
MULLICA HILL, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Burlington County, NJ
Burlington County, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

Toms River North over Lacey - Field hockey recap

Olivia Fraticelli’s three goals and two assists fueled Toms River North to a 6-1 victory over Lacey in Toms River. Rachael Tetzlaff had a goal and an assist for Toms River North (12-0). Katelyn Rizzo and Madison Eollo each scored a goal and Katie Marra had one save. Maeve...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Scholastic
Daily Voice

NJ Star Athlete Found Dead In Central PA Dorm Room

A 21-year-old star athlete from New Jersey was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to York College of Pennsylvania school officials. Andrew "Drew" Ruehlicke, of Mullica Hill, "was found unresponsive in his residence hall room earlier today and was later deemed deceased," Richard T. Satterlee, Ph.D, Dean of Student Development and Campus Life told Daily Voice in an email on Monday, Oct. 10.
YORK, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Devils season opener: New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers | Everything you need for first game of 2022-23 NHL season

For the first time since April, the New Jersey Devils are playing a regular season game. On Thursday night, New Jersey will face the Philadelphia Flyers in a regular season game at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Coach Lindy Ruff and general manager Tom Fitzgerald were busy this offseason –– acquiring gritty veterans Ondrej Palat, Erik Haula, backup goalie Vitek Vanecek and improving the defense with John Marino, Brendan Smith and No. 2 pick Simon Nemec –– but Thursday’s game is the first chance to show that they’ve changed.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2-Alarm motel fire in Pleasantville, New Jersey

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- A motel fire broke out in Pleasantville, Atlantic County early Tuesday morning. It is just outside of Atlantic City.Fire officials tell CBS3 this is now a 2-alarm fire that's burning at the Economy Inn on the Black Horse Pike.At this point, there are no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.But this fire is also causing problems on the roads. The Black Horse Pike is closed in both directions, west of the A.C. Expressway.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Nebraska coach takes shot at Rutgers crowd

Nebraska wasn’t too impressed by the crowd at SHI Stadium Friday night. The athletics department announced Friday morning before kickoff that Rutgers had sold all tickets available to the general public for that night’s game against the Cornhuskers. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. However,...
LINCOLN, NE
njbmagazine.com

Groundbreaking Held for $14M Expansion at Camden County Tech

Camden County Technical School (CCTS) in Pennsauken last week to broke ground on an approximately $14 million expansion of its renowned culinary program. The expansion of both the Pennsauken and Gloucester Township campuses includes a $24 million investment into critical classroom space to train a 21st century workforce. “The mission...
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
224K+
Followers
127K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy