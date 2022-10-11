Read full article on original website
Union County Tournament girls soccer roundup for quarterfinal games, Oct. 12
Olivia Russomanno starred for third-seeded Cranford with two goals in its 3-0 win over sixth-seeded New Providence in the quarterfinals of the Union County Tournament in Cranford. Shea Matheson added one goal in the victory and Tori Aslin made five saves. Aileen McGovern, Lily Young and Faith Kelly all had...
Girls Soccer: Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
The Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament seeds have been finalized and East Brunswick, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The first round must be played by Saturday, Oct. 15, and the quarterfinal round will played by Tuesday, Oct. 18. The semifinals will take place on Thursday, Oct. 20. The final is set for 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Woodbridge.
Haddonfield tightens Colonial Liberty race with another big division win (PHOTOS)
A week that started with heartbreaking news has quicky taken a turn for the better for the Haddonfield boys soccer team. Two wins in three days over the division leaders — and fierce rivals to boot — will have that kind of effect. Reed Wixted scored a pair...
No. 11 Clearview over Highland - Field hockey recap
Darian DeLeo’s five goals and two assists lifted Clearview, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 10-0 victory over Highland in Mullica Hill. Gabby Andres had two goals with an assist while Julianna Racobaldo added two goals for Clearview (10-1). Alaina Lomonaco scored a goal in the win as well.
Toms River North over Lacey - Field hockey recap
Olivia Fraticelli’s three goals and two assists fueled Toms River North to a 6-1 victory over Lacey in Toms River. Rachael Tetzlaff had a goal and an assist for Toms River North (12-0). Katelyn Rizzo and Madison Eollo each scored a goal and Katie Marra had one save. Maeve...
Overtime Elite pros coming to N.J. to face top prep players
New Jersey will host the preps vs. the pros this weekend on the high school basketball level. Some of the top high schools stars from New Jersey and New York will play against teams from the Overtime Elite league at Roselle Catholic High School on Friday and Saturday.
The New Jersey pizza that’s going to the MLB playoffs
Who'd have ever expected the Phillies to make the playoffs after an 11-year drought?. Better yet, who's have ever expected them to sweep the wildcard series and win their first game of the National League division round?. When they come home to face the Braves in game 3 there will...
This Bucks County High School Golf Team Just Made History During a Major Tournament
A Bucks County high school golf team recently made their mark on the sport in a major tournament that took place this week. Staff writers at Suburban One Sports wrote about the recent victory by the local team. The Bensalem Owl’s gold team, featuring four players fro Bensalem High School...
NJ Star Athlete Found Dead In Central PA Dorm Room
A 21-year-old star athlete from New Jersey was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to York College of Pennsylvania school officials. Andrew "Drew" Ruehlicke, of Mullica Hill, "was found unresponsive in his residence hall room earlier today and was later deemed deceased," Richard T. Satterlee, Ph.D, Dean of Student Development and Campus Life told Daily Voice in an email on Monday, Oct. 10.
Loved ones ‘shocked’ after high school, college track star killed in N.J. shooting
Ewing police officers on a traffic stop near Trenton Monday night heard the sound of gunfire and moments later found a man shot dead behind the wheel of a car, authorities said Monday. The victim, Daveigh Brooks, 25, had been shot multiple times at about 9:25 p.m., the Mercer County...
This NJ Native Is Killing It On Jeopardy! And His Winning Streak Continues
There’s a new local celeb in the state and he’s officially on an 8-game-winning streak! A New Jersey native has been making waves on the gameshow, Jeopardy, and everyone in the garden state is rooting for him to make history!. On tonight’s episode of Jeopardy, Cris Pannullo who...
Are You A Winner? Mega Millions Lottery Player Takes Home $10K In South Jersey
A lucky Mega Millions lottery player won $10,000 in the Tuesday, Oct. 11 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball. The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven #33336, 3163 Marne Highway in Mount Laurel, Burlington County. The winning numbers for the...
Devils season opener: New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers | Everything you need for first game of 2022-23 NHL season
For the first time since April, the New Jersey Devils are playing a regular season game. On Thursday night, New Jersey will face the Philadelphia Flyers in a regular season game at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Coach Lindy Ruff and general manager Tom Fitzgerald were busy this offseason –– acquiring gritty veterans Ondrej Palat, Erik Haula, backup goalie Vitek Vanecek and improving the defense with John Marino, Brendan Smith and No. 2 pick Simon Nemec –– but Thursday’s game is the first chance to show that they’ve changed.
‘Central Jersey' Exists, and a New Law Would Require State to Promote It
It's one of the oldest debates in New Jersey - there's North Jersey, there's South Jersey, but is there really a Central Jersey? And if so, where is it?. A new bill introduced in the state legislature Tuesday would formally define the once-nebulous region, and require the state to promote tourism there accordingly.
Redd leaves pension-boosting job with South Jersey university board to lead Camden nonprofit
Dana Redd is a Camden native who was mayor from 2010 to 2018.
2-Alarm motel fire in Pleasantville, New Jersey
PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- A motel fire broke out in Pleasantville, Atlantic County early Tuesday morning. It is just outside of Atlantic City.Fire officials tell CBS3 this is now a 2-alarm fire that's burning at the Economy Inn on the Black Horse Pike.At this point, there are no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.But this fire is also causing problems on the roads. The Black Horse Pike is closed in both directions, west of the A.C. Expressway.
Nebraska coach takes shot at Rutgers crowd
Nebraska wasn’t too impressed by the crowd at SHI Stadium Friday night. The athletics department announced Friday morning before kickoff that Rutgers had sold all tickets available to the general public for that night’s game against the Cornhuskers. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. However,...
Groundbreaking Held for $14M Expansion at Camden County Tech
Camden County Technical School (CCTS) in Pennsauken last week to broke ground on an approximately $14 million expansion of its renowned culinary program. The expansion of both the Pennsauken and Gloucester Township campuses includes a $24 million investment into critical classroom space to train a 21st century workforce. “The mission...
South Jersey Driver, 37, Killed In Collision With Dump Truck
A 37-year-old man from Camden County was killed when he struck a dump truck in Gloucester County, NJ Advance Media reported. Thurman H. Smith Jr., of Chesilhurst, was heading west on Route 322/Glassboro Road when he struck the vehicle around midnight Thursday, Oct. 6, the outlet said citing Monroe Township police.
Rutgers is grappling with an NIL problem that has no easy answers | Politi
What can Rutgers do to keep other programs from poaching its best athletes with big-dollar name, image and likeness deals? It is the central question for the athletic department and its biggest boosters in the early days of a wild-west era in college sports. The answer, at its core, is...
