Luxury Alternative Investment Platform, LUXUS, Announces the IPO of the $1.5M Golden Dahlia Ring

The Associated Press
 3 days ago
The Golden Dahlia features an 11.74 carat fancy vivid yellow diamond with a VVS1 clarity grade, set in a platinum ring setting with colorless tapered baguettes. Available for $300/share with a market capitalization of $1.5M. (Photo: Business Wire)

LUXUS, the world’s first luxury alternative investment platform specializing in precious gems and high jewelry, announces its second IPO, the Golden Dahlia, a rare Fancy Vivid Yellow diamond ring with a market capitalization of $1.5M, selling at $300 per share.

Previously available only to the ultra-wealthy, celebrities, royalty and institutional collectors, LUXUS has made this exclusivity accessible to investors of all levels on its digital platform. With LUXUS’ second IPO, investors now have the opportunity to partake in fractional ownership of these rare assets.

The Fancy Vivid Yellow grade represents the pinnacle of the yellow diamond category, and the Golden Dahlia’s antique emerald cut with no inclusions is a true rarity that is highly sought after by collectors, consumers and connoisseurs. LUXUS is making it available for investors for the first time ever.

Additionally, the high inflationary market environment and geopolitical instability make ultra rare assets like the Golden Dahlia challenging to procure. As investors seek the safe havens of hard assets, demand for scarce precious metals & gems is stronger than ever. “As LUXUS grows, we are committed to providing investors with access to the world’s scarcest assets so that they can effectively hedge their exposure to traditional asset classes. We look forward to releasing research and educational materials in the coming months as the capabilities of our technology platform deepen and our team grows,” said Founder and CEO, Dana Auslander. “The Golden Dahlia is one of many exceptional fancy colored diamonds that we intend to offer investors as they explore this emerging asset class.”

All assets listed on the platform are independently appraised and valued through IGI (International Gemological Institute), the global leader in diamond jewelry grading. Each asset is accompanied by a GIA grading report to ensure authenticity. Further, fancy colored diamonds contain a rarity report from FCRF (Fancy Colored Research Foundation).

About LUXUS

LUXUS is the first alternative investment platform built around the mission to empower everyone to invest in luxury assets. LUXUS partners with the world’s premium brands to unlock fractional ownership in coveted jewelry, ethically sourced precious gems, rare timepieces, accessories and more for retail investors around the world. Other investment platforms provided a roadmap for superior user experience and accessibility that we are employing for luxury assets for the first time ever. The founding team of seasoned executives has deep expertise in FinTech, Investment Management, Sales & Trading, Luxury, and Technology, and is backed by some of the world’s most respected investors.

To participate as an investor in the offering, investors can go to www.luxusco.com. The most recent version of the company’s offering circular may be found here, https://sec.report/Document/0001010549-22-000200/luxus1apos.htm.

THE PRESS RELEASE MAY CONTAIN FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS AND INFORMATION RELATING TO, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THE COMPANY, ITS BUSINESS PLAN AND STRATEGY, AND ITS INDUSTRY. THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE BASED ON THE BELIEFS OF, ASSUMPTIONS MADE BY, AND INFORMATION CURRENTLY AVAILABLE TO THE COMPANY’S MANAGEMENT. WHEN USED IN THE OFFERING MATERIALS, THE WORDS “ESTIMATE,” “PROJECT,” “BELIEVE,” “ANTICIPATE,” “INTEND,” “EXPECT” AND SIMILAR EXPRESSIONS ARE INTENDED TO IDENTIFY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, WHICH CONSTITUTE FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS. THESE STATEMENTS REFLECT MANAGEMENT’S CURRENT VIEWS WITH RESPECT TO FUTURE EVENTS AND ARE SUBJECT TO RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES THAT COULD CAUSE THE COMPANY’S ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THOSE CONTAINED IN THE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. INVESTORS ARE CAUTIONED NOT TO PLACE UNDUE RELIANCE ON THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, WHICH SPEAK ONLY AS OF THE DATE ON WHICH THEY ARE MADE. THE COMPANY DOES NOT UNDERTAKE ANY OBLIGATION TO REVISE OR UPDATE THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS TO REFLECT EVENTS OR CIRCUMSTANCES AFTER SUCH DATE OR TO REFLECT THE OCCURRENCE OF UNANTICIPATED EVENTS.

AN AFFILIATE OF LUXUS IS ANTICIPATING MAKING AN OFFERING OF SECURITIES UNDER TIER 2 OF REGULATION A. NO MONEY OR OTHER CONSIDERATION IS BEING SOLICITED AND, IF SENT IN RESPONSE, WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. NO OFFER TO BUY SECURITIES CAN BE ACCEPTED, AND NO PART OF THE PURCHASE PRICE CAN BE RECEIVED, UNTIL AN OFFERING STATEMENT FILED WITH THE SEC HAS BEEN QUALIFIED BY THE SEC. ANY SUCH OFFER MAY BE WITHDRAWN OR REVOKED, WITHOUT OBLIGATION OR COMMITMENT OF ANY KIND, AT ANY TIME BEFORE NOTICE OF ACCEPTANCE GIVEN AFTER THE DATE OF QUALIFICATION BY THE SEC OR AS STATED IN THE OFFERING MATERIALS RELATING TO AN INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY, AS APPLICABLE. AN INDICATION OF INTEREST INVOLVES NO OBLIGATION OR COMMITMENT OF ANY KIND. THE MOST RECENT COPY OF THE OFFERING CIRCULAR RELATED TO THIS OFFERING MAY BE FOUND AT https://sec.report/Document/0001010549-22-000200/luxus1apos.htm.

