Luxury Alternative Investment Platform, LUXUS, Announces the IPO of the $1.5M Golden Dahlia Ring

LUXUS, the world’s first luxury alternative investment platform specializing in precious gems and high jewelry, announces its second IPO, the Golden Dahlia, a rare Fancy Vivid Yellow diamond ring with a market capitalization of $1.5M, selling at $300 per share.

The Golden Dahlia features an 11.74 carat fancy vivid yellow diamond with a VVS1 clarity grade, set in a platinum ring setting with colorless tapered baguettes. Available for $300/share with a market capitalization of $1.5M. (Photo: Business Wire)

Previously available only to the ultra-wealthy, celebrities, royalty and institutional collectors, LUXUS has made this exclusivity accessible to investors of all levels on its digital platform. With LUXUS’ second IPO, investors now have the opportunity to partake in fractional ownership of these rare assets.

The Fancy Vivid Yellow grade represents the pinnacle of the yellow diamond category, and the Golden Dahlia’s antique emerald cut with no inclusions is a true rarity that is highly sought after by collectors, consumers and connoisseurs. LUXUS is making it available for investors for the first time ever.

Additionally, the high inflationary market environment and geopolitical instability make ultra rare assets like the Golden Dahlia challenging to procure. As investors seek the safe havens of hard assets, demand for scarce precious metals & gems is stronger than ever. “As LUXUS grows, we are committed to providing investors with access to the world’s scarcest assets so that they can effectively hedge their exposure to traditional asset classes. We look forward to releasing research and educational materials in the coming months as the capabilities of our technology platform deepen and our team grows,” said Founder and CEO, Dana Auslander. “The Golden Dahlia is one of many exceptional fancy colored diamonds that we intend to offer investors as they explore this emerging asset class.”

All assets listed on the platform are independently appraised and valued through IGI (International Gemological Institute), the global leader in diamond jewelry grading. Each asset is accompanied by a GIA grading report to ensure authenticity. Further, fancy colored diamonds contain a rarity report from FCRF (Fancy Colored Research Foundation).

About LUXUS

LUXUS is the first alternative investment platform built around the mission to empower everyone to invest in luxury assets. LUXUS partners with the world’s premium brands to unlock fractional ownership in coveted jewelry, ethically sourced precious gems, rare timepieces, accessories and more for retail investors around the world. Other investment platforms provided a roadmap for superior user experience and accessibility that we are employing for luxury assets for the first time ever. The founding team of seasoned executives has deep expertise in FinTech, Investment Management, Sales & Trading, Luxury, and Technology, and is backed by some of the world’s most respected investors.

To participate as an investor in the offering, investors can go to www.luxusco.com. The most recent version of the company’s offering circular may be found here, https://sec.report/Document/0001010549-22-000200/luxus1apos.htm.

