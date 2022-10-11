ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mountain City, TN

WJHL

GPD: Body found in Hardin Park

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – A body was discovered inside Hardin Park in Greeneville Tennessee on Saturday, according to authorities. Officers with the Greeneville Police Department responded to a report of an unconscious man at the pavilion near the skate park. Upon arrival, they found 38-year-old Cedric Barner, from Greeneville dead at the scene. There were […]
GREENEVILLE, TN
wataugaonline.com

Watauga Sheriff’s Office announces addition of three new K-9s

The Watauga County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce the addition of three new K-9s to the Patrol division K-9 Unit. The new K-9s and their handlers have recently finished training, and hold certifications in drug detection and tracking, according to the Sheriff's Office. Lt. Carl Hicks is now...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
wcyb.com

Suspect arrested after woman found shot in Greene County, police say

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Update: The suspect in a shooting that left a woman injured has been arrested, the Greene County Sheriff's Department confirmed Wednesday. John Jacob "Dylan" Waldrop was taken into custody. --- The Greene County Sheriff's Department is searching for a man after a woman was...
wcyb.com

4 people taken to hospital following crash on Interstate 81 in Smyth County, police say

SMYTH COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Four people were taken to area hospitals following a crash on Interstate 81 in Smyth County early Friday, according to Virginia State Police. Police responded to a three-vehicle crash near mile marker 41 at around 2:30 a.m. Authorities said two tractor-trailers and a Jeep collided in the southbound lanes, causing one of the tractor-trailers to overturn and the Jeep to catch fire.
SMYTH COUNTY, VA
Johnson City Press

Domestic Violence Awareness month hits home in Norton, Wise County in 2022

WISE – Three fatal domestic violence cases this year are driving home the point of Domestic Violence Awareness Month in Norton and Wise County. Sandi Stapleton, director of the Wise County and Norton Victim Witness Program and Angel Mefford of Family Crisis Support Services said the deaths of four city and county residents between April and August this year have shocked their fellow workers and the community.
WISE COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

Johnson City Man Dies Following Head On Crash

A Johnson City man has died from injuries he received in a head on crash that occurred Friday. Joseph Webb died at Johnson City Medical Center after he was hit head on by a 2004 Saturn Vue, driven by Lori Gross of Johnson City. Gross was traveling west on E. Main Street and crossed the double yellow line into the westbound lane and struck Webb who was driving a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado. Gross received life threatening injuries and is listed as stable but in critical condition. The investigation is being conducted by the Johnson City Police Traffic Reconstruction Team.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
cbs19news

Prison sentence in crystal meth distribution case

ABINGDON, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A woman who recently moved to Virginia has been sentenced to prison on drug distribution charges. According to a release, 42-year-old Sally Mae Carr, formerly of Pomona, California, was sentenced to more than seven years in federal prison. She pleaded guilty in June to one...
POMONA, CA
FOX8 News

13-year-old killed in head-on dirt bike crash with pickup truck, North Carolina troopers say

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 13-year-old died following a dirt bike crash in Alexander County this weekend, North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Tuesday. Troopers responded to calls regarding the incident around 4 p.m. Sunday on Barrett Mountain Road. 13-year-old Taylorsville resident Skylar Chapman was found suffering from injuries and was taken […]
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC
wjhl.com

Food City Friday: Miss Food City Pageant & 1st annual Car Show

(WJHL) Lisa Johnson of Food City tells us about the Miss Food City Pageant coming up November 19th and the 1st Annual Dustin Lynn Fincher Memorial Scholarship Car Show to be held Sunday afternoon, October 16th at the Kingsport Farmer’s Market. For more information please visit Food City’s website....
KINGSPORT, TN

