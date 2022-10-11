Read full article on original website
Where’s The Fire?
Don't worry about a thing...those big red trucks down in Conrad, is where you can park your cars for "Trunk or Treat" coming up on Monday, the 31st. Conrad's Trunk or Treat will be going full tilt Halloween Eve from 6, until 7:30, on Main Street. Here's the deal...you'll want to load up your trunk full of treats in order that our young ones can SAFELY trunk or treat without having to go door to door. Be safe, & Happy Halloween!
Harvest Dinner “Chester Style”
Our Savior's Lutheran Church over in Chester, is putting on their Annual Harvest Dinner this Sunday. Starting at 11:30, there'll be turkey & ham on the platters along with a salad bar & even pies too! It's a Harvest Dinner with ALL the trimmings! Don't worry about a thing, it's a freewill offering...
Conrad’s Bringing It To LIFE!
The Pondera Player's fall production of "Clue: On Stage!" is on the way to Conrad, this weekend, as the Players bring the classic board game is to life. This Thursday evening will be ONLY the performance, but come Friday, & Saturday, patrons can enjoy dinner theatre AND the show itself. Thursday night tickets will be sold at the door ONLY, but for Friday, or Saturday, dinner theatre tickets, please call Wendy Paulsen at 278 3445, to reserve theatre tickets AND dinner. We'll find out more tomorrow, Tuesday, afternoon when Pondera Players Deb Mecham, & Wayne Reynolds, join me at 2:30, on the Puff Man Show. As I like to say when I go to the theatre, "I'll take 2 on the aisle"...
Conrad’s Set For The “Trot”
The Conrad FCCLA 7th Annual Turkey Trot's coming up on the last Sunday, of this month the 30th. The infamous "Trot" will kick off Sunday afternoon, the 30th, at 2, from the south side of Meadowlark School. IF you get registered BEFORE next Friday, the 14th, you'll receive a neat T-shirt as part of your early registration. It's $25, per participant, & $100, for a family (5 to 7 participants.) To get registered early & receive your free T-shirt, please contact Stacy Aaberg, with the Conrad FCCLA.
Don’t Need To Pay At Conrad’s Orpheum
Tomorrow (Tuesday) evening's the special screening of the Montana/PBS documentary, "For This & Future Generations." If you haven't have a chance to view this spectacular feature presentation pertaining to our 1972 Montana Constitution, or would like to see the film again, showtime's at 7, tomorrow night at the beautiful Orpheum Theatre. The admission's FREE,& besides that, the Orpheum has their new popcorn machine up & popping!
Meatballs Turkey & Fixin’s- SB Chows Down
The Lutheran Church in Sunburst, is getting set for their annual harvest dinner & bazaar coming up 1 week from this Sunday, on Sunday, the 16th. The meatballs & turkey along with all the fixings will be on the platters from noon until 3, next Sunday afternoon. Their bazaar treasures will include homemade quilts, baked goods & clever & cool craft items. Don't worry about a thing...the harvest dinner's $12, for ages 12, through adults, $7, for ages 5, to 11, & for those under 4, it's FREE! Toss me a meatball...
Thursday Trivia at the Dixie Inn and High Roller Casino Shelby
The Dixie Inn and High Roller Casino in Shelby is starting Trivia this Thursday and every Thursday. Get your 2 or 3 person team together and stop out Thursday Night October 6th at 7pm. It will be a fun night of trivia that you don't want to miss. Also Wednesday night is Bingo at 7pm.
Shelby’s Out For BLOOD
All the "blood" is for our Shelby Community Blood Drive tomorrow (Thursday) afternoon over at the civic center. From noon until 6, tomorrow, you can give blood & help save lives. You can even schedule your appointment ahead of time, like TODAY, by calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767.)
Conrad, Montana FFA’s Bill Jimmerson has Passed Away at Age 74
Former Conrad High School Ag teacher Bill Jimmerson passed away unexpectedly on September 30, 2022, at his home in Belgrade, MT. He was 74 years old. Here is his official obituary, supplied by his family:. Bill was born to Gerald and Alice Jimmerson on January 18, 1948, in Lewistown, MT....
The Meal’s FREE In Conrad!
The Conrad Community's coming together THIS Friday, for a FREE Community Meal down at the First Presbyterian Church, at the corner of 4th Avenue & Maryland Street. Don't worry about a thing, that's 2 blocks west of the stop light. Soup & bread along with a "light" dessert will be on the platters from 11, until 1, & it's going to a lot of fun. Everyone's invited to come on down & join their Golden Triangle good neighbors.
Celebrating 4-H Week with Jane Wolery, Montana 4-H Foundation Executive Director
During my 24th consecutive Teton County 4-H Fair in 2022, I had the pleasure of working with a new colleague and friend who was less than four months into her service as an MSU Extension Agent. She was visiting Teton County to gain experience. She is probably the youngest hire on record, having started at age 20. By contrast, when I arrived in Teton County, I was 30 years old, had taught and been a school counselor for five years and had been an Extension Educator in Sheridan, Wyoming for nearly three years. She is the age of my daughters.
ATTENTION: Conrad Parents!
The Conrad Booster Club's having a meeting this Monday night, the 3rd, down at Conrad High School, & ALL parents are invited & encouraged to attend, BTW...Tomorrow (Friday) night's Conrad Cowboy game has the Cowboys hosting Malta. NEXT Friday, the 7th, Conrad will be on the wide open road to Glasgow .Hope to see you Monday night at the booster meeting...
Health Dept Takes It To Shelby GYM
The Toole County Health Department's having a Flu Clinic THIS Sunday afternoon from 10, to 2, over at the Shelby High School Gym foyer. Besides your "annual" flu shot, they'll be offering the Pfizer Bivalent COVID booster. Sunday's immunizations are courtesy of the our Toole County Health Department.
Maroon & Gold Flying High At Shelby High
Shelby High School Homecoming's running full tilt this afternoon & tonight (Thursday) too! Coronation's set for 3 this afternoon in the auditorium. There'll be a community BBQ too later this afternoon/evening. Junior High football action with Rocky Boy's coming up at 4:30 today, & varsity ball with Rocky follows at 7. Don't worry about a thing, you can dance AND skate later this evening at 9, with the Homecoming DISCO Dance & Skating over at our Shelby Civic Center. turn the beat around & ready to GET down at the center.
Special Screening Coming To Conrad
Two of my favorite guests, Gus Chambers, & Bob Hjelm, from the Pondera Arts Council, will be our guests tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon at 2:30, on KSEN, to fill us in on the upcoming spectacular screening of the documentary, "For This and Future Generations. The screening's scheduled for NEXT Tuesday (1011) at Conrad's beautiful Orpheum Theatre. Next Tuesday evening's screening is one in an ongoing series which brings documentaries of LOCAL & regional interest to Conrad, & our Golden Triangle communities. Gus, Bob, & Puff on the radio...we'll see you tomorrow afternoon at 2:30, on the Puff Man Show.
DANGER-Area Domestic Violence!
This month, October, is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. If YOU, or if someone you know is a victim of domestic violence in immediate danger, please, PLEASE call 911!! Don't worry about a thing...if you would like an advocate, you can contact HLHAS at 278 3342, or the 24 hour Crisis Line at 800 219 7336. You can also stop in at the Conrad office at 300 North Virginia Street, #307. Be safe...
Check Your Seats While In Chester
You'll have a neat opportunity for a FREE car seat check over in Chester, on Monday, the 24th. Stop by the Liberty County Courthouse on Monday, October 24th, to get your car seat checked out. Don't worry about a thing...if you're in need of a car seat, please contact Sarah Robbin at 719 433 6137, or email Sarah, at sarahrobbin1@gmail.com. BE SAFE!
Shelby High Gets WACKY
Shelby High School Homecoming Week's rolling right along today with "Wacky Wednesday," over at the school. Wacky? How Wacky? The 3rd & 4th period seniors & freshman are showing their artistic endeavors by painting the big "S." The students will also finish decorating the doors with, of course, "advisor approval." Just don't paint the letter "S" on the danged doors kids...Happy Homecoming on Wacky Wednesday!
GOOD News From The Glendale Colony
Even though our Golden Triangle farm markets are done for the season, Glendale Colony's still coming into Browning, every Thursday, through at "least" the middle of this month (October.) They'll continue setting up Thursdays, from 9, to 5, between the bank & the Browning Post Office located behind the bank.
