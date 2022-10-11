The Pondera Player's fall production of "Clue: On Stage!" is on the way to Conrad, this weekend, as the Players bring the classic board game is to life. This Thursday evening will be ONLY the performance, but come Friday, & Saturday, patrons can enjoy dinner theatre AND the show itself. Thursday night tickets will be sold at the door ONLY, but for Friday, or Saturday, dinner theatre tickets, please call Wendy Paulsen at 278 3445, to reserve theatre tickets AND dinner. We'll find out more tomorrow, Tuesday, afternoon when Pondera Players Deb Mecham, & Wayne Reynolds, join me at 2:30, on the Puff Man Show. As I like to say when I go to the theatre, "I'll take 2 on the aisle"...

CONRAD, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO