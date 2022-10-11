ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Married at First Sight' Star Reveals Breakup

Another Married at First Sight star is still looking for love. Personal trailer Seb Guilhaus, who starred in the seventh season of Married at First Sight Australia, revealed earlier this month that he broke up with girlfriend Ania Kilic after one year of dating. Gilhaus married Elizabeth Sobinoff at the end of his season, but they split after 14 months together.
The List

Alexis Mitchell On Getting Married At First Sight - Exclusive Interview

Getting married is a huge decision for anyone, but it's a much bigger leap of faith when you don't know the person you're meeting at the end of the aisle. That's exactly what the couples on Lifetime's "Married At Frist Sight" signed on for. A team of experts selects cast members and their future partners, and the couples don't meet or even see each other until the moment of their wedding.
Daily Mail

It's a boy! Married At First Sight star Charlene Perera gives birth to her first baby and give her son a sweet name

Former Married At First Sight star Charlene Perera and her fiancé Jonathan Byrnes have welcomed their first child - a baby boy named Austin Mahinda Perera-Byrnes. Charlene, 37, announced the happy news on Tuesday and was positively glowing in photos she shared from after the birth, including one which showed the first moment she held her son.
urbanbellemag.com

Kandi Burruss Explains Why Sheree Whitfield & Martell Holt’s Relationship Seems Fake

Kandi Burruss’ recent comments about Carlos King had a lot of people talking. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss set social media ablaze with her recent comments about Carlos King. Fans noticed they were no longer on good terms. And for years, it’s been assumed that their issue was the controversy with Phaedra Parks. It had been rumored that a producer told Phaedra the lie about Kandi and Todd Tucker. And some believe that Carlos is the producer attached to the rumor. Reports alleged that a producer told Phaedra the rumor. She repeated it to Porsha Williams. However, Kandi clarified that the drama that went down on the show with Phaedra wasn’t what led to her fallout with Carlos.
urbanbellemag.com

Mendeecees Harris’ Baby Mama Samantha Wallace Shows Yandy Smith Some Love

Yandy Smith has clashed with Mendeecees Harris’ baby mommas. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Yandy Smith has been approached with the possibility of healing co-parenting relationships. In fact, this was discussed on the current season. However, longtime fans remember how much drama unfolded on the New York show. And for years, Yandy just couldn’t get along with Mendeecees Harris’ exes. Samantha Wallace and Erika DeShazo accused Yandy of being disrespectful. And they felt like Yandy preferred to throw her relationship with Mendeecees in their faces than get along. As for Yandy, she thought Erika and Samantha were the disrespectful ones. And she wanted them to respect her position in order to co-parent peacefully.
urbanbellemag.com

RHOA Producers Have No Desire to Bring Back Porsha Williams for Season 15?

Porsha Williams’ exit from RHOA came during a controversial time in her life. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans had a lot to say about the most recent season on social media. Casting has been a controversial topic. Season 14 came with the departures of Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey. Cynthia was reportedly offered a friend contract and turned it down to start a new chapter outside of Bravo. As for Porsha, she wanted to take a break and focus on her own show, “Porsha’s Family Matters.” It was also suspected that Porsha wanted to step away from RHOA because she didn’t want her engagement to become a hot topic on the show. She is currently engaged to Simon Guobadia. And he is the former husband of Falynn Pena, who was a guest on a past season and introduced on the show as Porsha’s friend.
rolling out

Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley’s weight loss shocks fans (photo)

Riley Burruss, the daughter of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, lost so much weight that it has shocked fans. Riley, 20, posted a video for her 828K followers where she’s gyrating to Soldier Boy’s smash hit “Pretty Boy Swag” with the words “daughter who loves spending money” scrawled across the screen.
RadarOnline

'RHOP' star Mia Thornton TRASHED After Exposing Ex-BFF Jacqueline Blake Over Alleged Domestic Violence, Calls On Bravo To Take A Stand

Fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac are taking a stand after Mia Thornton exposed a video of her ex-bestie, Bravo newcomer Jacqueline Blake allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident — and, spoiler alert, they aren't on Mia's side. Even Mia's RHOP co-stars are teaming up against her, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The backlash happened over the weekend after Mia shared a video showing Jacqueline punching and throwing things at her alleged significant other, with the man on the other end threatening to call the police.In the since-deleted tweet, Mia condoned her frenemy's behavior and called on the network to take...
Tyla

Revealed: The baby names that are going extinct

The next extinction-level event is upon us, and thankfully, this one doesn’t include tidal waves or meteors. But you can kiss goodbye to Berthas, Nigels and Gillians, because according to new research, those names are barely ever given to babies anymore. In a study published earlier this year, language-learning...
Popculture

'Teen Mom': Leah Messer Breaks off Engagement to Jaylan Mobley

Teen Mom franchise star Leah Messer is calling off her engagement to Jaylan Mobley. The two split two months after Mobley, 25, proposed to Messer, 30, during a trip to Costa Rica. They went Instagram official in September 2021, about a month after they started dating. Messer and Mobley shared...
Tyla

Tyla

