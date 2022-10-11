Read full article on original website
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Finally Revealed Michael Ilesamni's Side Of Angela Deem Drama, And Now I Don't Know What To Believe
Michael finally had a chance to tell his side of the story in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, but is his story any more believable than Angela's?
Popculture
'Married at First Sight' Star Reveals Breakup
Another Married at First Sight star is still looking for love. Personal trailer Seb Guilhaus, who starred in the seventh season of Married at First Sight Australia, revealed earlier this month that he broke up with girlfriend Ania Kilic after one year of dating. Gilhaus married Elizabeth Sobinoff at the end of his season, but they split after 14 months together.
Alexis Mitchell On Getting Married At First Sight - Exclusive Interview
Getting married is a huge decision for anyone, but it's a much bigger leap of faith when you don't know the person you're meeting at the end of the aisle. That's exactly what the couples on Lifetime's "Married At Frist Sight" signed on for. A team of experts selects cast members and their future partners, and the couples don't meet or even see each other until the moment of their wedding.
It's a boy! Married At First Sight star Charlene Perera gives birth to her first baby and give her son a sweet name
Former Married At First Sight star Charlene Perera and her fiancé Jonathan Byrnes have welcomed their first child - a baby boy named Austin Mahinda Perera-Byrnes. Charlene, 37, announced the happy news on Tuesday and was positively glowing in photos she shared from after the birth, including one which showed the first moment she held her son.
ETOnline.com
'90 Day Fiancé': Tim and Ex Veronica's Close Relationship Completely Ruins Her Date (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé fan favorite Tim's extremely close relationship with his ex, Veronica, is getting in the way of her dating life. In this exclusive clip from Monday's 90 Day: The Single Life, Veronica goes on a date with a man named Justin and things get extremely awkward when they come back to her place and find Tim waiting there unexpectedly.
'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown asked his 3 remaining wives to 'conform to patriarchy' after Christine announced she was leaving him
Kody Brown also said on "Sister Wives" that he regretted not "taking the reins" of his family and instead valuing his wives' independence.
urbanbellemag.com
Kandi Burruss Explains Why Sheree Whitfield & Martell Holt’s Relationship Seems Fake
Kandi Burruss’ recent comments about Carlos King had a lot of people talking. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss set social media ablaze with her recent comments about Carlos King. Fans noticed they were no longer on good terms. And for years, it’s been assumed that their issue was the controversy with Phaedra Parks. It had been rumored that a producer told Phaedra the lie about Kandi and Todd Tucker. And some believe that Carlos is the producer attached to the rumor. Reports alleged that a producer told Phaedra the rumor. She repeated it to Porsha Williams. However, Kandi clarified that the drama that went down on the show with Phaedra wasn’t what led to her fallout with Carlos.
Does ‘Sister Wives’ Star Christine Brown Have a New Boyfriend? What We Know
Sister Wives star Kody Brown suspected Christine Brown had a secret boyfriend — thus sparking her quick relocation back to Utah — but did the mother of six really move on to a new partner following her split from the patriarch? Keep reading to find out everything we know about Christine’s current relationship status.
‘RHOA’: Marlo Hampton’s Salary For Kandi Burruss-Produced Show Revealed After Hampton Says She Turned Down Contract Due to Poor Pay
Marlo Hampton has been on 'RHOA' since Season 4 but didn't get a full-time spot until Season 14. She once had a show on another network produced by Kandi Burruss that was canceled before filming.
‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Questions What Kody Brown ‘Does All Day’
Janelle Brown has some serious questions for her spiritual husband. The 'Sister Wives' star wants to know what he does all day. So do fans.
urbanbellemag.com
Mendeecees Harris’ Baby Mama Samantha Wallace Shows Yandy Smith Some Love
Yandy Smith has clashed with Mendeecees Harris’ baby mommas. “Love And Hip Hop Atlanta” star Yandy Smith has been approached with the possibility of healing co-parenting relationships. In fact, this was discussed on the current season. However, longtime fans remember how much drama unfolded on the New York show. And for years, Yandy just couldn’t get along with Mendeecees Harris’ exes. Samantha Wallace and Erika DeShazo accused Yandy of being disrespectful. And they felt like Yandy preferred to throw her relationship with Mendeecees in their faces than get along. As for Yandy, she thought Erika and Samantha were the disrespectful ones. And she wanted them to respect her position in order to co-parent peacefully.
BET
Couple Cam!: Shereé Whitfield And Martell Holt Attend A Fabulous Black-Tie Party Together
Shereé Whitfield and Martell Holt are taking their relationship to the next level! Over the weekend, the reality stars showcased their union while attending athlete Aaron Ross‘ birthday party in Atlanta. During the black-tie event, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star and her new beau posed for stylish...
urbanbellemag.com
RHOA Producers Have No Desire to Bring Back Porsha Williams for Season 15?
Porsha Williams’ exit from RHOA came during a controversial time in her life. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans had a lot to say about the most recent season on social media. Casting has been a controversial topic. Season 14 came with the departures of Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey. Cynthia was reportedly offered a friend contract and turned it down to start a new chapter outside of Bravo. As for Porsha, she wanted to take a break and focus on her own show, “Porsha’s Family Matters.” It was also suspected that Porsha wanted to step away from RHOA because she didn’t want her engagement to become a hot topic on the show. She is currently engaged to Simon Guobadia. And he is the former husband of Falynn Pena, who was a guest on a past season and introduced on the show as Porsha’s friend.
Kandi Burruss’ daughter Riley’s weight loss shocks fans (photo)
Riley Burruss, the daughter of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss, lost so much weight that it has shocked fans. Riley, 20, posted a video for her 828K followers where she’s gyrating to Soldier Boy’s smash hit “Pretty Boy Swag” with the words “daughter who loves spending money” scrawled across the screen.
'RHOP' star Mia Thornton TRASHED After Exposing Ex-BFF Jacqueline Blake Over Alleged Domestic Violence, Calls On Bravo To Take A Stand
Fans of The Real Housewives of Potomac are taking a stand after Mia Thornton exposed a video of her ex-bestie, Bravo newcomer Jacqueline Blake allegedly involved in a domestic violence incident — and, spoiler alert, they aren't on Mia's side. Even Mia's RHOP co-stars are teaming up against her, RadarOnline.com can confirm.The backlash happened over the weekend after Mia shared a video showing Jacqueline punching and throwing things at her alleged significant other, with the man on the other end threatening to call the police.In the since-deleted tweet, Mia condoned her frenemy's behavior and called on the network to take...
‘Sister Wives’: It’s Time for Meri Brown to Let Go
Meri Brown and Kody Brown's marriage is irretrievably broken. 'Sister Wives' fans are just waiting for her to leave him behind. We are waiting for the same.
Revealed: The baby names that are going extinct
The next extinction-level event is upon us, and thankfully, this one doesn’t include tidal waves or meteors. But you can kiss goodbye to Berthas, Nigels and Gillians, because according to new research, those names are barely ever given to babies anymore. In a study published earlier this year, language-learning...
Married at First Sight star arrested for controlling and coercive behavior after 3 ex-partners filed complaints, reports say
George Roberts, 40, currently appearing in the UK edition of Married at First Sight, was arrested for controlling and coercive behavior, reports say.
Popculture
'Teen Mom': Leah Messer Breaks off Engagement to Jaylan Mobley
Teen Mom franchise star Leah Messer is calling off her engagement to Jaylan Mobley. The two split two months after Mobley, 25, proposed to Messer, 30, during a trip to Costa Rica. They went Instagram official in September 2021, about a month after they started dating. Messer and Mobley shared...
Tyla
