ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

NFL, KCPD investigate Davante Adams for assault of photographer

By Jonathan Ketz, Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SmnZM_0iUaj10C00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Both the NFL and Kansas City police are investigating after video showed Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoving a photographer to the ground as he ran off the field Monday night.

It happened following a 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Adams was clearly upset as he left the field. He made his way to the tunnel when the photographer walked in front of him. That’s when video showed Adams shoving the photographer.

“I just thought, ‘Wow. He lost it,'” security specialist Anthony Burnside said in an interview with FOX4 Tuesday.

The victim contacted Kansas City police officers working security at the stadium around 10:30 p.m., which was just minutes after the game ended.

Referee explains roughing the passer call on Chiefs DT Chris Jones

According to the report filed, the photographer told officers he was injured when Adams pushed him. The victim went to the hospital for treatment Monday night. Police said the injuries are not life-threatening.

Detectives with Kansas City’s assault unit will investigate the case. When they are finished with the investigation, the department says it will be forwarded to either city or county prosecutors to determine if charges are warranted.

“You can’t react on emotion. That’s always a bad move because what ends up happening is you can open yourself up to legal exposure because somebody can claim assault,” Burnside said. “The guy walking in front of him could have just been the trigger for it. It’s a totally innocent happen stance, but the result of it was horrific in my view. No one needs to put their hands on another person.”

The Chiefs said the injured photographer is not one of its employees.

Replacement kicker Matthew Wright makes Chiefs history

The NFL confirmed to FOX4 Tuesday the league is reviewing the incident and Adams could be disciplined for his actions. 610 Sports Radio Host Carrington Harrison says he thinks Adams will be fined, but he doesn’t know if the league will suspend him.

“To me, this sounds like a $50,000 fine, an apology to the gentleman,” Harrison said in an interview with FOX4 Thursday. “I assume the gentleman’s going to be compensated for the fall. That seems like enough for me, but I also wouldn’t be surprised if the NFL takes the stance of, ‘Hey you can’t make contact with employees in the way that you did.'”

Adams later apologized for his actions.

“I bumped into him, and kind of pushed him,” Adams said to the media after the game. “I didn’t think he’d end up on the ground, so I wanted to say sorry to him for that. That was just frustration mixed with it. He literally just ran in front of me, and I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s how I initially responded, so I apologize to him for that.”

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kansas City, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
247Sports

Davante Adams cameraman files police report, claims he went to hospital after being injured by Raiders WR

A bad night for the Las Vegas Raiders got worse after star wide receiver Davante Adams pushed a photographer to the ground while exiting the field after a 30-29 loss at the Kansas City Chiefs. Already under consideration for disciplinary action and potentially a suspension for the incident, Adams is now being investigated by the authorities after the cameraman filed a police report that claimed he suffered "non-life threatening" injuries.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Athlon Sports

Here's Video Of Davante Adams Shoving A Cameraman To The Ground

Another week, another heartbreaking loss for the Las Vegas Raiders.  Despite leading for the entire first half and having an opportunity to tie the game late following a 48 yard touchdown strike, the Raiders elected to go for two and take the lead. They failed, and it left some, including star ...
NFL
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines

Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Kcpd#The Kansas City Chiefs
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day

Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Skip Bayless agreed with the Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty

Skip Bayless agreed with the Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game. It looks like the Tua Tagovailoa effect is here to stay. On Monday night Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was handed a roughing the passer call for his strip sack on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, which seemed excessive to pretty much everyone, except Skip Bayless.
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

Trespassing fan tackled by Bobby Wagner suffered serious injury

Last week, a wild situation took place during Monday night’s NFL game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers when a spectator ran onto the field with pink flares in a form of protest. When security was unable to apprehend the protester quickly, Rams players Takkarist McKinley and Bobby Wagner took matters into their own hands by tackling the protester, and it looks like they might have caused a serious injury.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Chiefs fan’s Travis Kelce sign goes viral during ‘Monday Night Football’

A Kansas City Chiefs fan went viral on Monday night for the Travis Kelce poster she brought to the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kelce was having a big game for Kansas City and had caught four touchdowns as of midway through the fourth quarter. ESN’s cameras flashed to a woman in the stands a few times, including after Kelce caught his third touchdown pass of the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy