NFL, KCPD investigate Davante Adams for assault of photographer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Both the NFL and Kansas City police are investigating after video showed Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams shoving a photographer to the ground as he ran off the field Monday night.

It happened following a 30-29 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Adams was clearly upset as he left the field. He made his way to the tunnel when the photographer walked in front of him. That’s when video showed Adams shoving the photographer.

“I just thought, ‘Wow. He lost it,'” security specialist Anthony Burnside said in an interview with FOX4 Tuesday.

The victim contacted Kansas City police officers working security at the stadium around 10:30 p.m., which was just minutes after the game ended.

According to the report filed, the photographer told officers he was injured when Adams pushed him. The victim went to the hospital for treatment Monday night. Police said the injuries are not life-threatening.

Detectives with Kansas City’s assault unit will investigate the case. When they are finished with the investigation, the department says it will be forwarded to either city or county prosecutors to determine if charges are warranted.

“You can’t react on emotion. That’s always a bad move because what ends up happening is you can open yourself up to legal exposure because somebody can claim assault,” Burnside said. “The guy walking in front of him could have just been the trigger for it. It’s a totally innocent happen stance, but the result of it was horrific in my view. No one needs to put their hands on another person.”

The Chiefs said the injured photographer is not one of its employees.

The NFL confirmed to FOX4 Tuesday the league is reviewing the incident and Adams could be disciplined for his actions. 610 Sports Radio Host Carrington Harrison says he thinks Adams will be fined, but he doesn’t know if the league will suspend him.

“To me, this sounds like a $50,000 fine, an apology to the gentleman,” Harrison said in an interview with FOX4 Thursday. “I assume the gentleman’s going to be compensated for the fall. That seems like enough for me, but I also wouldn’t be surprised if the NFL takes the stance of, ‘Hey you can’t make contact with employees in the way that you did.'”

Adams later apologized for his actions.

“I bumped into him, and kind of pushed him,” Adams said to the media after the game. “I didn’t think he’d end up on the ground, so I wanted to say sorry to him for that. That was just frustration mixed with it. He literally just ran in front of me, and I shouldn’t have responded that way, but that’s how I initially responded, so I apologize to him for that.”

