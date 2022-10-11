Read full article on original website
marktechpost.com
Top Innovative Artificial Intelligence (AI) Powered Startups Based in Canada (2022)
Artificial intelligence is transforming the innovation landscape around the world. There are numerous instances of startups leveraging AI to address issues of all sizes. In this article, let’s look at the top AI-powered startups founded in Canada. Travel has become a luxury for most individuals due to its high...
salestechstar.com
SugarCRM Recognized in the Gartner Emerging Tech: Tech Innovators for Intelligent CRM Applications Report
SugarCRM, provider of the award-winning AI-driven CRM platform, announced its inclusion as a Technology Innovator in the Gartner Emerging Tech: Tech Innovators for Intelligent CRM Applications report for its SugarPredict offering that extends artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities across its core platform. “Emerging Tech: Tech Innovators for Intelligent CRM...
Thales Encryption Key Management Innovations Help Organizations Achieve Digital Sovereignty Across Hybrid and Multi-Cloud Environments
Thales today announced the latest innovations ofCipherTrust Cloud Key Managerthat help organizationsaddress digital sovereignty requirements across major public clouds including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud, SAP and Salesforce. Organisations that leverage these cloud providers can now leverage CipherTrust Cloud Key Manager’s Bring Your Own Key (BYOK) capabilities for enhanced data security and encryption key ownership. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005075/en/ ©Thales According to the 2022 Thales Cloud Security Study, multi-cloud adoption is accelerating, with 72% of all organisations surveyed using multiple cloud service providers. In addition, 52% of respondents in the study said that they manage the keys to their cloud encrypted data in the cloud provider console.
futurumresearch.com
Software Intelligence Vendor Dynatrace Boosts Data with Grail
Analyst Take: For software intelligence specialist Dynatrace, adding these specialized and versatile capabilities to its platform via Grail helps solve some of the biggest configuration challenges for enterprises – how to make their huge stores of data work effortlessly with the software applications they are using. By providing integrated...
Inseego Partners with CyberReef to Deliver Mobile Firewall Security Solution to Education, Healthcare and Retail Industries
SAN DIEGO & SHREVEPORT, La.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Inseego Corp., a leader in 5G edge cloud solutions, in partnership with CyberReef, home of the patented MobileWall suite of secure mobile networking solutions, today announced a new offering that enables deployment of highly secure mobile access applications that meet and exceed network security compliance requirements, including the Children’s Internet Protection Act (CIPA) for education, the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) for healthcare and the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS) for retail, which are the U.S. national standards set for security and privacy in these industries. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005713/en/ Inseego and CyberReef partner to deliver 5G solutions that are CIPA, HIPAA, and PCI compliant. Exclusively available through DiscountCell, a NASPO contract holder. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Mastercard Platform Delivers Data-Driven Treasury Intelligence
Businesses often struggle with visibility into how and where they spend money—and with which suppliers. In a recent poll of treasury professionals, 91% of respondents noted they still used spreadsheets for forecasting 1. To address this need, Mastercard today announced the launch of Global Treasury Intelligence, a cloud-based analytics platform that enables organizations to execute more effective and sustainable financial strategies, and support corporate priorities such as cash management, risk assessment and ESG goals. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221009005039/en/ Global Treasury Intelligence: A collaborative platform to drive meaningful, strategic decision-making (Graphic: Business Wire) By automating data ingestion from clients’ Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems, Global Treasury Intelligence provides a view of all payment flows across suppliers, commodities, and lines of business, integrated with relevant third-party data. This holistic view means companies can more efficiently and collaboratively analyze global payments and manage risks. It can be used for narrow applications like identifying opportunities for expansion of commercial cards, as well as broader applications like cash management, source to settle pay strategies, treasury services optimization, supplier ESG scoring, and Know Your Supplier assessments.
thefastmode.com
Tech Mahindra, Altice Labs to Innovate & Jointly Offer E2E Solutions in BSS, OSS, Fibre & 5G
Tech Mahindra announced a strategic partnership with Altice Labs, an innovation center of Altice Group for telecommunications industry. The global partnership will enable both organizations to co-create, innovate and jointly offer end-to-end solutions in Business Support System (BSS), Operations Support System (OSS), connectivity, fibre, and 5G powered by advance data-driven analytics, AI-led digital and cloud native solutions.
csengineermag.com
FUKUI COMPUTER Partners with Bentley Systems to Promote Digital Transformation in Japan’s Infrastructure Field
FUKUI COMPUTER will leverage digital technologies from Bentley Systems to provide solutions for Digital Transformation (DX) in Japan’s infrastructure field promoted by the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism. FUKUI COMPUTER, Inc (Head Office: Sakai City, Fukui Prefecture; President: Tadashi Sugita), the CAD vendor for the construction industry,...
TechCrunch
Analytics operating system Redbird makes data more accessible to non-technical users
Redbird, formerly known as Cube Analytics, serves as an analytics operating system by connecting all of an organization’s data sources into a no-code environment that non-technical users can use to perform analysis, reporting and other data science tasks. The new funding will be used to add more no-code capabilities. It also plans to build out its marketplace, where users and developers can exchange apps they create using Redbird.
salestechstar.com
Informatica and Abu Dhabi Digital Authority Sign Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Transformation
Framework Agreement Will Offer Intelligent Data Management Cloud to Government Entities. Gitex Global 2022, Informatica, an enterprise data management leader, announced it has signed a multi-year, strategic framework agreement to offer enterprise data management services to government entities in Abu Dhabi. “Informatica is helping organizations across the Middle East become...
ZDNet
What's on your network? These are the devices most at risk of getting hacked
Cybersecurity researchers at security company Forescout analysed over 19 million Internet of Things-connected devices deployed across businesses and industry to determine the riskiest ones to connect to. Risk was determined by considering the range and severity of vulnerabilities in the types of devices, as well as the number of internet-facing...
TechCrunch
Microsoft announces Syntex, a set of automated document and data processing services
According to Chris McNulty, the director of Microsoft Syntex, driving the launch was customers’ increasing desire to “do more with less,” particularly as a recession looms. A 2021 survey from Dimensional Research found that more than two-thirds of companies leave valuable data untapped, largely because of problems building pipelines to access that data.
hackernoon.com
The Spatial Web is Coming... How Smart Technologies Function Within the Spatial Web - Part 3
Okay, so we build the Smart Technologies, but how do they translate into the Spatial Web?. Enter The Spatial Web Foundation and VERSES Technologies, a next-gen AI company that is literally laying the foundation for the Spatial Web Protocol by establishing and defining an entirely new computing technology stack comprised of three tiers: Interface, Logic & Data.
Toshiba’s Retail Division Continues Investment in the Store of the Future with Key Leadership Appointment
RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2022-- Retail technology executive Yevgeni Tsirulnik has been promoted to Senior Vice President of Innovation and Incubation for Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions. His expanded role is focused on accelerating innovation, incubating new partners, and building the company’s service offerings to help drive the digitalization of retail customers across its global footprint. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221013005033/en/ Retail Technology Executive Yevgeni Tsirulnik to Lead Innovation and Incubation for Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions (Photo: Business Wire)
jewishbusinessnews.com
Oriient secures $11 million for indoor positioning solution
Oriient, an Israeli startup that offers the first GPS-like service indoors, raised $11 million in a Series A funding round. This brings the company’s total investment to date to $16 million. Have you ever been inside a store or shopping mall so huge that you actually got lost? How...
hospitalitytech.com
Identifying VIPs and Bad Actors: Modern Measures for Enhanced Security & Customer Experience
Customer safety and satisfaction can shape your business’s success and impact its reputation. Gaining a competitive edge in the hospitality, events or entertainment industry means using cutting-edge solutions to ensure positive experiences and enhance security. So, what’s the best way to do all of this? By leveraging artificial intelligence...
thefastmode.com
VEON Boosts Uzbekistan’s IT Expertise with its AdTech, Big Data & Cybersecurity Services
VEON announced new initiatives aimed at bridging the IT talent gap in Uzbekistan and supporting the country’s plan to become a major IT hub in Central Asia. Working through its Beeline Uzbekistan operating company, VEON will be bringing in leading digital advertising expertise through the opening of a regional hub for AdTech services, and expanding its big data analytics and cybersecurity labs in the country.
salestechstar.com
EnsembleIQ Launches Retail Leader Pro Premium Subscription Product, Providing Deep Retail Intelligence and Analysis From Industry Experts Across Retail Channels
EnsembleIQ, the premier resource of actionable insights and connections powering business growth for retail, technology, consumer goods, healthcare and hospitality professionals, announces the launch of Retail Leader Pro. The dynamic new premium subscription product, from trusted retail intelligence provider EnsembleIQ, cuts through the noise to give professionals exclusive critical insights and inside perspectives on new retail developments and emerging trends.
retrofitmagazine.com
Most Firms that Acquired Equipment, Software in 2021 Used Financing
The size of the equipment finance industry rose to an all-time high of $1.16 trillion in 2021, as nearly 80 percent of firms that acquired equipment or software used at least one form of financing to do so, according to a new study, 2022 Equipment Leasing & Finance Industry Horizon Report released by the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation. The study, commissioned by the foundation and prepared by Keybridge, estimates that approximately 57 percent of total public and private sector equipment and software investment was procured via secured loan, lease or line of credit.
crowdfundinsider.com
Visa Report Emphasizes Importance of Cybersecurity Amid Shifting Threats
Visa Inc. (NYSE:V), the leader in digital payments, shared an updated look at how fraud has evolved since the height of the pandemic, with criminals simultaneously “targeting online and offline vulnerabilities as our daily lives return to a blend of in-person and e-commerce experiences.”. Paul D. Fabara, Chief Risk...
