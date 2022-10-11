ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, MD

Comments / 1

WJLA

Montgomery Council accepts resignations of entire Planning Board, including Casey Anderson

ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Council has accepted the immediate resignations of the five-member Montgomery Planning Board, the council confirmed in a press release Wednesday afternoon. The surprise announcement — considered to be unprecedented in Montgomery County history — followed weeks of leaked documents that revealed scandals...
thecentersquare.com

Some Fairfax parents celebrate VDOE transgender policy changes

(The Center Square) – New guidance from the Virginia Department of Education that will divert authority on transgender issues back to parents and require students to use bathrooms that correspond with their sex is garnering support from some Fairfax County parents. “The new policy is critical to protecting our...
WJLA

Loudoun school board candidate Nick Gothard is open to new leadership in school district

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The November general election is one month away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News invited all six candidates for school boards to participate in interviews to discuss the issues on the minds of voters.
WJLA

'Growing safety issue': WMATA Board of Directors address overcrowding

WASHINGTON (7News) — Some members of Metro's Board of Directors expressed frustrated Thursday with the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (WMSC) over not being allowed to run more 7000-series trains. Members said overcrowding is a growing safety issue that can't be fixed without additional trains. On Wednesday, WMSC spokesperson Max...
WJLA

Loudoun Co. School Board candidate Tiffany Polifko blasts LCPS' curriculum, superintendent

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The November general election is less than one month away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News invited all six candidates for school boards to participate in interviews to discuss the issues on the minds of voters.
DC News Now

24 families refused to comply with DCPS immunization requirement

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Tuesday was the deadline for students, between Pre-K3 and the fifth grade, who are missing routine immunizations. 90 percent of students met the deadline, according to DCPS. “We continue our commitment, to putting our full weight to ensuring that our youth are immunized against preventable infectious diseases,” Deputy Mayor for […]
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County Providing 50,000 Loaner Computers to Low-Income Residents; Receives Additional $22.6 Million in Digital Equity Grants

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich today announced that Montgomery Connects, the County’s digital equity program, has received more than $22.6 million in Federal and State grants to expand access to computers, broadband service and service discounts, and technology training for low-income residents and seniors. Montgomery Connects is using most of the grant funding to provide 50,000 loaner computers to low-income County residents. More than 76 percent of Montgomery Connects computer recipients are Black or Latino. Among the recipients, 84 percent live in households earning less than $50,000 per year.
WJLA

New shelter for victims of domestic violence to open in DC: Mayor Bowser

WASHINGTON (7News) — A new sanctuary for victims of domestic violence will be opening its doors in the District, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser. Bowser along with the Office of Victim Services and Justice Grants (OVSJG) attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new Domestic Violence Shelter, Sanctuary II -- My Sister’s Place -- on Thursday morning.
