Read full article on original website
Related
fox5dc.com
Montgomery County Public Schools audit finds widespread inequality in education
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - Montgomery County Public Schools released the findings of a two-year internal review Tuesday, revealing what many say they already knew: MCPS works for some students — but not all. The report shows students of color and those from lower socio-economic backgrounds aren't getting the same...
Washington Examiner
Forty-five percent of Montgomery County students identified as nonbinary in survey
Officials in Montgomery County Public Schools are pushing back on reports that the district has seen a significant increase in nonbinary students after a picture of a slide revealing district data from counseling surveys circulated online. A picture of the slide was shared on Twitter by Elicia Eberhart-Bliss, the acting...
FCPS Board of Education considers changes to its religious expression policy
FREDERICK, Md. (DC News Now) –The debate over private quiet prayer was discussed in an open work session for the Frederick County’s Board of Education Wednesday. After the Supreme Court backed a coach in praying on the field, there was a push to review how employees handle certain situations when it comes to religious freedom. […]
Post Register
Number of non-binary students in Maryland district soars by 582%, data shows
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (TND) — The largest public school system in Maryland saw a 582% increase in the number of students identifying as non-binary over two years, according to a snapshot of data shared by a district official. Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) provides an intake form to students...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJLA
Sparks fly in Loudoun County school board race over 'book banning' and 'explicit books'
ASHBURN, Va. (7News) — Sparks are flying in the race for Loudoun County School Board. In a recent 7News interview, Democratic candidate Nick Gothard slammed incumbent school board member Andrew Hoyler for voting to remove a book from LCPS school libraries. “This is someone who's been removing books from...
restonnow.com
Fairfax County School Board commits to supporting transgender students, as community speaks out
The Fairfax County School Board reaffirmed its support for transgender students last week as community members spoke out against policies proposed by the state that would limit their rights. At a meeting on Thursday (Oct. 6), members issued a statement reiterating Fairfax County Public School’s commitment to policies that “will...
WJLA
Montgomery Council accepts resignations of entire Planning Board, including Casey Anderson
ROCKVILLE, Md. (7News) — The Montgomery County Council has accepted the immediate resignations of the five-member Montgomery Planning Board, the council confirmed in a press release Wednesday afternoon. The surprise announcement — considered to be unprecedented in Montgomery County history — followed weeks of leaked documents that revealed scandals...
WJLA
Loudoun Co. School Board member Andrew Hoyler pledges to continue to be a 'bridge builder'
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The November election is less than a month away and two seats on the Loudoun County School Board are up for grabs. 7News has interviewed all six candidates running for Loudoun County School Board this year. Voters in Leesburg, Va. will have the opportunity...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wbaltv.com
Maryland school systems deciding the future of snow days for students
Taking a snow day off from school is a dream for most students, but thanks to virtual learning made popular during the coronavirus pandemic, at least some of those days may not be as fun after all. The first day of winter is more than two months away, but it...
thecentersquare.com
Some Fairfax parents celebrate VDOE transgender policy changes
(The Center Square) – New guidance from the Virginia Department of Education that will divert authority on transgender issues back to parents and require students to use bathrooms that correspond with their sex is garnering support from some Fairfax County parents. “The new policy is critical to protecting our...
WJLA
'It's a little discouraging': Md. leaders push for more education of move over law
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Maryland leaders are striving to make sure more drivers are aware of a new law that could have possibly prevented the death of a construction worker in Prince George's County Tuesday night. Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, a car barreled through traffic cones...
Controversies at Montgomery Co. planning agency lead to resignations of all 5 commissioners
A stunning development after weeks of scandals and infighting. The post Controversies at Montgomery Co. planning agency lead to resignations of all 5 commissioners appeared first on Maryland Matters.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WJLA
Loudoun school board candidate Nick Gothard is open to new leadership in school district
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The November general election is one month away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News invited all six candidates for school boards to participate in interviews to discuss the issues on the minds of voters.
WJLA
Tuesday marks vaccination deadline for DCPS's students 3rd grade and under, clinic opens
WASHINGTON (7News) — Tuesday, Oct. 11 marks the vaccination deadline for D.C. Public Schools' Pre-K to 3rd-grade students to have their required vaccinations. In August, DCPS officials announced it would extend its vaccination deadline past the first day of school to give students more time to get their shots and avoid massive absences.
WJLA
'Growing safety issue': WMATA Board of Directors address overcrowding
WASHINGTON (7News) — Some members of Metro's Board of Directors expressed frustrated Thursday with the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission (WMSC) over not being allowed to run more 7000-series trains. Members said overcrowding is a growing safety issue that can't be fixed without additional trains. On Wednesday, WMSC spokesperson Max...
WJLA
Loudoun Co. School Board candidate Tiffany Polifko blasts LCPS' curriculum, superintendent
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (7News) — The November general election is less than one month away and early voting has already begun. There are several local races on the ballot this year, including two seats on the Loudoun County School Board. There are three candidates running in each race. 7News invited all six candidates for school boards to participate in interviews to discuss the issues on the minds of voters.
24 families refused to comply with DCPS immunization requirement
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Tuesday was the deadline for students, between Pre-K3 and the fifth grade, who are missing routine immunizations. 90 percent of students met the deadline, according to DCPS. “We continue our commitment, to putting our full weight to ensuring that our youth are immunized against preventable infectious diseases,” Deputy Mayor for […]
mocoshow.com
Montgomery County Providing 50,000 Loaner Computers to Low-Income Residents; Receives Additional $22.6 Million in Digital Equity Grants
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich today announced that Montgomery Connects, the County’s digital equity program, has received more than $22.6 million in Federal and State grants to expand access to computers, broadband service and service discounts, and technology training for low-income residents and seniors. Montgomery Connects is using most of the grant funding to provide 50,000 loaner computers to low-income County residents. More than 76 percent of Montgomery Connects computer recipients are Black or Latino. Among the recipients, 84 percent live in households earning less than $50,000 per year.
NBC Washington
‘Where's the Safety?' Nearly 100 Arlington Students Crowd a Single Bus Stop
Dozens of parents in Arlington County, Virginia, are worried their children's bus stop is an accident waiting to happen. Nearly 100 elementary-age students converge on a single bus stop each day along Columbia Pike, many guided by parents who are worried about their young kids near the busy road. Neighbors...
WJLA
New shelter for victims of domestic violence to open in DC: Mayor Bowser
WASHINGTON (7News) — A new sanctuary for victims of domestic violence will be opening its doors in the District, according to Mayor Muriel Bowser. Bowser along with the Office of Victim Services and Justice Grants (OVSJG) attended a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new Domestic Violence Shelter, Sanctuary II -- My Sister’s Place -- on Thursday morning.
Comments / 1