Read full article on original website
Related
survivornet.com
College-Bound 17-Year-Old Girl Dismissed Body Pain As A ‘Pulled Muscle:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Mia Gatanaga was diagnosed with primary mediastinal large B-cell, a rare form of non-Hodgkins lymphoma, in her senior year of high school after initially dismissing her symptoms as simply a ‘pulled muscle.’. The 17-year-old, who is now in remission after four months of chemotherapy and more than 20 weeks...
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research
Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
Ketamine for Parkinson's Disease, PharmaTher Holdings Announces Grant of U.S. Patent To Cover It
PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. PHRRF PHRM, a pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel uses and delivery forms of ketamine to treat mental health, neurological and pain disorders announced that the US States Patent and Trademark Office (“USPTO”) granted US Patent No: 11,426,366. The patent is titled “Compositions and Methods...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Survival With Parkinson’s Tied to Age at Onset, Cognition in Study
Older age at onset, a faster rate of disease progression, and severe cognitive impairment are key factors in poorer survival rates for people with Parkinson’s disease, a study that followed patients in northern China for 10 years found. Fatigue may also be an indicator of poorer survival, while physical...
cancernetwork.com
Investigators Survey Long-Term Effects of MCL Treatment in Swedish Patients
Patients with mantle cell lymphoma experienced higher relative risks of respiratory, blood, and infectious disease relative to the general population, regardless of treatment type. A recent study examined the long-term effects of treatment with and without high-dose chemotherapy plus autologous stem cell transplantation (HD-ASCT) in Swedish patients with mantle cell...
healio.com
Split dosing of COVID-19 vaccines provides antibody responses
All the subjects regardless of dosing experienced significant increases in postvaccination mean fluorescent immunity levels of receptor binding domain (RBD) protein and spike protein 1 (S1). Patients receiving split and conventional doses experienced no differences in antibody responsiveness for RBD or S1. Participants tolerated split dosing well without any significant...
Psychiatric Times
Understanding the Long-Term Clinical Course of Comorbid SUD and ADHD
Comorbid SUD and ADHD is associated with more severe illness. What do we understand about these comorbid conditions and what do we still need to learn?. While substance use disorders (SUDs) often cooccur with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), little is known about the long-term clinical course of patients with comorbid SUD and ADHD.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Psychiatric Times
Calcium-Channel Blocker and Adenosine Modulator Use and Risk of Hospitalization in Bipolar Disorder
Researchers performed a nationwide cohort study of the use of calcium-channel blockers and adenosine modulators and risk of hospitalization in bipolar disorder. “Mr Amir” is a 48-year-old male from the Balkans with a 17-year history of bipolar I disorder with psychotic features. He was last hospitalized for affective symptoms at age 35. He has chronic insomnia, low energy, impaired concentration, and suspiciousness. He also has episodic irritability and anger. He has been on a stable psychotropic regimen of quetiapine 100 mg in the morning and 400 mg at bedtime, and valproic acid 750 mg daily. Mr Amir was diagnosed with comorbid hypertension after multiple elevated readings at his outpatient psychiatry visits. He does not have a primary care physician, so his psychiatrist started him on amlodipine, which was titrated to 10 mg daily. His blood pressure control subsequently improved, without any change in his psychiatric symptoms.
Moderna pops 17% after Merck exercises option to jointly develop a personalized cancer vaccine
Moderna spiked as much as 17% on Wednesday after the company teamed up with Merck to develop personalized cancer vaccines. Merck will pay Moderna $250 million under the agreement, which was initially struck in 2016. Data from an ongoing phase 2 trial of Moderna's vaccine used in combination with Merck's...
MedicalXpress
Study identifies emerging illnesses from COVID-19 in children
A National Jewish Health led study finds that children who develop shortness of breath after COVID-19 infection have evidence of peripheral airway obstruction. These children can experience persistent fatigue, shortness of breath, chest pain or cough after recovering from their acute infection symptoms. These symptoms, also known as "long COVID,"...
KIDS・
docwirenews.com
Pediatric Diabetic Kidney Disease: A Review
Concomitant with the increasing incidence of diabetes mellitus in recent decades, there has been a significant increase in the incidence of diabetic kidney disease (DKD). In children and adolescents, kidney disease associated with diabetes mellitus is represented by persistent albuminuria, arterial hypertension, progression in decline in estimated glomerular filtration rate, development of end-stage renal disease (ESRD), and increased cardiovascular and all-cause morbidity and mortality. In a recent issue of the World Journal of Diabetes, Carmen Muntean, MD, PhD, and colleagues provided an overview of diabetic kidney disease in pediatric patients [World J Diabetes. 2022;13(8):587-599].
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MedicalXpress
A simple new tool allows primary caregivers to detect young kids at high risk of asthma
A team of researchers working with the CHILD Cohort Study (CHILD) has developed a simple new symptom-based screening tool that detects asthma risk in children as young as two years of age. The efficacy of the tool—the CHILDhood Asthma Risk Tool, or CHART—is detailed in a study published in the...
News-Medical.net
The association of BNT16B2b2 mRNA COVID-19 vaccine with thrombocytopenia and pneumonitis: A case report
Side effects associated with the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination have been reported in many countries. Thrombocytopenia is not uncommon; however, pneumonitis induced by vaccination is relatively rare, with only five cases that have been reported to date. A recent Clinical Infection in Practice study presents the case report of...
Human tissue transplanted into rats ‘could advance brain disorders research’
Scientists have successfully transplanted human brain tissue into the brains of newborn rats, where human and rodent nerve cells connected, developed and matured to form working circuits.Researchers from Stanford University said these hybrid rat brains serve as “living laboratories”, allowing the team to grow and manipulate human brain tissue and see how it influences animal behaviour.The experts said their work, published in the journal Nature, could advance research into mental disorders such as schizophrenia or autism, without the need for invasive procedures such as extracting tissue from the brain.Sergiu Pasca, professor of psychiatry and behavioural sciences at the Stanford School...
News-Medical.net
Enterin and Parkinson's Virtual Biotech collaborate to study the effects of ENT-01 on PD-associated dementia
Enterin Inc., a privately held, Philadelphia-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for neurodegenerative and metabolic diseases announces a collaboration with the Parkinson's Virtual Biotech, the drug development and discovery arm of Parkinson's UK. A new phase 2 trial will study the effects of ENT-01 on Parkinson's Disease (PD)-associated dementia.
Healthline
Paraneoplastic Syndromes and Small Cell Lung Cancer
Paraneoplastic syndromes are groups of certain signs and symptoms that develop in some people with cancer. The name comes from the word “para” which means “alongside of,” and “neoplasm,” which means tumor. Some paraneoplastic syndromes develop when your immune system overreacts to a tumor...
hcplive.com
An Overview of Sickle Cell Disease (SCD)
Biree Andemariam, MD: I think this discussion on quality of life has been so important and particularly for our audiences to really understand the impact of sickle cell disease on the day-to-day life of those living with it and their families that they’re there to support them. And thus, I think we can segue now into another important topic, which is how do we treat individuals with sickle cell disease? And thinking about that question, what are the unmet needs? But before we get to that, Elna, can you give us a brief overview of sickle cell disease and its pathophysiology?
IFLScience
Human Brain Cells Implanted Into Rat Brains Form Connections With Their Hosts
Scientists have transplanted human brain cells into the brains of rats, discovering that the new neurons will grow as the rat develops and even help influence their behavior. The research has resounding implications on not just neurological research, but also the ethics of creating animal-human hybrids in this way. The...
curetoday.com
Maintenance Therapy the 'Biggest Breakthrough in Decades' for Ovarian Cancer
Although maintenance treatments have helped patients with ovarian cancer live longer, experts note there are still some unmet needs that must be addressed. Karen Hanna was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in April 2013. At the time, she underwent a debulking (tumor burden reduction) surgery and received chemotherapy. Then her...
Comments / 0