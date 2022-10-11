ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
scitechdaily.com

A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes

Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify diabetes drug metformin as potential atrial fibrillation treatment in collaborative research

Cleveland Clinic researchers have identified a common diabetes medication, metformin, as a possible treatment for atrial fibrillation. The study, published in Cell Reports Medicine, built on ongoing collaborative Cleveland Clinic research to support further investigation into metformin as a drug repurposing candidate. Researchers used advanced computation and genetic sequencing to determine that metformin's targets overlap significantly with genes dysregulated in atrial fibrillation.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Survival With Parkinson’s Tied to Age at Onset, Cognition in Study

Older age at onset, a faster rate of disease progression, and severe cognitive impairment are key factors in poorer survival rates for people with Parkinson’s disease, a study that followed patients in northern China for 10 years found. Fatigue may also be an indicator of poorer survival, while physical...
cancernetwork.com

Investigators Survey Long-Term Effects of MCL Treatment in Swedish Patients

Patients with mantle cell lymphoma experienced higher relative risks of respiratory, blood, and infectious disease relative to the general population, regardless of treatment type. A recent study examined the long-term effects of treatment with and without high-dose chemotherapy plus autologous stem cell transplantation (HD-ASCT) in Swedish patients with mantle cell...
healio.com

Split dosing of COVID-19 vaccines provides antibody responses

All the subjects regardless of dosing experienced significant increases in postvaccination mean fluorescent immunity levels of receptor binding domain (RBD) protein and spike protein 1 (S1). Patients receiving split and conventional doses experienced no differences in antibody responsiveness for RBD or S1. Participants tolerated split dosing well without any significant...
Psychiatric Times

Understanding the Long-Term Clinical Course of Comorbid SUD and ADHD

Comorbid SUD and ADHD is associated with more severe illness. What do we understand about these comorbid conditions and what do we still need to learn?. While substance use disorders (SUDs) often cooccur with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), little is known about the long-term clinical course of patients with comorbid SUD and ADHD.
Psychiatric Times

Calcium-Channel Blocker and Adenosine Modulator Use and Risk of Hospitalization in Bipolar Disorder

Researchers performed a nationwide cohort study of the use of calcium-channel blockers and adenosine modulators and risk of hospitalization in bipolar disorder. “Mr Amir” is a 48-year-old male from the Balkans with a 17-year history of bipolar I disorder with psychotic features. He was last hospitalized for affective symptoms at age 35. He has chronic insomnia, low energy, impaired concentration, and suspiciousness. He also has episodic irritability and anger. He has been on a stable psychotropic regimen of quetiapine 100 mg in the morning and 400 mg at bedtime, and valproic acid 750 mg daily. Mr Amir was diagnosed with comorbid hypertension after multiple elevated readings at his outpatient psychiatry visits. He does not have a primary care physician, so his psychiatrist started him on amlodipine, which was titrated to 10 mg daily. His blood pressure control subsequently improved, without any change in his psychiatric symptoms.
MedicalXpress

Study identifies emerging illnesses from COVID-19 in children

A National Jewish Health led study finds that children who develop shortness of breath after COVID-19 infection have evidence of peripheral airway obstruction. These children can experience persistent fatigue, shortness of breath, chest pain or cough after recovering from their acute infection symptoms. These symptoms, also known as "long COVID,"...
docwirenews.com

Pediatric Diabetic Kidney Disease: A Review

Concomitant with the increasing incidence of diabetes mellitus in recent decades, there has been a significant increase in the incidence of diabetic kidney disease (DKD). In children and adolescents, kidney disease associated with diabetes mellitus is represented by persistent albuminuria, arterial hypertension, progression in decline in estimated glomerular filtration rate, development of end-stage renal disease (ESRD), and increased cardiovascular and all-cause morbidity and mortality. In a recent issue of the World Journal of Diabetes, Carmen Muntean, MD, PhD, and colleagues provided an overview of diabetic kidney disease in pediatric patients [World J Diabetes. 2022;13(8):587-599].
The Independent

Human tissue transplanted into rats ‘could advance brain disorders research’

Scientists have successfully transplanted human brain tissue into the brains of newborn rats, where human and rodent nerve cells connected, developed and matured to form working circuits.Researchers from Stanford University said these hybrid rat brains serve as “living laboratories”, allowing the team to grow and manipulate human brain tissue and see how it influences animal behaviour.The experts said their work, published in the journal Nature, could advance research into mental disorders such as schizophrenia or autism, without the need for invasive procedures such as extracting tissue from the brain.Sergiu Pasca, professor of psychiatry and behavioural sciences at the Stanford School...
News-Medical.net

Enterin and Parkinson's Virtual Biotech collaborate to study the effects of ENT-01 on PD-associated dementia

Enterin Inc., a privately held, Philadelphia-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel treatments for neurodegenerative and metabolic diseases announces a collaboration with the Parkinson's Virtual Biotech, the drug development and discovery arm of Parkinson's UK. A new phase 2 trial will study the effects of ENT-01 on Parkinson's Disease (PD)-associated dementia.
Healthline

Paraneoplastic Syndromes and Small Cell Lung Cancer

Paraneoplastic syndromes are groups of certain signs and symptoms that develop in some people with cancer. The name comes from the word “para” which means “alongside of,” and “neoplasm,” which means tumor. Some paraneoplastic syndromes develop when your immune system overreacts to a tumor...
hcplive.com

An Overview of Sickle Cell Disease (SCD)

Biree Andemariam, MD: I think this discussion on quality of life has been so important and particularly for our audiences to really understand the impact of sickle cell disease on the day-to-day life of those living with it and their families that they’re there to support them. And thus, I think we can segue now into another important topic, which is how do we treat individuals with sickle cell disease? And thinking about that question, what are the unmet needs? But before we get to that, Elna, can you give us a brief overview of sickle cell disease and its pathophysiology?
IFLScience

Human Brain Cells Implanted Into Rat Brains Form Connections With Their Hosts

Scientists have transplanted human brain cells into the brains of rats, discovering that the new neurons will grow as the rat develops and even help influence their behavior. The research has resounding implications on not just neurological research, but also the ethics of creating animal-human hybrids in this way. The...
curetoday.com

Maintenance Therapy the 'Biggest Breakthrough in Decades' for Ovarian Cancer

Although maintenance treatments have helped patients with ovarian cancer live longer, experts note there are still some unmet needs that must be addressed. Karen Hanna was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in April 2013. At the time, she underwent a debulking (tumor burden reduction) surgery and received chemotherapy. Then her...
