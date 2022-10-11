Read full article on original website
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to wild Penn State head coach news
Head coach James Franklin is entering his eighth season leading the Penn State Nittany Lions football program after he joined the program in 2014. But some recent NFL news has one college football insider speculating that his days in Happy Valley could be numbered. With the Carolina Panthers firing head...
How ESPN’s FPI predicts Penn State’s remaining schedule, starting with Michigan
It’s been two weeks since we last saw Penn State on the football field, but the Nittany Lions return to action this weekend with a big road trip to Michigan. As most have expected, Penn State will be the road underdog this weekend against the No. 4 Wolverines in a stadium that has historically not been too kind to them over the years. Penn State remains a top 10 team in the national rankings after Week 6, setting up a showdown of undefeated top 10 teams this weekend in Ann Arbor. It should go without saying that there is a good...
What they said: James Franklin believes Penn State is better equipped to handle the Michigan pass rush
The battle of the unbeaten will take place on Saturday in Ann Arbor. Michigan (6-0) hosts Penn State (5-0) and not only are both teams undefeated through the first six weeks, but this is a top-10 matchup. The Wolverines are coming off two big wins on the road against Iowa...
Penn State-Michigan will be a battle of stop rate standouts; KeAndre Lambert-Smith practices: Newsstand
Penn State news, notes, and updates for Oct. 13 include impressive stats for both the Lions and Michigan, plus the latest news from practice as the team continues working toward its top-10 showdown in Ann Arbor. It’s time for Thursday’s top tweets and headlines about the Nittany Lions and college...
Rutgers football: The way too early ranking of offensive coordinator candidates
With six weeks left in the season, Rutgers football is not only trying to turn around a season that now sees them having lost their last six games. They also are trying to integrate a new offensive coordinator into the mix. The good news for Rutgers is that the elevation of Nunzio Campanile from tight ends coach to interim offensive coordinator should be relatively seamless. After all, Campanile is the longest-tenured assistant on the Rutgers staff and even served as interim head coach in 2019. But against this backdrop, the Scarlet Knights still need to figure out who is going to be...
'That was terrifying': Arete Prep football player Aiden Wander considers future after concussion
About a month ago, six minutes into his third game of the high school football season against Miami, Gilbert Arete Prep senior Aiden Wander's world changed. While in the game at running back, he chased down a fumble after a high snap to the quarterback. As he was diving for the ball, he collided helmet-to-helmet with...
Rutgers football at the bye: A deep dive into the six games left in the season
At the halfway point of the college football season, Rutgers has had an up-and-down 2022 campaign. After winning their first three games, they have gone 0-3 in Big Ten play as the offense has struggled. The Scarlet Knights have also dealt with injuries at key positions. With only six games left on the schedule, it will not get easier down the stretch. Rutgers will face Michigan on November 5 and Penn State two weeks later. The Nittany Lions and Wolverines are a combined 11-0 this season, and both ranked in the top ten nationally. After a week off, the Scarlet Knights will...
Behind Enemy Lines: Michigan vs. Penn State preview
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan hosts Penn State on Saturday afternoon in a battle of unbeaten, top-10 teams in the Big Ten East. Ahead of the showdown, The Michigan Insider’s Alejandro Zúñiga breaks down the big game with Nittany Lions beat writer Daniel Gallen. The two...
2022 Scarlet Knights in the NFL: Week 5
The calendar is halfway through October, and the National Football league is 27.8 percent of the way through the regular season schedule. Week 5 has come and gone, and the players provided yet another week of exciting action on the gridiron. There are several Rutgers student athletes now representing franchises on Sundays. The former Scarlet Knights may be donning new colors, but they continue to show fans they have the #CHOP mentality on the field each week – both rookies and veterans alike. Rutgers football sits at 3-3 and are making a change at offensive coordinator. Some former Knights are still familiar...
$1 For 2 Months of Lions247 VIP Penn State Coverage!
The defining stretch of Penn State football’s 2022 season has arrived. James Franklin’s undefeated No. 10 Nittany Lions face No. 5 Michigan, Minnesota and No. 2 Ohio State over the next three weekends, and the matchups with the Golden Gophers (White Out) and Buckeyes will both feature HUGE recruiting events at Beaver Stadium.
Tale of the Tape: Comparing Penn State and Michigan
Penn State is back in action this weekend after getting last week off. Their first test out of the bye week is a tough one, arguably the toughest of the season. Penn State visits Michigan for a monster game in the Big Ten in Week 6, with both teams ranked in the top 10 and early Big Ten championship implications potentially at stake. Penn State comes into the game as an underdog for the first time this season, but the comparisons with Michigan could lead to a closer game than some expect. But that being said, the Wolverines appear to have...
5 games for Detroit Lions fans to watch during the bye week
Detroit Lions fans, we’re here, the bye week. Finally, there is a reprieve for the team to breathe and relax, take in good football for once and watch without your heart racing at 20 miles an hour. Compiling this list was rather simple as there is a ton of great football to be had this week, and some even have the added intrigue of direct ties to the Lions themselves. Here are the five games for the weekend of October 14th thru the 16th to watch if you’re a Lions fan looking for a break.
