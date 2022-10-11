With six weeks left in the season, Rutgers football is not only trying to turn around a season that now sees them having lost their last six games. They also are trying to integrate a new offensive coordinator into the mix. The good news for Rutgers is that the elevation of Nunzio Campanile from tight ends coach to interim offensive coordinator should be relatively seamless. After all, Campanile is the longest-tenured assistant on the Rutgers staff and even served as interim head coach in 2019. But against this backdrop, the Scarlet Knights still need to figure out who is going to be...

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 6 HOURS AGO