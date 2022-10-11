ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Joe Davis Won’t Be on the Call for LA’s NLDS Games

It really would’ve been too good to be true. Despite being the best team in baseball, and playing in a rematch of the 2020 NLDS, the Dodgers and Padres were not given the ‘A team’ of FOX’s broadcasters. The Braves/Phillies series will be broadcast on FOX with Joe Davis and former Brave John Smoltz on the call, and Ken Rosenthal on the field. And the Dodgers/Padres series will be broadcast on FS1, and will have Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski and Tom Verducci.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Joe Musgrove’s spin rates for Padres vs. Mets explain Buck Showalter’s sticky stuff concern

Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres defeated the New York Mets in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series to clinch a berth in the NLDS. However, the main storyline from the game revolved around Musgrove’s ears. Mets manager Buck Showalter asked the umpires to check the ears of Musgrove in reference to a shiny substance catching the Mets’ attention. But it turns out Showalter had other reasons for making sure the Padres’ star pitcher wasn’t cheating.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

2022 MLB Playoffs: Dodgers' miscues, missed opportunities prove costly in Game 2

LOS ANGELES — Not even the rally goose could shift the Dodgers’ luck Wednesday. They will head to San Diego with the National League Division Series tied at a game apiece, left to lament their failures to capitalize on chances and finish off plays in a 5-3 Game 2 loss to the Padres, whose relievers have yet to surrender a run in 9⅓ innings this series.
LOS ANGELES, CA

