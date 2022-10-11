Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts Announces His Starter for Game 3 of the NLDS
It was between two All-Stars.
Yankees fans rain down insults on Cleveland Guardians outfielder Myles Straw: ‘They were personal’
The New York Yankees overcame the Cleveland Guardians 4–1 on Tuesday evening, courtesy of a solid performance from starting pitcher Gerrit Cole and plenty of production on both sides of the ball from Anthony Rizzo. However, there was one storyline tucked behind the score sheet that showcased the hostility...
Dodgers News: Joe Davis Won’t Be on the Call for LA’s NLDS Games
It really would’ve been too good to be true. Despite being the best team in baseball, and playing in a rematch of the 2020 NLDS, the Dodgers and Padres were not given the ‘A team’ of FOX’s broadcasters. The Braves/Phillies series will be broadcast on FOX with Joe Davis and former Brave John Smoltz on the call, and Ken Rosenthal on the field. And the Dodgers/Padres series will be broadcast on FS1, and will have Adam Amin, AJ Pierzynski and Tom Verducci.
Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez spills on gaining edge over Robbie Ray right before walk-off HR
Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez will attest to the fact that the technological boom and sabermetric revolution have redefined how players approach the game of baseball, especially after the crucial part he played in nabbing the Game 1 of their ALDS tilt against the Seattle Mariners, 8-7. The Mariners led...
Video: Wild Goose Gets Loose on the Field at Dodger Stadium During Game 2 of NLDS
If rain at Dodger Stadium during Game 1 of the National League Division Series wasn't odd enough, a wild goose decided to up the ante during Game 2 on Wednesday night. As the Dodgers batted in the bottom of the eighth inning, a wild, and likely injured goose flew on to the field at Dodger Stadium and laid in the shallow outfield between center and right field.
Joe Musgrove’s spin rates for Padres vs. Mets explain Buck Showalter’s sticky stuff concern
Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres defeated the New York Mets in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series to clinch a berth in the NLDS. However, the main storyline from the game revolved around Musgrove’s ears. Mets manager Buck Showalter asked the umpires to check the ears of Musgrove in reference to a shiny substance catching the Mets’ attention. But it turns out Showalter had other reasons for making sure the Padres’ star pitcher wasn’t cheating.
Padres even the NLDS at 1-1 with win at Dodger Stadium
The National League Division Series is now tied at 1-1 after the Padres took Game 2 with a 5-3 win at Dodger Stadium.
7 Houston Astros Wives You Need To Be Following On Instagram & They're Supportive AF
The Houston Astros have proven to be quite the solid clique, with jokes and comradery happening between them on and off the field. We know about players like Justin Verlander and Jose Altuve, but did you know the romantic partners behind them have similar friendships with each other?. If you...
FOX Sports
2022 MLB Playoffs: Dodgers' miscues, missed opportunities prove costly in Game 2
LOS ANGELES — Not even the rally goose could shift the Dodgers’ luck Wednesday. They will head to San Diego with the National League Division Series tied at a game apiece, left to lament their failures to capitalize on chances and finish off plays in a 5-3 Game 2 loss to the Padres, whose relievers have yet to surrender a run in 9⅓ innings this series.
