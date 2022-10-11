ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vienna, ME

wabi.tv

Silver Alert Issued for Kennebec County Man

VIENNA, Maine (WABI) - The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office has issued a silver alert for a man who hasn’t been seen since last week. 71-year-old Michael Holmes of Vienna was last seenThursday, October 6 leaving a residence on the tower road, planning to go to Winthrop. Holmes suffers...
KENNEBEC COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police arrest Southwest Harbor man for burglary at Orland residence

ORLAND, Maine — Authorities arrested a 42-year-old Southwest Harbor man on a charge of burglary on Wednesday, deputies say. A news release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Department stated deputies responded to a call at 11:08 a.m. A housekeeper of an Orland residence reported she'd found an unknown man with two dogs in the home she was taking care of. She said the man fled with the dogs.
ORLAND, ME
City
Vienna, ME
State
Maine State
County
Kennebec County, ME
City
Winthrop, ME
Local
Maine Crime & Safety
Kennebec County, ME
Crime & Safety
NEWS CENTER Maine

Motorcyclist injured in Naples crash

NAPLES, Maine — A 53-year-old man was hospitalized after a motorcycle crash in Naples on Wednesday afternoon, deputies say. A news release from the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said deputies, along with Naples Fire and Rescue, were called to Harrison Road in response to the crash. Deputies arrived and...
NAPLES, ME
wiscassetnewspaper.com

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrests

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 224 calls for service for the period of Oct. 4 to Oct. 11. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,556 calls for service. Jennifer M. Libby, 44, of Damariscotta was issued a summons Sept. 29 for Digging for Shellfish without License, on Heath Road, Bremen, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.
LINCOLN COUNTY, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Police: Bangor man arrested after threatening, brandishing gun

BANGOR, Maine — Police arrested a Bangor man Wednesday morning in the area of Valley Avenue on four outstanding warrants and additional pending charges. Bangor police responded to a call at 9 a.m. reporting a "white male brandishing a firearm and threatening people at the homeless encampment on Valley Avenue," according to a news release issued by the Bangor Police Department.
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

UPDATE: Lost German Shepherd has been found

Ragnar was just found minutes ago. There was a sighting by two young sisters hiking and the dog’s owners found him. “I just landed from California so I am over the moon,” wrote Melody Talcott, owner of Ragnar. “He was found in a place where Ragnar and I often hike in the Hope- Rockport woods near Route 17 and the Ragged Mountain Thorndike Brook.
ROCKPORT, ME
wabi.tv

Fire destroys recently vacated Maine home

BUCKFIELD, Maine (WMTW) - A home in Buckfield was destroyed in a fire Monday night. The home recently became vacant, so no one was living there at the time. Firefighters from several towns were called to 61 Turner St. (Route 117) at about 10:30 p.m. Monday. It took crews about...
BUCKFIELD, ME
foxbangor.com

Police investigate shooting at school

AUBURN — Sunday at approximately 2:00 a.m. The Lewiston Police Department responded to reports that a man had been shot in the stomach in the 250 block of Park Street. The victim was transported to Central Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. Early information provided to Lewiston investigators was...
AUBURN, ME
Public Safety
Public Safety
I-95 FM

Flood Watch Issued for Bangor + Downeast Ahead of Soaking Rain

A soaking rain is in the forecast for much of Maine, beginning Thursday night. The National Weather Service in Caribou is calling for a drenching rain for much of Maine. Rain is expected to move into the state Thursday night, into Friday evening. Forecasters expect about three inches of rainfall for the Bangor area. The Greenville area may see over four inches of rainfall, with the Downeast areas expecting around two-and-a-half inches of rain.
BANGOR, ME
Q106.5

Have You Heard? They Want Your Drugs, Maine

No, they are not coming for them. You have to drop them off. It is another Drug collecting date. DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) National Drug Take Back. Dates are Friday October 28th from 7am to 5pm, and Saturday October 29th from 10 am to 2 pm. Both days will take...
BANGOR, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bradford man charged with drug trafficking, possession during traffic stop

LAGRANGE, Maine — A Bradford man has been charged following a traffic stop on Bennoch Road in LaGrange the night of Oct. 4. Bryan Jazowski, 41, of Bradford was charged with Class B unlawful trafficking of Schedule W drugs, two counts of Class C unlawful possession of Schedule W drugs, Class C violation of conditional release, and Class D unlawful possession of Schedule W drugs, according to a release from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Department.
BRADFORD, ME
wgan.com

Racist, threatening messages discovered in Maine school

Racist and threatening messages were reportedly found in a bathroom stall in a Maine high school. Spruce Mountain High School principal Thomas Plourde says a criminal threatening investigation is underway. The Spruce Mountain school district serves families from Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls. In a message to the school community,...
LIVERMORE FALLS, ME
Belfast Police beat

Belfast Police beat

BELFAST Belfast Police reported the following activity Oct. 1-8. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Oct. 1. Michael Babineau, 28, was issued a summons for violating a...
BELFAST, ME
Brewer, ME

I-95 FM

