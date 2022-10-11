Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 suspects wanted in homicide investigation in Jefferson Co.
Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies continued to search for two suspects involved in a homicide investigation on Wednesday. Deputies rushed to the 3636 S. Depew about 10 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a gunshot wound. When deputies arrived, they found one adult male victim in the driver's seat of a pickup truck that was parked in a parking lot. The male was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Witnesses told authorities they saw two Hispanic males in the area of the truck around the time of the shooting. The suspects are described as 2 Hispanic males, 5-foot-5" to 5-foot-7 with tall,...
Shelter-in-place lifted after fatal shooting in Jeffco
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has lifted a shelter-in-place that was issued Wednesday morning after a man was found with a gunshot wound in a pickup truck. The shelter-in-place was issued for part of a neighborhood west of South Sheridan Boulevard and south of U.S....
Police search for suspects who shot into car on 6th Avenue
Police in Denver searched for the suspects wanted for questioning after shots were fired into a moving vehicle. The shooting happened Oct. 8 in the eastbound lanes of West 6th Avenue to the southbound I-25 on-ramp. Anyone who knows the identities of those on the motorcycles is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, (720) 913-7867 or (720) 913-STOPTo be eligible for the award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line.Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police.Callers can remain anonymous. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week
Woman arrested in deadly Westminster shooting
Police arrested a woman Saturday afternoon after a deadly shooting Friday morning, the Westminster Police Department said.
Denver police looking for suspects wanted for questioning in shooting
DENVER — The Denver Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying suspects wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting into an occupied vehicle. The police said the shooting happened Saturday in the eastbound lanes of West Sixth Avenue to the southbound on-ramp of Interstate 25.
Larimer County Man Facing Attempted Murder, Menacing Charges
A 46-year-old Colorado man is facing a long list of charges, including attempted murder and felony menacing in connection with an Oct. 8 incident in Wellington. That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, the incident began a little before 3:30 p.m. on October 8 when a man called the Larimer County 911 and told them he had killed a woman and a child.
Motorcyclist searching for driver who nearly killed him in hit-and-run crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The cars are constant. The pain a single unknown driver left behind is also nonstop. "Very scary. Pretty traumatic situation," said Don Lambuth Jr., a motorcyclist who survived a hit and run in September. "It’s hard to get back on track of normal life knowing that something like that just happened to you. It just takes time. I’ll get back on the saddle someday."
Suspect killed in Broomfield shootout with police had violent background
The suspect killed in a police shootout in Broomfield Sept. 29 had a violent background, a warrant out for his arrest and was a "person of interest" in a Denver homicide case, according to court records. The Adams County Coroner identified the suspect as Anthony Geovany Lainez, 25, of Arvada....
Boulder County veterinarian accused of fraudulently obtaining fentanyl
BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A Boulder County veterinarian is facing federal charges after she allegedly used her Drug Enforcement Administration registration number to fraudulently obtain fentanyl, the U.S. Attorney's Office in Denver said. Prosecutors said Lindsay Oklesh, 37, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday. She is...
1 dead, 1 arrested: shooting linked to extra-marital affair
A shooting on Friday that left one woman dead at a storage facility is believed to be part of a fight stemming from a romantic relationship. Sheryl Salzbrenner was arrested on Saturday by Westminster police. She's accused of shooting and killing Tanya Scowden. Scowden, 47, was the manager of the Storage Etc. self-storage facility and lived on the property. According to an arrest warrant and affidavit, Salzbrenner, 44, entered the main office and shot Scowden in the head, killing her. Westminster detectives talked to several people at the facility and found out Scowden was in a relationship with Salzbrenner's estranged husband. Detectives used surveillance video to identify Salzbrenner and arrested her a day after the shooting. During the investigation on Friday, Cleo Wallace Academy and a nearby daycare facility were placed on secure lockdown as a precaution.Online court records show Salzbrenner is being held without bond at the Jeffco Detention Facility on charges of first-degree murder. A filing of charges is expected during a hearing on Oct. 14.
Affidavit details what led to fatal Golden hit-and-run in bar parking lot
GOLDEN, Colo. — A suspect accused of driving a pickup truck into a group of people outside a bar – killing one and injuring six – had his first court appearance Monday, while the arrest affidavit in the case reveals what witnesses said led to the hit-and-run crash.
Denver police identify teenager's body found along Highline Canal
After Denver Police officers found the body of an 18 year old man along the Highline Canal trail Friday, they're investigating it as a homicide. The victim has been identified as Alex Malone, according to police. Malone's body was discovered near Picadilly Road, just south of Green Ranch Boulevard at...
nbc11news.com
Aurora man arrested for weapons violation
AURORA, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced Jeremy Lavon Tate, a 27-year-old, of Aurora, Colorado, was indicted by a federal grand jury for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person and possession of a machinegun. According to a...
2 people killed in crash on I-25
CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Two people are dead after they were struck by a car alongside Interstate 25 in Castle Rock Wednesday night. The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said they were standing on the shoulder of the northbound lanes near their disabled car when they were hit at around 10:30 p.m.
KKTV
Missing Colorado teenager located with investigation underway
BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Boulder Police announced a teenager who was reported missing has been found, but an investigation is underway. At the request of authorities, KKTV 11 News has removed the photo and last name of the missing teen. The Boulder Police Department first became aware that 14-year-old Chloe was missing on Oct. 1. She had last been seen Sept. 30 at a Boulder High School football game.
Westword
Rock Rest Lodge Update: Growing Trend of Charging Drivers Who Kill With Murder
On October 10, 29-year-old Ruben Marquez was formally charged with first-degree murder after allegedly using a truck to kill one person and injure six others outside Golden's venerable Rock Rest Lodge early on October 9. Accused of accessory to first-degree murder, among other charges, was 25-year-old Ernest Avila, who owned the truck and is believed to have been Marquez's passenger at the time of the incident.
Police investigating homicide at Denver apartment
DENVER — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in his apartment in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Denver Saturday afternoon. Police said they were called to the apartment in the 1200-block of Logan Street around 2:45 p.m. Saturday. They said Sunday morning that they are investigating the man's death as a homicide. His name has not yet been released.
Man accused of plowing into Golden bar crowd, killing one, told police he was drunk
A Denver man accused of killing one and injuring at least seven others after he rammed a truck into an after-hours Golden bar crowd told Jefferson County Sheriffs Deputies who arrested him that he was "f*** drunk," according to the arrest affidavit obtained by the Denver Gazette. Ruben Marquez, 29,...
Sheriff: Driver in deadly crash at bar switched seats after leaving
FOX31 obtained new arrest documents Monday morning detailing a hit-and-run crash at Rock Rest Lodge that left one person dead and four others injured.
1310kfka.com
Loveland Man Arrested
A Loveland man has been arrested a week after investigators say he punched and knocked an undercover Fort Collins police detective unconscious. The detective remained in critical condition at an area hospital late last week, according to a news release from the Critical Incident Response Team.
