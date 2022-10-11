ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broomfield, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

2 suspects wanted in homicide investigation in Jefferson Co.

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputies continued to search for two suspects involved in a homicide investigation on Wednesday. Deputies rushed to the 3636 S. Depew about 10 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a gunshot wound. When deputies arrived, they found one adult male victim in the driver's seat of a pickup truck that was parked in a parking lot. The male was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Witnesses told authorities they saw two Hispanic males in the area of the truck around the time of the shooting. The suspects are described as 2 Hispanic males, 5-foot-5" to 5-foot-7 with tall,...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Shelter-in-place lifted after fatal shooting in Jeffco

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office has lifted a shelter-in-place that was issued Wednesday morning after a man was found with a gunshot wound in a pickup truck. The shelter-in-place was issued for part of a neighborhood west of South Sheridan Boulevard and south of U.S....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

Police search for suspects who shot into car on 6th Avenue

Police in Denver searched for the suspects wanted for questioning after shots were fired into a moving vehicle. The shooting happened Oct. 8 in the eastbound lanes of West 6th Avenue to the southbound I-25 on-ramp. Anyone who knows the identities of those on the motorcycles is asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, (720) 913-7867 or (720) 913-STOPTo be eligible for the award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line.Crime Stoppers collects information on unsolved crimes or individuals wanted by the police.Callers can remain anonymous. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day - 7 days a week   
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Broomfield, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Broomfield, CO
K2 Radio

Larimer County Man Facing Attempted Murder, Menacing Charges

A 46-year-old Colorado man is facing a long list of charges, including attempted murder and felony menacing in connection with an Oct. 8 incident in Wellington. That's according to a post on the Larimer County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the post, the incident began a little before 3:30 p.m. on October 8 when a man called the Larimer County 911 and told them he had killed a woman and a child.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

Motorcyclist searching for driver who nearly killed him in hit-and-run crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The cars are constant. The pain a single unknown driver left behind is also nonstop. "Very scary. Pretty traumatic situation," said Don Lambuth Jr., a motorcyclist who survived a hit and run in September. "It’s hard to get back on track of normal life knowing that something like that just happened to you. It just takes time. I’ll get back on the saddle someday."
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broomfield Police Blotter#Via Varra Road#W 112th Avenue#Flatiron Boulevard#W 102nd Avenue
CBS Denver

1 dead, 1 arrested: shooting linked to extra-marital affair

A shooting on Friday that left one woman dead at a storage facility is believed to be part of a fight stemming from a romantic relationship. Sheryl Salzbrenner was arrested on Saturday by Westminster police. She's accused of shooting and killing Tanya Scowden. Scowden, 47, was the manager of the Storage Etc. self-storage facility and lived on the property. According to an arrest warrant and affidavit, Salzbrenner, 44, entered the main office and shot Scowden in the head, killing her.  Westminster detectives talked to several people at the facility and found out Scowden was in a relationship with Salzbrenner's estranged husband. Detectives used surveillance video to identify Salzbrenner and arrested her a day after the shooting. During the investigation on Friday, Cleo Wallace Academy and a nearby daycare facility were placed on secure lockdown as a precaution.Online court records show Salzbrenner is being held without bond at the Jeffco Detention Facility on charges of first-degree murder. A filing of charges is expected during a hearing on Oct. 14. 
WESTMINSTER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
nbc11news.com

Aurora man arrested for weapons violation

AURORA, Colo. (KKCO) - The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announced Jeremy Lavon Tate, a 27-year-old, of Aurora, Colorado, was indicted by a federal grand jury for possession of a firearm and ammunition by a prohibited person and possession of a machinegun. According to a...
AURORA, CO
9NEWS

2 people killed in crash on I-25

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — Two people are dead after they were struck by a car alongside Interstate 25 in Castle Rock Wednesday night. The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said they were standing on the shoulder of the northbound lanes near their disabled car when they were hit at around 10:30 p.m.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
KKTV

Missing Colorado teenager located with investigation underway

BOULDER, Colo. (KKTV) - Boulder Police announced a teenager who was reported missing has been found, but an investigation is underway. At the request of authorities, KKTV 11 News has removed the photo and last name of the missing teen. The Boulder Police Department first became aware that 14-year-old Chloe was missing on Oct. 1. She had last been seen Sept. 30 at a Boulder High School football game.
BOULDER, CO
Westword

Rock Rest Lodge Update: Growing Trend of Charging Drivers Who Kill With Murder

On October 10, 29-year-old Ruben Marquez was formally charged with first-degree murder after allegedly using a truck to kill one person and injure six others outside Golden's venerable Rock Rest Lodge early on October 9. Accused of accessory to first-degree murder, among other charges, was 25-year-old Ernest Avila, who owned the truck and is believed to have been Marquez's passenger at the time of the incident.
GOLDEN, CO
9NEWS

Police investigating homicide at Denver apartment

DENVER — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in his apartment in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Denver Saturday afternoon. Police said they were called to the apartment in the 1200-block of Logan Street around 2:45 p.m. Saturday. They said Sunday morning that they are investigating the man's death as a homicide. His name has not yet been released.
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

Loveland Man Arrested

A Loveland man has been arrested a week after investigators say he punched and knocked an undercover Fort Collins police detective unconscious. The detective remained in critical condition at an area hospital late last week, according to a news release from the Critical Incident Response Team.
LOVELAND, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy