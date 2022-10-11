ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cbs17

A guide to getting to NC State Fair after Triangle cities cut park-and-ride buses

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Bus driver shortages are having an impact on transportation to the North Carolina State Fair. GoTriangle, GoDurham, and GoRaleigh are not running their usual park-and-ride shuttles to the fairgrounds this year due to driver shortages. GoTriangle Chief Communications Officer Eric Curry said that before COVID-19...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Life-saving tool aims to protect North Carolina road crews

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina is seeing a rise in work zone crashes. The number of crashes in work zones increased 5% between 2020 and 2021, according to NCDOT data. I-77 Mobility Partners and NCDOT use truck-mounted attenuators, a metal frame that acts like a cushion meant to absorb the impact of a high-speed crash.
thecentersquare.com

North Carolina contractors barred from doing business after scamming residents for hurricane work

(The Center Square) — Two contractors have been banned from doing business in North Carolina after Attorney General Josh Stein won judgements against them for scamming vulnerable residents. Stein won a default judgements against Dennis Daugherty, Jr., his Illinois-based business Green Lantern Services LLC, and his North Carolina-based company...
parentherald.com

North Carolina Dad Dies in Avoidable Tragedy After Driving on Bridge to Nowhere

North Carolina dad of two, Philip Paxson, died after traveling over a bridge already destroyed nearly a decade ago. His family called the accident an avoidable tragedy. The victim was driving home in Hickory, North Carolina, when he crossed the bridge on September 30. According to a news release shared by the North Carolina Department of Public Safety (NCDPS) with TODAY, officials and emergency responders arrived at the scene at around 9:45 a.m. on October 1.
FOX8 News

Here are North Carolina’s least safe and safest cities

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — Safety is often the number one priority when searching for a new home. Whether it be feeling safe from crime, natural disasters or financial crises, everyone seeks security and comfort in their environments. Based on these factors, WalletHub has created a ranking comparing 180 U.S. cities based on how safe […]
whqr.org

Contractors banned in North Carolina after scamming Florence victims and elderly customers

That’s according to attorney general Josh Stein, who won the bans, along with civil penalties, in court. One contractor was Dennis L. Daugherty, Jr., who owns the North Carolina-based company Green Lantern Roofing and Restoration LLC. Representatives from the company went door to door after Hurricane Florence, falsely claiming the company had a contractor’s license and dozens of workers ready to begin.
NBC News

North Carolina restaurant that kept staff’s tips ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages

An investigation by government officials has found that the owners of an eatery in North Carolina have to pay up. On Oct. 11, the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division announced the results of an investigation of a Goldsboro-based restaurant’s wage practices. Investigators found that Mugen Inc. — operating as Jay’s Kitchen — kept workers from receiving the full wages they were owed. By keeping portions of their earned tips, owners were ordered to pay $157,287 in back wages for 65 workers who were affected by the illegal labor practices.
wccbcharlotte.com

NCDOT Crews Prepare for Wintry Weather

BOONE, N.C. — It may still be fall across the Carolinas, but the North Carolina Department of Transportation is already getting ready for wintry weather. The NCDOT held its annual snow prep day at the Watauga County Maintenance Yard in Boone on Wednesday. Crews checked equipment, loaded trucks, prepared...
WRAL News

North Carolina State Fair food: Top 10 new items to try

RALEIGH, N.C. — Cookie dough, brisket and some Mexican street corn are among our top picks for new food to try at the North Carolina State Fair this year. On Monday, the media got a chance to taste some of the new foods headed to the fairgrounds. In all, there are 40 new items planned.
WBTW News13

North Carolina man turns $20 lottery ticket into $100,000 prize

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Fayetteville man who bought a $20 lottery ticket is now $100,000 richer. North Carolina Education Lottery officials said Tuesday that Tamangus McKinnon is the latest big winner in the Platinum game. McKinnon bought his ticket at the Ponderosa Exxon on Yadkin Road in Fayetteville. He collected his prize Monday at […]
WBTV

NC teacher shares concerns over proposal to change teacher licenses, pay scale

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A proposal is in the works that would affect how teachers across North Carolina obtain their licenses and income. The Professional Educator Preparation and Standards Commission (PEPSC) is working on a proposal that would redesign the teacher licensure scale and salaries for teachers. The current system...
WXII 12

Woolly Worm Festival returns to North Carolina!

BANNER ELK, N.C. — North Carolina’s famed Woolly Worm Festival is making a return this weekend!. At least 20,000 people are expected to attend the festival, which is one of the High Country’s largest festivals. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII...
