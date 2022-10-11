Read full article on original website
Related
deltastate.edu
Delta State announces 2022 Alumni Award recipients, Awards Gala set for Nov. 4
CLEVELAND, Miss. – The Delta State University Alumni Association is pleased to announce its 2022 Alumni Award recipients, who will be honored during the 90th Delta State University Homecoming weekend, Nov. 4-5. The Alumni Association will recognize the Outstanding Alumnus of the Year, the Alumni Hall of Fame inductees and the Service Awards winners.
hottytoddy.com
Greenville Community Mourns, Honors Fallen Det. Myiesha Stewart
The Greenville community is mourning the death of one of its own today after Detective Myiesha Stewart was shot and killed in the line of duty. The incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday near U.S. Highway 82 and MS 1. Other law enforcement officers were injured, as well...
deltadailynews.com
Area College Mourns the Death of Retired Employee
Coahoma Community College is mourning the loss of Mr. Earl Leaman Gooden, a retired longtime employee of the institution. Gooden joined the CJC/CCC staff as an educator in 1969. During his long and fruitful career at the college, Mr. Gooden served many roles including. chairperson of the Department of Education and Psychology, and later, as academic dean until he retired in 1993.Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church in Clarksdale, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Viewing and visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on the same day.
WLOX
Police detective killed in line of duty in Greenville
President Biden's move represents a fundamental change in America's response to a drug that's been at the center of a clash between culture and policing for more than a half-century. IMMS officials excited about sea turtle comeback despite unsuccessful Pass Christian nest. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The nest on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mississippi high school senior killed in ATV accident, classmate hospitalized
A Mississippi high school senior was killed Friday in an ATV accident which also injured a fellow classmate. Leah Elizabeth Fielder, 17, of Duck Hill, was killed in the accident while classmate Kaycie Clements was injured and hospitalized, the Grenada Star newspaper reported. Senior class members at Kirk Academy held...
Mississippi police officer killed, others injured in Greenville shootout
GREENVILLE, Miss. — A Mississippi police officer has died and multiple other people are recovering from injuries following a shootout in Greenville, authorities said. Update 3:55 p.m. EDT Oct. 12: Mississippi Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell identified the slain officer as Greenville Police Department Detective Myiesha Stewart, the Clarion Ledger reported.
Deputies investigating multiple shootings in Holmes County
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office are investigating three shootings in Durant, Tchula, and Goodman. According to Sheriff Willie March, a teen was shot and killed inside his home Monday, October 10 in Durant. March said suspects fired shots into the home from the outside, killing the unidentified teen. The second shooting happened […]
Mississippi police officer killed in shootout Tuesday night
A Mississippi police officer has been killed and several people have been injured in what is being described as a shootout in Greenville. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation reports that it is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Greenville Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Department that occurred on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, around 8:30 P.M. near US Highway 82 and MS 1.
RELATED PEOPLE
Senatobia, October 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Charleston High School football team will have a game with Senatobia High School on October 11, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
breezynews.com
Simmons-McAdams football game cancelled
The Simmons vs McAdams football game scheduled for Friday, Oct. 14 has been cancelled. No reason has been announced as the reason for the cancellation. McAdams next scheduled game is Friday, Oct. 14 vs Coffeeville.
WLBT
Shootings in Holmes County claim 2 lives, including 15-year-old
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Holmes County has seen a rash of shootings in recent weeks, including one in Durant on Monday night in which a 15-year-old was shot and killed. The shooting, like many other incidents law enforcement officials have responded to recently, involved a shooter outside of a home shooting into it.
wtva.com
Report: Miss. mayor’s daughter among 5 people shot in stampede after football game
MARKS, Miss. (WLBT) - Five people were shot after a high school homecoming celebration in Marks, Mississippi. Even more people were injured in the stampede that broke out near First Street and MLK in the wee hours of Saturday, October 1. Marks Police Chief Marvin Furr said shots suddenly rang...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Police chase ends with Mississippi man behind bars, load of drugs off the streets
A police chase in Panola County ended with a man behind bars and a load of drugs off the streets, according to the Batesville Police Department. Derrick Stevenson of Marks, led officers on a chase on Sunday, Oct. 2, according to police. Stevenson eventually wrecked and tried to run off...
Police: Man arrested after attempting to break into Mississippi pharmacy
Police arrested a man who was attempting to break into a Mississippi pharmacy. On Monday morning, officers with the Batesville Police Department responded to an alarm call at a local pharmacy. Detectives and Officers were both able to quickly obtain a description of the suspect who was attempting to gain...
thelocalvoice.net
Suspicious Vehicle in Harmontown Leads to Arrest of Two Panola County Men for Catalytic Converter Thefts at Churches in Lafayette County
In the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 27, 2022, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle after the vehicle was seen at a Church in the Harmontown community. Deputies made contact with three individuals and after further investigation it was determined that the...
Quick actions of police lead to arrest of 3 Mississippi men just minutes after robbery call
Three Mississippi men were arrested thanks to the quick action of the police, who responded within minutes of a robbery call. On Sept. 29, the Oxford Police Department received a call about a robbery taking place at an apartment complex on Old Taylor Road. Within two minutes of the call...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLBT
Ole Miss students demand answers in search of Jay Lee
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The friends of missing Ole Miss student demand answers after letters to Lafayette County judge surface that advocate for the release of the accused murderer. “Nobody has been found, and that’s heartbreaking,” Braylyn Johnson told Action News 5. Last week the non-profit news agency...
Comments / 0