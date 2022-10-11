ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, MS

Comments / 0

Related
deltastate.edu

Delta State announces 2022 Alumni Award recipients, Awards Gala set for Nov. 4

CLEVELAND, Miss. – The Delta State University Alumni Association is pleased to announce its 2022 Alumni Award recipients, who will be honored during the 90th Delta State University Homecoming weekend, Nov. 4-5. The Alumni Association will recognize the Outstanding Alumnus of the Year, the Alumni Hall of Fame inductees and the Service Awards winners.
CLEVELAND, MS
hottytoddy.com

Greenville Community Mourns, Honors Fallen Det. Myiesha Stewart

The Greenville community is mourning the death of one of its own today after Detective Myiesha Stewart was shot and killed in the line of duty. The incident happened at about 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday near U.S. Highway 82 and MS 1. Other law enforcement officers were injured, as well...
GREENVILLE, MS
deltadailynews.com

Area College Mourns the Death of Retired Employee

Coahoma Community College is mourning the loss of Mr. Earl Leaman Gooden, a retired longtime employee of the institution. Gooden joined the CJC/CCC staff as an educator in 1969. During his long and fruitful career at the college, Mr. Gooden served many roles including. chairperson of the Department of Education and Psychology, and later, as academic dean until he retired in 1993.Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022, at Immaculate Conception Church in Clarksdale, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Viewing and visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on the same day.
CLARKSDALE, MS
WLOX

Police detective killed in line of duty in Greenville

President Biden's move represents a fundamental change in America's response to a drug that's been at the center of a clash between culture and policing for more than a half-century. IMMS officials excited about sea turtle comeback despite unsuccessful Pass Christian nest. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. The nest on...
GREENVILLE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Local
Mississippi Education
Cleveland, MS
Education
City
Cleveland, MS
WJTV 12

Deputies investigating multiple shootings in Holmes County

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)-The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office are investigating three shootings in Durant, Tchula, and Goodman. According to Sheriff Willie March, a teen was shot and killed inside his home Monday, October 10 in Durant. March said suspects fired shots into the home from the outside, killing the unidentified teen. The second shooting happened […]
HOLMES COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi police officer killed in shootout Tuesday night

A Mississippi police officer has been killed and several people have been injured in what is being described as a shootout in Greenville. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation reports that it is investigating an officer-involved shooting involving Greenville Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Department that occurred on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, around 8:30 P.M. near US Highway 82 and MS 1.
GREENVILLE, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Dowdy
High School Football PRO

Senatobia, October 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Charleston High School football team will have a game with Senatobia High School on October 11, 2022, 15:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SENATOBIA, MS
breezynews.com

Simmons-McAdams football game cancelled

The Simmons vs McAdams football game scheduled for Friday, Oct. 14 has been cancelled. No reason has been announced as the reason for the cancellation. McAdams next scheduled game is Friday, Oct. 14 vs Coffeeville.
MCADAMS, MS
WLBT

Shootings in Holmes County claim 2 lives, including 15-year-old

HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Holmes County has seen a rash of shootings in recent weeks, including one in Durant on Monday night in which a 15-year-old was shot and killed. The shooting, like many other incidents law enforcement officials have responded to recently, involved a shooter outside of a home shooting into it.
HOLMES COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta State University#East Side#Technical University#Linus High School#Linus K12#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Oral History#Highschool#Linus College#English#Eastside
thelocalvoice.net

Suspicious Vehicle in Harmontown Leads to Arrest of Two Panola County Men for Catalytic Converter Thefts at Churches in Lafayette County

In the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 27, 2022, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on a suspicious vehicle after the vehicle was seen at a Church in the Harmontown community. Deputies made contact with three individuals and after further investigation it was determined that the...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WLBT

Ole Miss students demand answers in search of Jay Lee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The friends of missing Ole Miss student demand answers after letters to Lafayette County judge surface that advocate for the release of the accused murderer. “Nobody has been found, and that’s heartbreaking,” Braylyn Johnson told Action News 5. Last week the non-profit news agency...
GRENADA COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy