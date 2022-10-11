2022 Verse & Vino Presented By PNC Bank Welcomes New York Times Bestselling Author Megan Giddings To The Literary Stage

Read full article on original website
Do My Job: New York Butcher
CHARLOTTE, NC– From premium cut meats to pre cooked meals, the New York Butcher is your one stop shop for fresh food. WCCB Charlotte’s Lauren McDonald learns how to become a butcher in this week’s Do My Job.
Center City Weekend With Moira Quinn: Movies In The Park, Hola Festival, Biketoberfest, and More
CHARLOTTE, NC — Moira Quinn is always in the know with fun events around Charlotte. This week, catch a movie outside, visit the Hola Festival, and more. Movies in the Park, presented by Blooming Smiles Pediatric Dentistry. September 15. Wilmore Centennial Park (205 W Kingston Ave.) Activities/music at 5pm,...
Healthy Headlines: Diagnosing ADD & ADHD
CHARLOTTE, NC — October is ADHD Awareness Month. In this week’s Healthy Headlines, Dr. Amra Zuzo, a pediatrician at Novant Health, talks about attention deficit disorder in children – the symptoms and what parents should know about it. For more information and stories on your health, please...
Video Of Dog Not Being Adopted In Gaston County Goes Viral
GASTONIA, N.C. — A video of dog not getting adopted or even acknowledged at an adoption event in Gaston County is now viral. Video of the dog “Smoky” sitting in a cage as he watches other dogs get attention has been viewed more than four million times.
Police Departments Across North Carolina Are Now Handling Mental Health Calls Differently
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — When someone calls 911 for an emergency, police departments are now tasked with figuring out how to respond if the call is centered around a mental health crisis. Police departments across North Carolina are increasing a focus on mental health awareness by changing the way they respond to mental health calls.
Cool, Creative DIY Halloween Costume Ideas That Won’t Scare Your Wallet
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– Thrift stores are great places to find inexpensive items for your DIY Halloween costume this year. The Goodwill location in Fort Mill, S.C. has a large inventory of items you can get creative with. The store also has complete costumes for children and adults. The children’s costumes are just $5.99 and the adult costumes are $7.99. See what WCCB Charlotte’s Joe Duncan and fashion influencer and thrifter, LaTrice James were able to find during their shopping trip.
Mac’s Speed Shop Now Open In Concord
CONCORD, N.C. (News Release) — Mac’s Speed Shop, serving award-winning BBQ since 2005, is cutting the ribbon on their newest location in Concord, N.C. The excitement for the new store’s October premiere kicked into gear a few weeks ago when country music star and American Idol judge Luke Bryan stopped by to promote his new beer, Two Lanes.
Edge On The Clock: Boaters Fight Off Sharks With Bare Hands
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – A California man is suing the maker of Texas Pete hot sauce for $5M, for not being made in Texas. Philip White claims it’s false advertising. Maker TW Garner Food Company is head quartered in North Carolina, where it’s also made. He says he wouldn’t have bought the hot sauce or paid as much for it if he’d known that. And he argues it hurts smaller hot sauce companies in Texas that are trying to capitalize on their authenticity.
Wrongly Fired Wendy’s Worker Turns Down Offer To Return To Job
STANLEY, N.C. – An update on the local Wendy’s worker with Down Syndrome who was abruptly fired from his job. Wendy’s called the firing “an unfortunate mistake” and offered Dennis Peek his job back. But his family has decided he won’t return to the restaurant in Stanley. Instead, his family will throw him a retirement party, to celebrate his more than 20 years of work at the fast food chain. His sister tells WCCB the party will be at Harper Park in Stanley on Saturday, November 5th, and it is open to the public. The party is from 2P-4P. Dennis Peek Retirement Party.
Uber Facing Investigation Over Rewards Program
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Uber is reportedly facing an investigation by the Federal Trade Commission over its soon-to-end rewards program. Customers have said the company made using Uber Rewards more challenging as the program’s end date got closer. Some have said they did not get email notifications about the...
Gaston Mugshots For October 11th
The Gaston County mugshots for Tuesday, October 11th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
North Rapid Response Is Collecting Donated Items To Aid Florida Victims Of Hurricane Ian
CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) – North Rapid Response, a new full-service, Charlotte-based disaster response team of experienced medical professionals, is collecting donated items to help Florida residents who were affected by Hurricane Ian. Here are donated items that the public can donate, and will be collected for the hurricane...
Death Investigation Underway after Disabled Vet Dies In East Charlotte House Fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A house fire on Eastbrook Road in Charlotte Monday night claimed the life of a disabled veteran. Todd Anthony was a proud Marine who suffered from Parkinson’s Disease and was confined to a wheelchair. His brothers say he died at the top of the stairs because he couldn’t walk.
Charlotte Man Can Renovate His House After $150,000 Powerball Win
CHARLOTTE, NC (News Release) – Thomas Pharr of Charlotte said he and his wife have wanted to fix up their home for a while and, after winning a $150,000 Powerball prize, they can make that a reality. “We’ve been talking about renovating our house and lo and behold this...
Fire Investigation at Vacant Nursing Home Property
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Fire responded to a “high-risk” fire at a home on Montana Drive in West Charlotte Tuesday morning. The home, which was vacant at the time, is connected to a nearby nursing home. 30 firefighters controlled the incident in 15 minutes. No injuries were...
Messy Midweek, Wonderful Weekend Ahead
Happy Hump Day! For the first time in nearly two weeks, rain is falling in Charlotte. A sharp cold front is sweeping its way across the Mid-South, pushing showers and storms eastward into the Carolinas. A few rounds of scattered rain push in overnight; some localized cells could dump heavy rain. Most spots should dry out by Thursday morning, but it will feel muggy outside. The cold front arrives in the afternoon, bringing a few spotty showers along with it. Cooler and comfier air filters in by Friday.
Charlotte Airport Partially Reopens Upper-Level Roadway
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The upper-level roadway at Charlotte Douglas International Airport has partially reopened. The road temporarily closed on September 27 for canopy construction. Airport officials say work on the initial phase of the project is now complete. The upper-level roadway will close nightly so that contractors can continue...
Edge On The Clock: Cars That Slow To Speed Limit On Their Own
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Kanye West is now locked out of Twitter after an anti-Semitic tweet. It’s now deleted, but the tweet read in part, “I’m going death con three on JEWISH PEOPLE.” Twitter locked the rapper’s account for violating its policies on hate speech. On Friday, West’s Instagram account was also restricted for policy violations. There’s no word when, or if, he’ll be allowed back on the platforms.
One Person Killed, Three Others Hurt in House Fire
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was killed Tuesday morning in a house fire in Northeast Charlotte. Charlotte Fire says it happened on Eastbrook Drive. Three adults and five children were inside the home at the time. Three people were taken to the hospital. Right now, we don’t know their...
Human Remains Found Buried In Yard Identified
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — Human remains that were found buried in a yard in Conover have been positively identified as those of a man reported missing for more than a year. Richard Lee Morris, 54, was reported missing to the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office on August 26, 2021. Investigators say his body was discovered buried at a home on 4th Ave SW in Conover on September 16, 2022. Morris’ body was sent to Winston-Salem for an autopsy. He was identified through the review of medical records.
