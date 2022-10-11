Read full article on original website
Rich Powell
1d ago
mayor is totally out of the question remember what he did at Cobo Hall during the 2020 election he helped take the cardboard he was one of the culprits I don't forget s*** like that
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here's How You Can Help Raise Awareness of the Disappearance of Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Tune in Tonight - Missing Michigan Woman, Dee Ann Warner, Profiled on TV Show ‘Disappeared’Tracy StengelTecumseh, MI
TV Series Sheds More Light on Dee Ann Warner’s DisappearanceTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
This Fall Foliage Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy MichiganTravel MavenClinton, MI
Related
New fieldhouse ‘icing on the cake’ for Jackson Public Schools
JACKSON, MI - Surveying the weight room and turf practice space inside Jackson Public Schools’ new indoor fieldhouse, the Al Glick Athletic Center, Superintendent Jeff Beal couldn’t help but get excited about the possibilities the facility presents for students and athletic teams. “This is like the icing on...
Meet the candidates for Michigan’s new 45th District House seat
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Jackson County residents will help pick who they want to have a seat on a newly-drawn Michigan House of Representatives position. Voters will see a familiar face, as well as a newcomer on their ballot for the Nov. 8 general election for District 45′s state representative. This includes State Rep. Sarah Lightner, R-Springport, who is in her second term in the former 65th District, as well as Democrat Ron Hawkins of Battle Creek.
There’s an open seat on the Wayne State Board of Governors. Here’s who is running for it.
DETROIT, MI - One open seat and one held by a Democrat on the Wayne State University Board of Governors is on the ballot this fall. The eight-person board, which currently has six Democrats serving versus two Republicans, is subject to Michigan’s statewide general election on Nov. 8. There...
'Every parent in the state should be offended by it': TPS opposes state Title IX proposal
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Public Schools' Board of Education voted unanimously Monday to pass a resolution opposing a state proposal that defines gender as being born male or female, and not something that can be assigned or changed. The proposal, introduced by Ohio Board of Education member Brendan Shea,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley resigns in video message
EAST LANSING, MI - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley announced his resignation Thursday in a video message to the campus community. Stanley, who was subject of an outside investigation by the MSU Board of Trustees into the handling and certification into Title IX reporting, said he is giving the trustees his 90-day notice of his resignation due to him losing confidence in the board’s ability to govern.
Jackson officials reminding residents about campaign sign rules
They’re impossible to miss, and with the November election about a month away, campaign signs are up just about everywhere you look.
As enrollment falls at most Michigan universities, the flagships prosper
This fall, Michigan State University admitted the largest freshman class in its history, 9,800 students, 600 more than last year. And they didn’t exactly do it on purpose. The university did admit nearly 85 percent of its 55,525 applicants.
WILX-TV
Federal grant to assist Jackson County redevelop polluted brownfield sites
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - At one point in time, the city of Jackson was one of the leading industrial cities in the county. Now many of those buildings and lots that once drove the city’s economy sit empty, unable to use because of ground contamination. A federal grant program...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Republicans seek to unseat two Democrats on University of Michigan Board of Regents
ANN ARBOR, MI - A pair of incumbent Democrats are defending their University of Michigan Board of Regents seats against a former campaign manager for President Donald Trump and a financial asset manager. Regents Mike Behm and Katherine White are facing six candidates for their regent seats, but primarily Republicans...
Church in rural Washtenaw County seeks to be ‘welcoming home’ for LGBTQ members
MANCHESTER, MI - Connie Priess, who identifies as part of the LGBTQ community, has always felt like her congregation at the Manchester United Methodist Church in rural southwestern Washtenaw County welcomed her with open arms. But in the governing documents of the broader United Methodist denomination language that explicitly labeled...
Former Lansing firefighter wins case against city, will receive $1 million
A former Lansing firefighter who filed a lawsuit against the city for mistreatment has won his case in court and will receive $1 million.
Shiawassee County sheriff faces farmer in state House bid
PERRY, MI — Voters next month will decide between Shiawassee County Sheriff Brian BeGole and Owosso farmer Mark D. Zacharda in the race for a state House seat. BeGole, a Republican from Perry, and Zacharda, a Democrat, will appear on the Tuesday, Nov. 8, ballot for District 71 seat in the Michigan House of Representatives.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
“Together we can” Jackson woman works to give bacK
"I never turn anybody away no matter what situation they you may be facing or going through," said Founder of Jackson Michigan Giving Back to the Community, Brenda Hughes.
Letter from the Editor: Live local, eat local, report local – our teams know their towns
It’s very gratifying when I order a Caesar salad at a restaurant and the server says, “No anchovies, dressing on the side – right, John?”. There’s a special comfort one feels when familiar knowledge personalizes a common experience. MLive’s local news team is leaning into that...
Here are the $1.5B in construction projects underway at University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI - Seeing a lot of orange and white cones and fences around the University of Michigan? It’s due to the many construction projects pending across the Ann Arbor campus. There are seven projects currently underway, as well as one set to start in the winter of...
WILX-TV
East Lansing middle school to reopen Wednesday following social media threats
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Administrators of East Lansing Public Schools closed MacDonald Middle School Tuesday after receiving reports of social media posts with threats towards the school and its students. The social media posts appeared to have been written by an adult man late Monday. Authorities initially believed it was...
Jackson announces leaf collection schedule for 2022
JACKSON, MI -- Loose leaf collection is returning to Jackson this fall. The City of Jackson Department of Public Works (DPW) is starting the Fall 2022 Loose Leaf Collection Program Monday, Nov. 7 through Thursday, Dec. 8. The DPW will plan two rounds of leaf collection in every section of the city.
WILX-TV
Transgender coach at Lansing Community College breaks down barriers
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Layne Ingram went from the Waverly High School basketball team to a top 10 scorer at the University of Michigan. His run in maize and blue took him to the WNBA, and then back to Lansing Community College to coach. “For me, I always knew that...
WILX-TV
City of Jackson Announces Loose Leaf Collection Program
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson Department of Public Works (DPW) is starting the Fall 2022 Loose Leaf Collection Program on Monday, Nov. 7. The DPW is planning 2 rounds of leaf collection in every section of the City through Thursday, Dec. 8. The crews will use leaf...
“Silver Bells in the City” Announcing 38th Year
Officials in Lansing have announced plans for the 38th "Silver Bells in the City" celebration. "Silver Bells in the City" will take place on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 5pm to 9pm in downtown Lansing. The city and state will be offering free parking after 5pm at several downtown locations, including the North Capitol and South Capitol Ramps, the North Grand Ramp, and the Townsend Ramp.
Jackson Citizen Patriot
Jackson, MI
13K+
Followers
18K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com www.mlive.com/jackson.https://www.mlive.com/jackson/
Comments / 1