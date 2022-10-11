ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Comments / 1

Rich Powell
1d ago

mayor is totally out of the question remember what he did at Cobo Hall during the 2020 election he helped take the cardboard he was one of the culprits I don't forget s*** like that

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLive

New fieldhouse ‘icing on the cake’ for Jackson Public Schools

JACKSON, MI - Surveying the weight room and turf practice space inside Jackson Public Schools’ new indoor fieldhouse, the Al Glick Athletic Center, Superintendent Jeff Beal couldn’t help but get excited about the possibilities the facility presents for students and athletic teams. “This is like the icing on...
JACKSON, MI
MLive

Meet the candidates for Michigan’s new 45th District House seat

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Jackson County residents will help pick who they want to have a seat on a newly-drawn Michigan House of Representatives position. Voters will see a familiar face, as well as a newcomer on their ballot for the Nov. 8 general election for District 45′s state representative. This includes State Rep. Sarah Lightner, R-Springport, who is in her second term in the former 65th District, as well as Democrat Ron Hawkins of Battle Creek.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Jackson, MI
Elections
Local
Michigan Elections
Local
Michigan Government
City
Jackson, MI
Jackson, MI
Government
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley resigns in video message

EAST LANSING, MI - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley announced his resignation Thursday in a video message to the campus community. Stanley, who was subject of an outside investigation by the MSU Board of Trustees into the handling and certification into Title IX reporting, said he is giving the trustees his 90-day notice of his resignation due to him losing confidence in the board’s ability to govern.
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#School Teachers#Identity Politics#The Jackson School Board#The Jackson City Council#Medical Technology#Spring Arbor University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
WILX-TV

City of Jackson Announces Loose Leaf Collection Program

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The City of Jackson Department of Public Works (DPW) is starting the Fall 2022 Loose Leaf Collection Program on Monday, Nov. 7. The DPW is planning 2 rounds of leaf collection in every section of the City through Thursday, Dec. 8. The crews will use leaf...
JACKSON, MI
99.1 WFMK

“Silver Bells in the City” Announcing 38th Year

Officials in Lansing have announced plans for the 38th "Silver Bells in the City" celebration. "Silver Bells in the City" will take place on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 5pm to 9pm in downtown Lansing. The city and state will be offering free parking after 5pm at several downtown locations, including the North Capitol and South Capitol Ramps, the North Grand Ramp, and the Townsend Ramp.
LANSING, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson, MI
13K+
Followers
18K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The Jackson Citizen Patriot & MLive.com www.mlive.com/jackson.

 https://www.mlive.com/jackson/

Comments / 0

Community Policy