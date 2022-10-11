Read full article on original website
wlip.com
Man Who Died in North Chicago Police Custody ID’ed
(North Chicago, IL) A man who died while in police custody in North Chicago has been identified. Dearsenio Sloan of Chicago was picked up on an outstanding warrant last Friday night, and was also discovered with a controlled substance. Sloan was taken to the North Chicago lockup, but complained of an illness, and was briefly hospitalized before being returned to police. He was found dead in a jail cell on Saturday morning. Lake County Coroner’s officials say the 34-year-old died of exsanguination, or severe blood loss…stemming from removal of a dialysis port. There were no other signs of trauma on the body, and officials did not say whether or not they believe Sloan removed the port himself. Further results are said to be pending. The incident remains under investigation by the Lake County Major Crime Task Force.
wlip.com
One Person Dead in Early Thursday Shooting in Kenosha
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–Kenosha Police are investigating an early morning homicide Thursday. It happened in the 6300 block of 24th Avenue around 2 AM. A 40 year man suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital where he died of his injuries. Police say this was not a...
wlip.com
Deputies Investigate Damage to Vehicles
BRISTOL, WI (WLIP)–Authorities are investigating a series of damaged vehicles in the Village of Bristol. While initial reports were that the vehicles were hit by bullets, further investigation revealed that the damage was from rocks being thrown at the vehicles. The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department reports that the rocks...
wlip.com
Lake Forest High School Students Face Charges After Bullet, Graffiti Incidents
(Lake Forest, IL) Several Lake Forest High School students could soon face charges over a pair of incidents at the campus. Police say one student will likely face charges after an unspent bullet was found in a hallway on October 6th. As many as three students could face charges over threatening graffiti found inside the school two days later. The expected charges have not been detailed, but the suspect students are all being referred into juvenile court. The investigation into the matter remains open.
wlip.com
One in Custody Following Police Chase
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person is in custody after he allegedly ran from police Monday. The chase began around 1:30 PM with the suspect fleeing on bicycle from a gas station near 30th Avenue and Washington Road. Scanner reports indicate that officers were called there for a suspicious complaint. Eventually...
wlip.com
Suspect Arrested After Shots Fired Incident
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–One person was arrested after a shots fired incident in Kenosha. It happened around 3:45 PM Tuesday with an 18 year old suspect reportedly firing his weapon twice in a four block area on 19th Avenue between 48th and 52nd streets. No one was hit and no...
wlip.com
Student Taken Into Custody After Weapon Found At School
MT. PLEASANT, WI (WLIP)–Mt Pleasant Police responded to Case High School Tuesday afternoon on reports of a student with a weapon. The reports were made around 2:30 PM. The school was put into lockdown while the school resource officer was able to apprehend the student without incident. Police confirm...
wlip.com
Wednesday’s Storm Leads to Warnings, Winds, and Outages
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–In a surprise to most people who heard the alerts or sirens, the Kenosha area was under a tornado warning Wednesday. The National Weather Service issued the first warning for our area at 12:15 PM when radar indicated rotation in a line of storms moving across southeast Wisconsin and into northeastern Illinois.
wlip.com
Judge dismisses GOP lawsuit over Milwaukee records
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — An open records lawsuit filed in Milwaukee County court by the Republican Party of Wisconsin has been dismissed after the party said it received what it had requested. Republicans were seeking records from the Milwaukee Election Commission and mayor’s office related to a get-out-the-vote campaign...
