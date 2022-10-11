WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena Donald Trump, demanding the former president’s personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video from his closest aides describing his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss that resulted in the assault on the U.S. Capitol. “We must seek the testimony under oath of January Sixth’s central player,” said Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the committee’s vice chair. Trump is almost certain to fight the subpoena and decline to testify. Spokesman Taylor Budowich in tweets accused panel members of “partisan theatrics” and said, “Pres Trump will not be intimidate by their meritless rhetoric or un-American actions.” In the committee’s 10th public session, just weeks before the congressional midterm elections, the panel summed up Trump’s “staggering betrayal” of his oath of office. That was how Democratic Chairman Bennie Thompson put it, describing Trump’s unprecedented attempt to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.

POTUS ・ 14 MINUTES AGO