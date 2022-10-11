ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

CNN Anchor off the Air Amid Investigation

CNN anchor Jim Sciutto has been off the air reportedly because of an internal investigation into an undisclosed incident. Sciutto, 52, was last seen on CNN Newsroom on Monday, but Poppy Harlow anchored the morning show solo on Tuesday and Wednesday. The investigation is reportedly linked to a serious injury he sustained in Amsterdam.
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

Rumors Are Swirling That CNN Correspondent Carl Azuz Is Dead, but Is He Really?

It never gets any easier to report the news of a public figure passing. However, since many people are obsessed with being the first to report news, sometimes they can miss the mark. For example, in November 2020, Twitter users spread the hashtag #RIPDrake, but the hitmaker has been alive and kicking. Not to mention, Hollywood Unlocked reported that Queen Elizabeth passed away in late February 2022. However, the Queen didn’t pass until Sept. 8, 2022. Now, many people are having a hard time believing that CNN10 anchor Carl Azuz died.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carole Radziwill
Person
Christiane Amanpour
CNN

Hear what Haberman asked Trump 'on a lark' while interviewing him for new book

CNN’s Brianna Keilar and New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman discuss former President Donald Trump’s false claim that he had given the letters he exchanged with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the National Archives. The exchange occurred during a 2021 interview with Haberman for her forthcoming book. Haberman also asked Trump what he was doing on January 6 during the Capitol riot.
POTUS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: CNN's Jim Sciutto is absent from the air after it was revealed he suffered a 'serious fall' in Amsterdam and was ordered by network bosses to 'address personal issues'

CNN mainstay Jim Sciutto has been off air after network bosses ordered him to address a 'personal situation' stemming from a 'serious fall' he suffered while in Amsterdam earlier this year. Sciutto, 52, presented the Newsroom on the struggling network alongside Poppy Harlow on Monday. He did not appear on...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Calls CNN's Don Lemon The 'Dumbest Man On Television' As Network Makes Big Changes

Former President Donald Trump seemingly has nothing but biting words for longtime CNN anchor Don Lemon as the news network undergos massive shake-ups. Amid news that the television staple would be moved from his titular primetime spot — Don Lemon Tonight — into the network’s newly revamped morning program, the ex-POTUS took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to slam the star, dubbing Lemon the “dumbest man on television.”
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Al Jazeera#Pbs Newshour#Linus College#Amanpour Lecture#Kingston#The New Yorker#Cbs News#Kingston Campus#The Harrington School
TheDailyBeast

Former Newsmax Host Grant Stinchfield Claims He Was Fired for Refusing to Attack Tucker Carlson

After quietly disappearing from Newsmax over the summer, former primetime host Grant Stinchfield is speaking out against his previous employer—and accusing the conservative network of canceling his show because he refused to go after Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on air.In the first episode of a new independent podcast and YouTube show titled Uncensored, Stinchfield lays out in detail why he believes he was fired from the network despite a surge in ratings following the 2020 election when some viewers abandoned Fox for calling Arizona—and therefore the presidency—for Joe Biden.Stinchfield explained that it was “not my choice” to leave the network...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Business Insider

Trump has aides who follow him around on the golf course and recite positive things people say about him on social media: NYT reporter

Former President Donald Trump has aides who follow him around and recite praise he receives on social media, according to The New York Times' Maggie Haberman. In a tweet Tuesday, Haberman said she had been told by several sources close to Trump that since leaving office, a "rotating" cast of aides had been tasked with relaying adulation he's received.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
Colleges
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
PBS
Country
Egypt
Country
Iraq
Business Insider

Trump will likely run for president again in 2024 in a bid to evade legal woes but might not see out the campaign, NYT's Maggie Haberman says

The New York Times' Maggie Haberman said she thinks former President Donald Trump will likely run for office again in 2024 but might not see out the campaign. In an interview with CBS News on Sunday, Haberman, who's promoting her new book about Trump, "Confidence Man," discussed the former president's political future amid investigations into his businesses and presidency.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AdWeek

CNN Names Amara Walker New Day Weekend Co-Anchor

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. CNN correspondent Amara Walker has been named the official co-anchor of CNN’s New Day Weekend, joining Boris Sanchez. She will anchor...
TV & VIDEOS
CNN

Reporter reveals what 'very important witness' said about Trump

A former Trump employee has told the FBI about being directed by the former President to move boxes out of a basement storage room to his residence at Mar-a-Lago after Trump’s legal team received a subpoena for any classified documents at the Florida estate, according to a source familiar with the witness’ description. CNN’s Anderson Cooper speaks to Devlin Barrett, one of the Washington Post reporters that broke the story.
POTUS
The Associated Press

Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump for testimony on Capitol attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena Donald Trump, demanding the former president’s personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video from his closest aides describing his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss that resulted in the assault on the U.S. Capitol. “We must seek the testimony under oath of January Sixth’s central player,” said Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the committee’s vice chair. Trump is almost certain to fight the subpoena and decline to testify. Spokesman Taylor Budowich in tweets accused panel members of “partisan theatrics” and said, “Pres Trump will not be intimidate by their meritless rhetoric or un-American actions.” In the committee’s 10th public session, just weeks before the congressional midterm elections, the panel summed up Trump’s “staggering betrayal” of his oath of office. That was how Democratic Chairman Bennie Thompson put it, describing Trump’s unprecedented attempt to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.
POTUS
Fox News

Washington Post analysis panics over purported 'end of the republic' if Trump wins second term

The Washington Post published an analysis Monday, in which they asked experts to weigh in on what a second Trump presidency would entail. The analysis included multiple proverbial worst-case-scenarios compiled by the left-wing news outlet, some of which came from "21 experts in the presidency, political science, public administration, the military, intelligence, foreign affairs, economics and civil rights."
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy