Fox News Anchor Makes Major Slip-Up During Hurricane Ian Coverage
The mistake occurred as Martha MacCallum and other Fox News anchors discussed Hurricane Ian’s impact in Florida on Wednesday.
Ousted Fox Nation host Lara Logan claims Jill Biden 'knows her husband has dementia' and is 'lying to the whole country' about it
Lara Logan, the former CBS News reporter and Fox Nation host, has claimed First Lady Jill Biden 'knows that her husband has dementia' and is 'lying to the whole country about it.'. Logan, who was ousted from Fox Nation late last year, made the assertion in an interview with Newsmax...
CNN Anchor off the Air Amid Investigation
CNN anchor Jim Sciutto has been off the air reportedly because of an internal investigation into an undisclosed incident. Sciutto, 52, was last seen on CNN Newsroom on Monday, but Poppy Harlow anchored the morning show solo on Tuesday and Wednesday. The investigation is reportedly linked to a serious injury he sustained in Amsterdam.
Rumors Are Swirling That CNN Correspondent Carl Azuz Is Dead, but Is He Really?
It never gets any easier to report the news of a public figure passing. However, since many people are obsessed with being the first to report news, sometimes they can miss the mark. For example, in November 2020, Twitter users spread the hashtag #RIPDrake, but the hitmaker has been alive and kicking. Not to mention, Hollywood Unlocked reported that Queen Elizabeth passed away in late February 2022. However, the Queen didn’t pass until Sept. 8, 2022. Now, many people are having a hard time believing that CNN10 anchor Carl Azuz died.
Hear what Haberman asked Trump 'on a lark' while interviewing him for new book
CNN’s Brianna Keilar and New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman discuss former President Donald Trump’s false claim that he had given the letters he exchanged with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to the National Archives. The exchange occurred during a 2021 interview with Haberman for her forthcoming book. Haberman also asked Trump what he was doing on January 6 during the Capitol riot.
EXCLUSIVE: CNN's Jim Sciutto is absent from the air after it was revealed he suffered a 'serious fall' in Amsterdam and was ordered by network bosses to 'address personal issues'
CNN mainstay Jim Sciutto has been off air after network bosses ordered him to address a 'personal situation' stemming from a 'serious fall' he suffered while in Amsterdam earlier this year. Sciutto, 52, presented the Newsroom on the struggling network alongside Poppy Harlow on Monday. He did not appear on...
Trump called a secret Oval Office bathroom the 'Monica Room' and claimed he had to have it remodeled because Obama used it: book
Trump dubbed his "secret bathroom" just off the Oval Office the "Monica Room," according to a new book. The book by NYT reporter Maggie Haberman said that Trump told guests he fully renovated his bathroom after Obama left. Officials later confirmed that the claim wasn't true, and only the toilets...
Donald Trump Calls CNN's Don Lemon The 'Dumbest Man On Television' As Network Makes Big Changes
Former President Donald Trump seemingly has nothing but biting words for longtime CNN anchor Don Lemon as the news network undergos massive shake-ups. Amid news that the television staple would be moved from his titular primetime spot — Don Lemon Tonight — into the network’s newly revamped morning program, the ex-POTUS took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to slam the star, dubbing Lemon the “dumbest man on television.”
CNN anchor Jim Sciutto will be off air for weeks after being ordered to take 'personal leave' following a serious fall in Amsterdam
CNN mainstay Jim Sciutto will be off air 'for a few weeks' after network bosses ordered him to address a 'personal situation.'. The leave follows a 'serious fall' Sciutto suffered while in Amsterdam earlier this year as he returned from reporting in Ukraine. CNN reporter Oliver Darcy said Sciutto's 'conspicuous...
Former Newsmax Host Grant Stinchfield Claims He Was Fired for Refusing to Attack Tucker Carlson
After quietly disappearing from Newsmax over the summer, former primetime host Grant Stinchfield is speaking out against his previous employer—and accusing the conservative network of canceling his show because he refused to go after Fox News’ Tucker Carlson on air.In the first episode of a new independent podcast and YouTube show titled Uncensored, Stinchfield lays out in detail why he believes he was fired from the network despite a surge in ratings following the 2020 election when some viewers abandoned Fox for calling Arizona—and therefore the presidency—for Joe Biden.Stinchfield explained that it was “not my choice” to leave the network...
Trump has aides who follow him around on the golf course and recite positive things people say about him on social media: NYT reporter
Former President Donald Trump has aides who follow him around and recite praise he receives on social media, according to The New York Times' Maggie Haberman. In a tweet Tuesday, Haberman said she had been told by several sources close to Trump that since leaving office, a "rotating" cast of aides had been tasked with relaying adulation he's received.
How Jessica Tarlov of 'The Five' became a liberal star on Fox News
Tarlov has the challenging task of serving hot takes from the left on the No. 1 show on cable news.
Trump will likely run for president again in 2024 in a bid to evade legal woes but might not see out the campaign, NYT's Maggie Haberman says
The New York Times' Maggie Haberman said she thinks former President Donald Trump will likely run for office again in 2024 but might not see out the campaign. In an interview with CBS News on Sunday, Haberman, who's promoting her new book about Trump, "Confidence Man," discussed the former president's political future amid investigations into his businesses and presidency.
CNN Names Amara Walker New Day Weekend Co-Anchor
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. CNN correspondent Amara Walker has been named the official co-anchor of CNN’s New Day Weekend, joining Boris Sanchez. She will anchor...
Reporter reveals what 'very important witness' said about Trump
A former Trump employee has told the FBI about being directed by the former President to move boxes out of a basement storage room to his residence at Mar-a-Lago after Trump’s legal team received a subpoena for any classified documents at the Florida estate, according to a source familiar with the witness’ description. CNN’s Anderson Cooper speaks to Devlin Barrett, one of the Washington Post reporters that broke the story.
‘Where’s Jackie?’ Biden's latest gaffe ignored on-air by CNN, MSNBC, CBS, NBC
Liberal network evening newscasts skipped on-air coverage of President Biden asking where the late Rep. Jackie Walorski was during an event on Wednesday.
Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump for testimony on Capitol attack
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously Thursday to subpoena Donald Trump, demanding the former president’s personal testimony as it unveiled startling new video from his closest aides describing his multi-part plan to overturn his 2020 election loss that resulted in the assault on the U.S. Capitol. “We must seek the testimony under oath of January Sixth’s central player,” said Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, the committee’s vice chair. Trump is almost certain to fight the subpoena and decline to testify. Spokesman Taylor Budowich in tweets accused panel members of “partisan theatrics” and said, “Pres Trump will not be intimidate by their meritless rhetoric or un-American actions.” In the committee’s 10th public session, just weeks before the congressional midterm elections, the panel summed up Trump’s “staggering betrayal” of his oath of office. That was how Democratic Chairman Bennie Thompson put it, describing Trump’s unprecedented attempt to stop Congress from certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s victory.
Watch live: White House press briefing
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre will hold a briefing with reporters Tuesday afternoon. The event begins at 1:15 p.m. ET.
Washington Post analysis panics over purported 'end of the republic' if Trump wins second term
The Washington Post published an analysis Monday, in which they asked experts to weigh in on what a second Trump presidency would entail. The analysis included multiple proverbial worst-case-scenarios compiled by the left-wing news outlet, some of which came from "21 experts in the presidency, political science, public administration, the military, intelligence, foreign affairs, economics and civil rights."
CNN writer frets Americans care more about 'cost of French fries' than 'compelling' Jan. 6 committee
A Thursday CNN politics piece suggested that Americans likely care more about the economy and inflation, as opposed to the investigation into January 6.
