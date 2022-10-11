ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Patrick Mahomes’ post-game hug with Travis Kelce was the wholesome moment we all needed

By Jesse Pantuosco
Audacy
Audacy
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FiE8V_0iUahLV300

With negativity surrounding the league’s new concussion policy, Davante Adams taking his frustration out on an unsuspecting camera man and Ron Rivera souring on quarterback Carson Wentz (did we mention Tom Brady’s marriage is falling apart?), the NFL has been, if nothing else, a reliable source of misery, an assembly line churning out bad vibes week after week. Such is life in America’s cruelest sport, a black pit of violence and casual misogyny, but amid that toxic cloud of darkness comes a bright ray of sunshine, a beacon of hope in a sad world.

This, ladies and gentlemen, is companionship in its purest form, with the bond between Chiefs teammates Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce representing a friendship so wholesome, so completely devoid of earthly contaminates like resentment and jealousy, it may just restore your faith in humanity.

Mahomes and Kelce were at it again Monday night, connecting seven times for 25 yards and four touchdowns in an appropriately chaotic come-from-behind-win over Las Vegas, running Kansas City’s record to 4-1 heading into this week’s showdown with Buffalo, a rematch of last year’s Divisional Round epic that saw Mahomes and Josh Allen combine for eight touchdowns and over 800 yards of offense. If Mahomes and Kelce aren’t the greatest tandem in NFL history, they’re at least in the conversation, joining the likes of other iconic duos like Peyton Manning and Marvin Harrison, Joe Montana and Jerry Rice, and, of course, Tom Brady and his shirtless, beer-guzzling golden retriever Rob Gronkowski.

Mahomes, who passed Troy Aikman for 75th on the NFL’s all-time touchdown list with his heroic display Monday night (Aikman was calling the game for ESPN, ironically enough), has now linked up for 41 touchdowns with Kelce, with that number rising to 52 if you include their postseason accolades. That’s pretty remarkable considering they’ve only been teammates since 2017 with Mahomes spending most of his rookie year backing up incumbent Alex Smith.

After a tumultuous offseason that saw Tyreek Hill defect to Miami, many wondered if Kansas City’s once-dominant offense would be potent enough to realistically compete for a title, and while a month and a half of football might be too early to make that determination, the Chiefs, through five games, haven’t missed a beat with Mahomes (15) and Kelce (seven) both leading their respective positions in touchdowns. The Chiefs may not be as explosive as they were with Hill, a generational deep threat aptly nicknamed “Cheetah” for his downfield prowess, but you can never underestimate the power of on-field chemistry, a trait Kelce and Mahomes have in no short supply.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines

Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
atozsports.com

Chiefs’ Andy Reid had the ultimate response to being asked about atrocious penalty

Yes, by now we all know about the refs almost throwing the game away for the Kansas City Chiefs against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. Yes, it was awful. It was one of the worst calls I have ever seen, and everyone else on Twitter. Even Raiders fans know it was not roughing the passer, and Chris Jones had a clean strip sack with the fumble recovered.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Buffalo, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
Outsider.com

Gisele Bundchen Breaks Silence on Tom Brady Divorce Rumors, Reacts to Relationships Post

Weeks after rumors about her alleged troubled marriage to Tom Brady began to circulate, Gisele Bundchen seemingly has broken her silence about the situation. Gisele Bundchen responded to author Jay Shetty’s Instagram post on Tuesday (October 11th) with a prayer emoji. The post reads, “You can’t be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again.”
NFL
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen Forced To Reunite In Miami After NFL Star Evacuates Their Family Compound, Marriage Still In Jeopardy

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen have been reunited with each other after weeks apart due to their ongoing marriage problems — but they didn’t have a choice, RadarOnline.com has learned.Sources close to the couple revealed Tom has fled the family compound in Tampa, Florida as Hurricane Ian threats to destroy the area. An insider said Tom and his three kids — Vivian, 9, Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan left the mansion and headed over to the family’s home in Miami.Gisele had been staying at the Miami home alone for months as her problems...
MIAMI, FL
Athlon Sports

Here's Video Of Davante Adams Shoving A Cameraman To The Ground

Another week, another heartbreaking loss for the Las Vegas Raiders.  Despite leading for the entire first half and having an opportunity to tie the game late following a 48 yard touchdown strike, the Raiders elected to go for two and take the lead. They failed, and it left some, including star ...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
Person
Patrick Allen
Person
Joe Montana
Person
Peyton Manning
Person
Carson Wentz
The Spun

Tom Brady, Gisele's Friends Are Reportedly Taking One Side

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have been married for nearly 15 years, but their relationship is reportedly being put to the test. Both have reportedly hired divorce lawyers as their relationship continues to dominate the headlines. Brady's decision to return to football after a brief retirement is just one of several issues, according to multiple reports.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Mike McCarthy Announces New Quarterback Decision: Fans React

Dak Prescott's return to the Dallas Cowboys is apparently on ice for at least another week. Head coach Mike McCarthy said Wednesday that he is preparing to start Cooper Rush for a fifth-straight time when the Cowboys travel to Philadelphia for a Sunday night showdown with the undefeated Eagles. "Something...
DALLAS, TX
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Betmgm
Outsider.com

Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Jackson Catches Major Heat Over MNF Sunglasses

New NFL season, new drama. Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson, who received some heavy criticism last year for various actions, is now catching major heat over MNF sunglasses. Mahomes’ sibling showed up to the Kansas City Chiefs vs Las Vegas Raiders game wearing Oakley sunglasses that his brother is promoting. He then proceeded to wear the shades the entire game, per Outkick.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Indy100

Chrissy Teigen stunned after discovering $100m baseball pitcher is now NFL sideline photographer

Oh, the wonders of the internet. On Wednesday, the people of Twitter were delighted to discover former baseball pitcher Randy Johnson is now working as an NFL sideline photographer. "Learned today that Randy Johnson is now a professional photographer (??) and shoots NFL games (???)," Sophie Kleeman tweeted. Johnson played 22 seasons for the Seattle Mariners and Arizona Diamondbacks from 1988 to 2009. He earned himself the nickname "The Big Unit" for his large stature. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterBy the end of Johnson's career, he had earned over $100 million. Of the people surprised to find...
NFL
Audacy

Audacy

64K+
Followers
59K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy