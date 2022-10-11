Read full article on original website
Related
Rolls-Royce Twenty Celebrated As First Rolls-Royce Car That Could Be Driven
Rolls-Royce was established as a luxury automaker in 1906 and its sole purpose since then has been to make the world's finest automobiles. That's still true to this day, as evidenced by the recently updated Phantom, and by future products such as the Spectre - Goodwood's first-ever electric vehicle. The...
Modern Ferrari Daytona Penned By Tata Designer Could Hint At Next Generation Jaguar F-Type
It's tough to believe, but the Jaguar F-Type is nearly 10 years old. At the end of 2023, newly-crowned King Charles III will cut off its head, and it will rightfully go to automotive heaven. If only for the sounds produced by its sweet supercharged V6 and V8 engines. What...
Ford Rat Rod With E30 BMW Heart Is A Hot Wheels Champion
Michael Charalambous is the winner of the UK leg of the global Hot Wheels Legends Tour, where builders of cars all over the world compete to have their ride immortalized in die-cast. Judges spent the day pouring over the ten finalists in front of a live audience, only for Charalambous to be crowned the winner. Now, Charalambous and his creation, The Misfit, will go to represent the UK on the global stage.
Autoblog
Buick V8-powered 1956 VW Beetle is a Hot Wheels Legends Tour finalist
Hot Wheels has selected a 1956 Volkswagen Beetle as a finalist in the 2022 Legends Tour. While this is the second Beetle chosen for the semifinal round, it's a one-of-a-kind, heavily-modified car that's nicknamed "Berlin Buick" and powered by a mid-mounted V8 engine. Owner Rob Freeman drove from Syracuse, New...
IN THIS ARTICLE
CNET
2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance First Ride Review: The Future Is Now
The second the 2024 Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance made its debut as a four-cylinder plug-in hybrid, old men started yelling at clouds. The pissing and moaning over the C63's new powertrain didn't come as a surprise, given how its big-engine-in-a-small-car blueprint was a bread-and-butter component of AMG's lineup over the last 14 years. I had some trepidation, too, but after a quick stint riding shotgun in a development prototype, I think this path to electrification is worth embracing.
21-Year-Old Porsche 911 Turbo With 72,000 Miles Costs Nearly As Much As Brand New Carrera
Here's a wonderful dilemma to be faced with: you have around $100,000 to spend on a Porsche 911 but can't decide whether to buy a box-fresh base 911 Carrera or a lovingly restored 911 Turbo with far more power but older tech. The 911 Turbo in question is a 2002...
Carscoops
Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS Driven, Ex-Koenigsegg Head Designer Interviewed, And 2025 Fiat 500X Render: Your Morning Brief
Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. The physical weight of EVs is becoming increasingly challenging to manage, so says haulers across the United States. That’s because, thanks to the heavier batteries, EVs already outweigh conventional combustion cars in most instances, meaning car haulers are pushing the weight limits set by the government. Individual tractor-trailers are currently restricted to an 80,000 lbs (36,287 kg) gross weight, a limit that was set in 1975. If that doesn’t change, the industry says, it will lead to further supply line disruptions once EVs arrive.
Red Bull Broke Formula 1 Cost Cap By Eating Too Much
Building a Formula 1 car isn't the same as building a Honda Civic. It takes money and lots of it. The FIA introduced cost caps last year to keep big-budget teams and the little guys on more or less the same level. It has released findings showing that two teams were over the cost cap. Aston Martin fell into what the FIA called a "procedural breach," which likely means they filed the paperwork a little late.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Alpine A110 R Fernando Alonso Celebrates F1 Driver As He Jumps Ship To Aston Martin
If you've never heard of the Alpine A110, it's France's answer to the Porsche 718 Cayman and Toyota GR Supra. Those are serious little sports coupes, but then so is the Alpine. The standard A110 is already a spectacular driving tool, but Alpine recently turned up the wick and introduced the A110 R - a stripped-out, focused iteration that can hit 62 mph in 3.9 seconds.
Scout's Off-Road Electric Pickup Impresses Critics Says VW
As a result of a series of fortunate events, the Volkswagen Group ended up owning Scout Motors. The brand has been dormant since the '80s but has built up a cult following globally. As you might have heard, VW is bringing Scout back as an EV brand, which upset several...
Even Ford Mustang Tuning Shops Will Struggle To Tune The New S650 Mustang
The all-new Ford Mustang was revealed less than a month ago and, like its predecessors, the seventh iteration of the iconic muscle car has caused quite a stir. With rivals such as Dodge ditching V8s in pursuit of electrification, the Mustang will remain the savior of the gearhead, with muscular powertrains and manual transmissions - provided you select the V8, of course.
The Gran Turismo Collection Is The Best Supercar Collection In The UK And It's Up For Sale
The group of cars you see here is called the Gran Turismo Collection. The collection spans 50 years of automotive history and belongs to one person. The entire collection will be auctioned off by RM Sotheby's in London on 5 November 2022. What we have here is a prime example...
BMW Rolls Out Free Over-The-Air Software Updates For 7 Series, iX, i4, And 2 Series
In the wake of a recent report from vehicle connectivity expert VNC, which said that the subscription service industry would be here to stay and would only continue to grow, many are preparing for a world in which you only pay for the features you want and are most likely to use regularly in your car. There are pros and cons to this, but it will be a little while yet before paying to unlock additional functionality becomes the norm. Until then, BMW is rolling out free software updates, perhaps in an effort to show goodwill after receiving public backlash from those who thought they'd lose access to options they had already paid for. Some 3.8 million vehicles will benefit, and there are ten new functions to look forward to.
Ford Bronco Turned Into Off-Road Monster With $16K Portal Axle Kit
Supposing you've been able to get your hands on one, you might want to take a look at this wild upgrade for the Ford Bronco. Werewolf Tech will sell you a portal axle kit for the new Bronco, taking its off-road performance from "stellar" to "unbeatable" in one $16,000 stroke.
Dodge Will Show A New Dodge Daytona SRT Electric Muscle Car At SEMA
It's always fascinating reflecting on the different ways that various automakers approach the same sort of issues. For example, Dodge recently revealed an all-electric muscle car concept called the Charger Daytona SRT Concept, informing the public that the HEMI V8 is all but dead. On the other side of Detroit, you have Ford and its new combustion-powered Mustang, with the Blue Oval promising to keep its V8 alive as long as possible. And while the new Ford Mustang will be nearly impossible for aftermarket tuners to upgrade, Dodge has said that its future muscle cars will embrace the tuning culture.
Custom-Built Audi RS Q e-tron Looks Ready For The Infamous Dakar Rally
Audi's current motorsport operation, including the all-new F1 venture, is located in the regions around Ingolstadt and Neckarsulm. The region is famous for not being near a desert, which puts the Audi Dakar team at a slight disadvantage when it comes to testing the updated Audi RS Q e-tron E2 rally car. Finding a quiet road to test an Audi RS3 is easy, but a desert in Germany is a tough ask.
Mansory's Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 Holds Nothing Back
No matter what service a business provides or what use a product serves, a clear and consistent USP (unique selling proposition) is often the difference between failure and success. And, for all of the criticism leveled at tuner Mansory, its USP is blatantly clear: turn luxury cars into excessive, overindulgent, shameless, and often offensive displays of wealth. Mansory's new Mercedes-AMG GLS 63 is no different. Much like the Mansory Mercedes-Maybach GLS seen earlier this year, the GLS 63 bamboozles you with its bulging body and blue (or yellow) leather interior. Fortunately, this GLS isn't as ugly as the messy Mansory G-Wagon.
Driven: 2022 Mazda CX-5 Still The Driver's Choice
If you want a compact crossover with luxury and premium style for mainstream money, the closest you're going to get is the Mazda CX-5. As a bonus, you get something that blends practicality with agile handling and entertaining driving dynamics. That's especially the case if you move up the trim ladder from the 187-horsepower four-cylinder engine to the turbocharged power plant making 256 hp with premium gas. All-wheel drive is standard on the CX-5, which is something to bear in mind when cross-shopping with any of its many competitors. However, like any car, it's not perfect, but the CX-5 stands head and shoulders above others in some ways but doesn't match up in others. To find out if its pros and cons suit your lifestyle and tastes, we spent a week with Mazda's most popular vehicle doing everything from a Sunday pleasure drive to an airport run.
GMC Hummer Edition One With Just 98 Miles Hits The Auction Block
For those trying to get their hands on the hard-to-come-by GMC Hummer EV Pickup, a very special and hardly-driven Edition One Pickup is set to go under Barrett-Jackson's hammer in Houston with no reserve. This Interstellar White electric truck with a Lunar Horizon black-and-light-gray interior has only covered 98 miles since it was purchased.
A Stock 2023 Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek Will Run The Rebelle Rally Off-Road Race
October 6 marks the start of the Rebelle Rally. For those unfamiliar, it's one of America's most grueling off-road drives. It's also the longest off-road rally in America, and only women can participate. The rally has grown significantly recently, and several OEMs are now fielding teams, from Volkswagen to Hyundai to Kia.
CarBuzz.com
60K+
Followers
20K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0