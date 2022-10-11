Read full article on original website
Related
brproud.com
Police: Suspect who wore orange ski mask during armed robbery wanted
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police are searching for an armed robbery suspect who they said wore an orange ski mask during the crime. The Baton Rouge Police Department said the armed robbery took place at a Florida Boulevard business on Oct. 7 around 8:15 p.m. Authorities said there were no reported injuries in the robbery.
brproud.com
BRPD trying to find individuals accused of stealing almost $4,000
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help with an investigation. Do you recognize any of the people seen in the attached photographs?. BRPD is trying to put names to the faces seen in these photos. “Investigators believe these individuals...
Baton Rouge man charged with lighting car on fire after failing to burglarize it
A foiled alleged car theft attempt led to firefighters being called to an East Baton Rouge apartment complex to help extinguish an automobile engulfed in flames.
brproud.com
Victim’s teen relative admits involvement in deadly Baton Rouge apartment shooting
UPDATE: The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office says the 16-year-old male suspect admitted to his involvement in the shooting and also told deputies that he had help from the victim’s 16-year-old relative. The relative confessed to her part in the shooting and will be booked into the juvenile...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baker police locate person of interest related to burglary investigation
BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Baker Police Department has located a person of interest related to an attempted burglary of a firing range in Baker on Wednesday, October 12. According to Baker police, the person was wanted for unauthorized entry of a business, criminal damage to property, and criminal trespass.
wbrz.com
Pair allegedly broke window of car with a bat; vehicle owner shot man in leg
BATON ROUGE - One woman was detained after she shot a man who allegedly beat her vehicle with a bat off Essen Lane late Wednesday morning. The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office initially reported the gunfire was between two women in separate vehicles. In an updated statement, the office said a man and a woman allegedly broke the window of a vehicle, resulting in an altercation between several people, including the owner of the vehicle.
theadvocate.com
Woman killed in shooting at Highland Club apartments; 16-year-old arrested, authorities say
A woman was shot and killed overnight at an apartment complex on Jefferson Highway, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said. A 16-year-old was arrested on a count of second-degree murder in connection with the deadly shooting, according to authorities. The shooting happened around 11 p.m. at the Highland...
WAFB.com
Baker police seek person’s identity during attempted burglary investigation
Son of former NFL player comes forward as driver in deadly Ben Hur hit-and-run Fired Episcopal teacher Vincent Hoang put on leave from Woodlawn High. Matt Williams delivers your Wednesday morning headlines. Forty years ago, you would have had about 17 minutes to get out of a house on fire....
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
Zachary PD would like to speak with unidentified man as part of theft investigation
ZACHARY, La. (BRPROUD) – The Zachary Police Department needs your help. Do you recognize the man seen in the attached pictures?. ZPD would like to speak with this person in connection with an ongoing investigation into a theft. If you know who this man is or where they are...
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help locating Ponchatoula shooting subject
Detectives are asking for your assistance in locating 41 – year-old James Lawrence of Franklinton, Louisiana. Lawrence is wanted by the TPSO on one count of Aggravated Assault by a Drive Shooting. The incident occurred in the November of 2021 in the Ponchatoula area. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of...
theadvocate.com
Man accused in Donaldsonville shooting believed person he knew was intruder, deputies say
A Donaldsonville man shot and killed another person on Monday night, mistakenly believing he was an intruder into a home, Ascension Parish sheriff's deputies said. Perry Smith Jr., 33, actually knew the man, Trevon Henderson, 21, who entered the home on Lessard Street, deputies said in a statement. Henderson was...
wbrz.com
Victim of Monday night shooting in Donaldsonville identified; suspect arrested
DONALDSONVILLE - A man was shot and killed while entering a home in Donaldsonville on Monday night. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened around 8:45 p.m., and when deputies arrived at the scene, they found 21-year-old Trevon Henderson dead from one gunshot wound. Perry Smith Jr.,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
brproud.com
EBRSO responds to report of shots fired on Skysail Ave.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office received a call about shots fired around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 12. Deputies responded to Skysail Ave. at Mariner Dr. and determined that no was one hurt. Shell casings were seen on the ground at the...
brproud.com
Man accused of stealing car, sets it on fire after owner confronts him
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 24-year-old man on aggravated arson, simple battery, and simple burglary. According to the affidavit, Baton Rouge Fire Investigators were responding to a call around 12:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11 in the 1800 block of Boulevard de Providence about a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, firefighters found two vehicles on fire and a man being detained by complex security.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Man shot, killed in Donaldsonville identified; suspect arrested
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office released the identity of the man shot and killed at a house at the corner of Opelousas and Lessard streets in Donaldsonville Oct. 10. According to APSO, 21-year-old Trevon Henderson was found dead from a single gunshot wound when deputies arrived about 8:45 p.m. Perry...
brproud.com
Four arrested after seizure of marijuana, Xanax, handgun and more during traffic stop in BR
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A little before 9 p.m., on Monday, October 10, deputies with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office performed a traffic stop on a Chevrolet Malibu. Speeding was the reason for the stop in the 6000 block of Prescott Rd. Two deputies then exited...
theadvocate.com
Fight in beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane leaves one shot in the leg, EBRSO says
A fight in a beauty shop parking lot near Essen Lane Wednesday morning left a car window smashed and a man with a gunshot wound to the leg. Authorities with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the fight broke out in the parking lot of a beauty shop on Quarters Lake Rd. around 10:35 a.m. At some point a man and woman shattered the window of someone else's vehicle with a bat, said spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks.
Owner of Tiki Tubing Back in Jail After Violating Protective Order
The owner of Tiki Tubing in Denham Springs who was arrested for molestation early this year is back in custody.
postsouth.com
$1 million bond set for man charged in camp burglaries
Bond was set at $1 million on a Bayou Sorrell man accused of burglary and theft of camps in the spillway near the Grand River dike landing. The arrest of Charles Louis Poston III capped a seven-month investigation by Iberville Parish deputies, Sheriff Brett Stassi said. Poston was charged on...
brproud.com
Shooting suspect arrested at storage facility after EBRSO deputy finds marijuana and guns
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – On Sunday, October 9, a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office was at a local storage facility. Otter Self Storage had seen “several recent overnight burglaries,” according to the affidavit. While there, the deputy saw a man walking around...
Comments / 2