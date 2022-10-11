Read full article on original website
Related
KTBS
Industrial tax break reforms strengthened Louisiana business climate, study finds
A new analysis found that reforms to Louisiana’s popular industrial tax subsidy appear to have strengthened the state’s business climate. (Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) A new analysis found that reforms to Louisiana’s popular industrial tax subsidy appear to have strengthened the state’s business climate. Advocates of the changes made...
brproud.com
Louisiana lawmakers consider possible tax reform options
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana legislators are analyzing the state’s tax structure. While one lawmaker proposes doing away with income tax, others believe change needs to be made elsewhere. Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Madeville, wants to make Louisiana a state without individual income tax. As Louisiana’s second largest...
Louisiana Citizens to increase premiums by 63%
LOUISIANA, USA — The homeowners' insurance crisis in Louisiana is about to get worse. Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corporation is increasing its rate by 63%. If you’re covered by them, this is likely not your first piece of bad news about insurance. Louisiana Citizens is tied to the state government and is used as an insurer of last resort. That means it covers homeowners who can’t get any other company to write them a policy.
KTBS
Analysis finds Louisiana parishes with industrial tax exemptions received more property tax revenue
(The Center Square) — Analysis of the state’s Industrial Tax Exemption Program by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor reveals parishes with the highest amount of tax exemptions collected higher amounts of property taxes in 2021. Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack issued an informational brief to lawmakers Monday on the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox8live.com
Insurance premium hikes cause concern more Louisiana homes will become unaffordable
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As Louisiana Citizens, the state’s insurer of last resort, prepares to impose a 63 percent increase on homeowners premiums Jan. 1, lawmakers are trying to entice more private companies to increase competition in the state. Until that happens, however, concerns are mounting that soaring insurance...
KTBS
Louisiana joins equity initiative to hire more minority firms for transportation projects
WASHINGTON – Louisiana on Tuesday became one of the first states to sign a protocol aimed at hiring more minority firms to work on public transportation projects. In a rooftop ceremony overlooking the U.S. Capitol, Shawn Wilson, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, signed the Equity in Infrastructure Project, called the EIP pledge, along with the heads of transportation departments from five other states. Within in the next few years all 50 states are expected to sign the protocols.
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China
Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana insurance commissioner approves 63% property insurance hike
Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has approved a 63% homeowners insurance rate increase for customers insured by the state's safety net company Citizens, while an industry veteran said the state's property insurance crisis is likely to continue to escalate following Hurricane Ian's destruction in Florida. The new rates for Citizens,...
RELATED PEOPLE
La. Dept. of Insurance approves 63% Citizens rate increase
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) has approved Louisiana Citizens’ request for a 63% rate increase on its residential property insurance policies beginning January 1, 2023. The rate increase will not affect Citizens’ current policyholders until they renew their policy after that date.
NOLA.com
As thousands flock to Louisiana's insurer of last resort, its rates are set to skyrocket
Rates for the 100,000-plus homeowners who have home insurance policies with Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corp., will increase by 63% under an agency request approved by the Louisiana Department of Insurance on Monday. The change takes effect Jan. 1, but the increase doesn’t kick in until a policyholder renews. That...
KTBS
Louisiana governor's top lawyer announces resignation
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Matthew Block, a top senior staff member for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, announced his resignation Wednesday. Block, the Democratic governor's executive counsel, has played a vital behind-the-scenes role in navigating through the pandemic, hurricanes, and expanding Medicaid, The Advocate reported. “This is truly...
KPLC TV
Lower Mississippi River levels could mean higher prices for consumers
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Due to a month-long lack of rain in the Mississippi Valley, river levels are more than 10 feet below normal, causing cruise ships to run aground and preventing cargo ships and barges from dropping off crops at their destination docks. Louisiana officials are calling for more...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSLA
State Fair of Louisiana offering specials to help stave off impact of inflation
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — We’re about two weeks from the start of the 2022 State Fair of Louisiana. New are mini doughnuts, pickle pizzas and a corn hole tournament. Then there’s inflation. It’s being an issue all of us face, personally and in business. Jade Myers...
Louisiana lieutenant governor “planning on running” for governor
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The current Lieutenant Governor of the state of Louisiana might be looking to make a run at the seat currently held by Gov. John Bel Edwards. Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser said that he is “planning on running” during a Tuesday morning interview with Reggi Marion and Vannia Joseph. Nungesser said […]
KTBS
Louisiana’s average ACT score drops for 5th year in a row; national averages see decline
BATON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana's composite score on a test of college readiness called the ACT fell for the fifth consecutive year, officials said Wednesday morning. The score is 18.1 for the Class of 2022, down from 18.4 last year. The top score is 36. The results mean that Louisiana...
People with La. marijuana possession charges still not off the hook after Biden’s federal pardons
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Now that President Biden has pardoned all marijuana possession charges at the federal level, what will that mean for those sitting with charges by the state of Louisiana?. The much-anticipated move from the White House comes just weeks before the midterm elections. People in Louisiana...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTBS
Tech issues keep public out of Disability Voting Task Force meeting
Technical difficulties at the Claiborne Building plagued Louisiana’s Disability Voting Task Force meeting Oct. 10, 2022, preventing 19 people from attending via its virtual live stream — a critical means of access for some disabled people. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Technical difficulties at the Claiborne Building plagued...
KEDM
Louisiana adopts summer literacy policy to support third and fourth graders reading behind grade level
(BATON ROUGE, LA) - Louisiana is providing increased support to third and fourth-grade students who are behind on reading. The Louisiana Department of Education’s (LDOE) new summer literacy policy was approved by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) today. Third and fourth-grade students who score behind grade level on reading on an end-of-year screener will be provided 30 additional hours of focused literacy instruction during the summer by a teacher trained in the science of reading.
theadvocate.com
Matthew Block, the right hand of John Bel Edwards, is resigning as governor's top lawyer
When John Bel Edwards expanded Medicaid on his first day as governor, Matthew Block helped craft the details as his executive counsel. Over the past six years, Block has continued to play a vital role for Edwards – helping the governor navigate hurricanes, the pandemic, the budget crises he inherited, getting bills through the Republican-majority Legislature, the redistricting process earlier this year and countless other issues.
Louisiana High Schools could soon be graded differently
How high schools are graded in Louisiana could be changing
Comments / 0