LOUISIANA, USA — The homeowners' insurance crisis in Louisiana is about to get worse. Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corporation is increasing its rate by 63%. If you’re covered by them, this is likely not your first piece of bad news about insurance. Louisiana Citizens is tied to the state government and is used as an insurer of last resort. That means it covers homeowners who can’t get any other company to write them a policy.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 15 HOURS AGO