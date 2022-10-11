ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KTBS

Industrial tax break reforms strengthened Louisiana business climate, study finds

A new analysis found that reforms to Louisiana’s popular industrial tax subsidy appear to have strengthened the state’s business climate. (Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) A new analysis found that reforms to Louisiana’s popular industrial tax subsidy appear to have strengthened the state’s business climate. Advocates of the changes made...
brproud.com

Louisiana lawmakers consider possible tax reform options

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Louisiana legislators are analyzing the state’s tax structure. While one lawmaker proposes doing away with income tax, others believe change needs to be made elsewhere. Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Madeville, wants to make Louisiana a state without individual income tax. As Louisiana’s second largest...
WWL

Louisiana Citizens to increase premiums by 63%

LOUISIANA, USA — The homeowners' insurance crisis in Louisiana is about to get worse. Louisiana Citizens Property Insurance Corporation is increasing its rate by 63%. If you’re covered by them, this is likely not your first piece of bad news about insurance. Louisiana Citizens is tied to the state government and is used as an insurer of last resort. That means it covers homeowners who can’t get any other company to write them a policy.
KTBS

Louisiana joins equity initiative to hire more minority firms for transportation projects

WASHINGTON – Louisiana on Tuesday became one of the first states to sign a protocol aimed at hiring more minority firms to work on public transportation projects. In a rooftop ceremony overlooking the U.S. Capitol, Shawn Wilson, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, signed the Equity in Infrastructure Project, called the EIP pledge, along with the heads of transportation departments from five other states. Within in the next few years all 50 states are expected to sign the protocols.
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China

Louisiana Governor Announces John Deere Expansion to Manufacture Models Currently Made in China. Louisiana — The Louisiana Office of the Governor announced on October 11, 2022, that Deere & Company, the global firm that makes the famed John Deere brand of agriculture, construction, and forestry equipment, will invest $29.8 million to expand operations at its Thibodaux site. The company will generate 70 new direct employment positions with an average annual pay of $47,472 and keep 311 existing employees in Louisiana, including 284 in Lafourche Parish. According to Louisiana Economic Development, the project will create 110 new indirect jobs, for a total of 180 new jobs in the Bayou Region.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Louisiana insurance commissioner approves 63% property insurance hike

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has approved a 63% homeowners insurance rate increase for customers insured by the state's safety net company Citizens, while an industry veteran said the state's property insurance crisis is likely to continue to escalate following Hurricane Ian's destruction in Florida. The new rates for Citizens,...
WAFB

La. Dept. of Insurance approves 63% Citizens rate increase

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) has approved Louisiana Citizens’ request for a 63% rate increase on its residential property insurance policies beginning January 1, 2023. The rate increase will not affect Citizens’ current policyholders until they renew their policy after that date.
KTBS

Louisiana governor's top lawyer announces resignation

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Matthew Block, a top senior staff member for Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards, announced his resignation Wednesday. Block, the Democratic governor's executive counsel, has played a vital behind-the-scenes role in navigating through the pandemic, hurricanes, and expanding Medicaid, The Advocate reported. “This is truly...
KTBS

Tech issues keep public out of Disability Voting Task Force meeting

Technical difficulties at the Claiborne Building plagued Louisiana’s Disability Voting Task Force meeting Oct. 10, 2022, preventing 19 people from attending via its virtual live stream — a critical means of access for some disabled people. (Photo credit: Wes Muller/Louisiana Illuminator) Technical difficulties at the Claiborne Building plagued...
KEDM

Louisiana adopts summer literacy policy to support third and fourth graders reading behind grade level

(BATON ROUGE, LA) - Louisiana is providing increased support to third and fourth-grade students who are behind on reading. The Louisiana Department of Education’s (LDOE) new summer literacy policy was approved by the Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) today. Third and fourth-grade students who score behind grade level on reading on an end-of-year screener will be provided 30 additional hours of focused literacy instruction during the summer by a teacher trained in the science of reading.
theadvocate.com

Matthew Block, the right hand of John Bel Edwards, is resigning as governor's top lawyer

When John Bel Edwards expanded Medicaid on his first day as governor, Matthew Block helped craft the details as his executive counsel. Over the past six years, Block has continued to play a vital role for Edwards – helping the governor navigate hurricanes, the pandemic, the budget crises he inherited, getting bills through the Republican-majority Legislature, the redistricting process earlier this year and countless other issues.
