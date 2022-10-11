ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dotesports.com

MW2 players will need a non-prepaid phone to play Multiplayer, just like Overwatch

Modern Warfare 2 is this year’s anticipated Call of Duty game that provides the most evolved version of the FPS franchise. The new game promises new Multiplayer features and modes, but it may come at a cost for players with pre-paid phones. According to the phone notifications help page on battle.net, players must provide a phone number to play Moder Warfare 2.
The US Sun

The top ten must play PlayStation 4 games

THE sun is slowly setting on Sony’s PlayStation 4, as we watch the powerhouse that is the PlayStation 5 rise over the horizon. Now is the perfect chance to look back with fondness at all the incredible games the PS4 had to offer. Its library is broad. From RPG...
IGN

Undecember Bridges Genres For An All-New Multiplayer Experience

Undecember is a new hack-and-slash action RPG game developed by South Korea’s Needs Games and serviced by LINE Games. With a huge variety of character customizations, based on intricate item variations and skill systems, Undecember’s combat encourages players to build their characters and experiment to find their unique playstyle.
Centre Daily

IiTzTimmy Masterfully Dismantles Competition in Apex Legends During Twitch Rivals

Apex Legends fans were treated to an impressive squad wipe from iiTzTimmy during Twitch Rivals. Many esports fans are aware of the massively popular series of Twitch Rivals tournaments and events. Twitch Rivals boasts some of the most recognizable Twitch streamers and has them duke it out in competitions featuring a wide array of titles ranging from Apex Legends to MultiVersus.
dexerto.com

Apex Legends players jealous after seeing new Signature Weapon on Mobile

Apex Legends fans feel jealous after the Mobile version’s Season 3 update revealed Fade’s new upgradeable Signature Weapon. Apex Legends Mobile Season 3 is nearly here, with the full update dropping on October 19, 2022. The next season brings a bunch of new content including the simulacrum Ash,...
GAMINGbible

Xbox believes PlayStation will remain on top after Activision deal

After the ink dries on the Activision-Blizzard acquisition, Microsoft reckons that Sony and Nintendo will still rule the roost when it comes to "traditional gaming." Based on what figures or statements? We just don't know. On its own website, Microsoft has outlined the positives of the oncoming acquisition for players, developers, and the industry as a whole, noting that customers will have more options with their purchasing power. Moreover, developers will benefit from "better revenue and fair marketplace rules through our app store principles" and the space within which games are marketed and promoted will become fairer, especially for those on mobile. It mentions that there will "greater competition in traditional gaming, where Sony and Nintendo will remain the biggest," but we're not sure what that is specifically referring to.
dotesports.com

League of Legends trailer introduces new champion, K’Sante

The trailer for the next League of Legends champion is here, revealing the amber-eyed Shurima hunter K’Sante. The new top laner will be a “high-skill” bruiser, according to Riot Games. K’Sante was briefly teased early this year in the April Champion Roadmap, and more recently in the...
