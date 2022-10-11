Read full article on original website
dotesports.com
MW2 players will need a non-prepaid phone to play Multiplayer, just like Overwatch
Modern Warfare 2 is this year’s anticipated Call of Duty game that provides the most evolved version of the FPS franchise. The new game promises new Multiplayer features and modes, but it may come at a cost for players with pre-paid phones. According to the phone notifications help page on battle.net, players must provide a phone number to play Moder Warfare 2.
The top ten must play PlayStation 4 games
THE sun is slowly setting on Sony’s PlayStation 4, as we watch the powerhouse that is the PlayStation 5 rise over the horizon. Now is the perfect chance to look back with fondness at all the incredible games the PS4 had to offer. Its library is broad. From RPG...
Starfield will be single player with no online multiplayer modes
Will Starfield be single player or multiplayer?
IGN
Undecember Bridges Genres For An All-New Multiplayer Experience
Undecember is a new hack-and-slash action RPG game developed by South Korea’s Needs Games and serviced by LINE Games. With a huge variety of character customizations, based on intricate item variations and skill systems, Undecember’s combat encourages players to build their characters and experiment to find their unique playstyle.
Centre Daily
IiTzTimmy Masterfully Dismantles Competition in Apex Legends During Twitch Rivals
Apex Legends fans were treated to an impressive squad wipe from iiTzTimmy during Twitch Rivals. Many esports fans are aware of the massively popular series of Twitch Rivals tournaments and events. Twitch Rivals boasts some of the most recognizable Twitch streamers and has them duke it out in competitions featuring a wide array of titles ranging from Apex Legends to MultiVersus.
Starfield is reportedly the biggest Bethesda RPG ever
We all knew Starfield would be massive, but it seems that the spacefaring adventure is Bethesda’s most expansive RPG to date. During an interview with PCGamesN, former Bethesda lead artist Nate Purkeypile explains that Starfield‘s development team is more than twice as big as any other game in the company’s history.
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in October 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in October. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
Polygon
Need for Speed Unbound leaves last-gen consoles behind, emphasizes style and speed
Electronic Arts’ next Need for Speed game, Need for Speed Unbound, takes street racing fans to a new open-world city called Lakeshore and features a heavily stylized look. Need for Speed Unbound will be available for PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X, when it launches Dec. 2, the publisher announced Thursday.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 players blast Blizzard’s “low effort” cosmetics in expensive bundles
Overwatch 2 players have it out at the quality of the cosmetics found in Blizzard’s paid bundles, calling them “low effort” when you consider how much real money they cost. The decision to make Overwatch 2 free to play and switch to the Battle Pass model found...
30 Best PS4 games to play right now
The best PS4 games you can play, from God of War to Spider-Man and everything in between
Sony believes PlayStation gamers will switch to Xbox for Call Of Duty
Even though Call Of Duty will stay on PlayStation until 2023, Sony has claimed that the Activision acquisition could be enough for gamers to swap from PlayStation to Xbox for potential exclusive extras. You'll recall that Call Of Duty has had exclusive extras for PlayStation players for a number of...
IGN
Overwatch Players Discover Game-Breaking That Turns Off Their PC; Console Players Claim Lack of Aim Assist Against PC Opponents
Overwatch 2 developers Blizzard have announced that they have been notified about a game-breaking bug in the hero shooter title that shuts down or restarts PCs of users during play. The issue has been present in-game ever since the title launched on October 4. Several players have posted about their...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends players jealous after seeing new Signature Weapon on Mobile
Apex Legends fans feel jealous after the Mobile version’s Season 3 update revealed Fade’s new upgradeable Signature Weapon. Apex Legends Mobile Season 3 is nearly here, with the full update dropping on October 19, 2022. The next season brings a bunch of new content including the simulacrum Ash,...
Xbox believes PlayStation will remain on top after Activision deal
After the ink dries on the Activision-Blizzard acquisition, Microsoft reckons that Sony and Nintendo will still rule the roost when it comes to "traditional gaming." Based on what figures or statements? We just don't know. On its own website, Microsoft has outlined the positives of the oncoming acquisition for players, developers, and the industry as a whole, noting that customers will have more options with their purchasing power. Moreover, developers will benefit from "better revenue and fair marketplace rules through our app store principles" and the space within which games are marketed and promoted will become fairer, especially for those on mobile. It mentions that there will "greater competition in traditional gaming, where Sony and Nintendo will remain the biggest," but we're not sure what that is specifically referring to.
dotesports.com
League of Legends trailer introduces new champion, K’Sante
The trailer for the next League of Legends champion is here, revealing the amber-eyed Shurima hunter K’Sante. The new top laner will be a “high-skill” bruiser, according to Riot Games. K’Sante was briefly teased early this year in the April Champion Roadmap, and more recently in the...
The best Xbox One games of all time
Make sure to tick all of these best Xbox One games off your list
Overwatch 2 tank tier list and which tanks to use to climb in Competitive
Who are the best tanks in the Overwatch 2 meta right now?
NME
Platinum can “build an even stronger relationship” with Nintendo after hiring veteran
PlatinumGames‘ boss has discussed how the hiring of a Nintendo veteran can “build an even stronger relationship” between the two companies. Takao Yamane is PlatinumGames’ new chief business officer having worked at Nintendo for over 20 years, and Platinum CEO Atsushi Inaba sees it as an opportunity for even greater collaboration in the future.
If the new Need for Speed game's visual effects are too 'anime' for you, EA says you can turn them off
Too anime? Too distracting? Whatever the reason, if you don't like Need for Speed Unbound's 'tags,' you can ditch them.
Overwatch 2 player shares two helpful tweaks for Kiriko's settings, and they're game changers
Some simple changes can make a big difference when playing as Kiriko
