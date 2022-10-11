Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mike Detillier continues to light up the Sports Media World with Louisiana CharmJames PatrickLouisiana State
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
The Oak Street Po-Boy Festival is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Employees at this New Orleans Hotel Receive Discounted Childcare CostsMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®New Orleans, LA
Halloween in New Orleans is something spookatcularly special.Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
atozsports.com
A former Saints’ star is recruiting a former All-Pro player to New Orleans
The New Orleans Saints may be in the market for another wide receiver this season at some point. Unfortunately, a reunion with former Saints’ star wideout Lance Moore sounds unlikely. On the bright side, it sounds like Moore has joined the recruiting of Odell Beckham Jr. Beckham Jr. probably...
SEC Round-Up: Vols not Considered Worth of Challenging Alabama
A&M's culture problem questions and former Baylor coach back on market
NFL・
NOLA.com
How would Sean Payton tell Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara to hold the rock?
Former New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton may no longer be coaching an NFL team, but that does not mean he stopped coaching players. "You have me throwing pillows at the screen," Payton said as he picked up the chair cushion on the Up and Adams Show. Can't see...
WATCH: LSU commits Rickie Collins and Kylin Jackson face off
LSU commits Rickie Collins and Kylin Jackson faced off as Baton Rouge (La.) Woodlawn and Zachary (La.) played a nationally televised contest on ESPNU last week. Collins quarterback a Woodlawn team that fell 33-6 while Jackson led a defense littered with talent. Collins is ranked by the On3 Consensus as...
Players at Southern University and Prairie View involved in a HUGE brawl BEFORE their college football game... where the Panthers recorded an emphatic 45-13 win against their rivals
Players at Southern University and Prairie View A&M were involved in a huge brawl that was caught on camera this weekend - before they had even played their college football game on Saturday. In dramatic and violent scenes that play out for a minute and 30 seconds, what appears to...
Saints’ Alvin Kamara puts fan in his place after dropping racial slur in his DMs
New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara recently posted screenshots of a DM conversation he had with a fan who used a racial slur towards him. The fan later told Kamara that he did not think the running back would see the message. Alvin Kamara was sending laughing emojis in response to the fan but threatened to post the screen shot. The fan apologized after Kamara followed through and posted the images to his social media.
Payton Was Asked About Panthers Head Coach Job After Rhule Firing
The former Saints coach discussed what he thinks about the recently-vacated Carolina position.
Sean Payton trade rumors: New Orleans Saints to ask for multiple 1st-round picks
Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton is currently working for Fox Sports as an studio analyst during the 2022 season
hotnewhiphop.com
Alvin Kamara Exposes Fan Who Called Him The N-Word
Alvin Kamara is easily one of the best players in the league when it comes to being versatile. From running the ball to catching passes, Kamara is a dynamic superstar who makes the New Orleans Saints interesting, even if they aren’t going to do anything significant this year. With...
iheart.com
Gisele's Comment On Instagram Gives Insight Into Issues With Tom Brady
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen appears to have publicly acknowledged reported marital issues with her husband, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, on Instagram. Bündchen posted the praying hands emoji in response to a graphic shared by author and podcaster Jay Shetty that stated, "You can't be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again."
Saints Add a Veteran Running Back to Their Roster
After auditioning several backs, New Orleans signs a rugged runner to add depth to the position.
atozsports.com
NFL analyst names the Titans as a fit for star free agent
Over the bye week, the Tennessee Titans will be evaluating solutions to address a few of their major problems. Their second half scoring droughts, inconsistent play from the corner position, and bad offensive line play are just a few problems the Titans are facing right now. But another one of...
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Wants To Do Joint Project With Baton Rouge Artists Only
The 22-year old star plans to work with artists solely from his hometown. NBA YoungBoy is currently riding the wave of the release of his new project 3800 Degreez. After dropping his highly anticipated release last week, many fans (both loyal and new) gave the 22-year old star his props on his fifth album of the year.
Different Sidelines, Same Love: LSU CB Mekhi Garner Ready to Face Former HC Billy Napier
Napier and Garner saw success together during their time in Lafayette, mutual respect goes beyond the gridiron.
What does Vegas have to say about Auburn's matchup with Ole Miss?
What is the line for Auburn's matchup with Ole Miss?
Three LSU Players to Watch Against Florida
Battle in the trenches will play a major factor in who comes out on top, Tigers must make the most of their offensive chances.
Houston Texans RB Dameon Pierce's Philosophy? 'Just Get Yards After Contact'
Dameon Pierce described how he finds himself breaking tackles and gaining yards after contact.
Tidbits: LSU commitments remain locked in
LSU had a pair of prospects who locked in their commitments this week and now look toward their latest visits to Baton Rouge.
Saints News Updates for Monday 10/10
Here are the latest New Orleans Saints news updates for Monday, October 10.
Legendary Florida broadcaster Mick Hubert named honorary Mr. Two Bits against LSU
Legendary Florida broadcast Mick Hubert, who spent 33 years as the official voice of the Gators, was named honorary Mr. Two Bits for Florida's seventh contest of the season, a home game against LSU on Saturday, Oct. 15 at 7 p.m ET. Hubert is one of just three people to...
