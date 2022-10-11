ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Daily Mail

Players at Southern University and Prairie View involved in a HUGE brawl BEFORE their college football game... where the Panthers recorded an emphatic 45-13 win against their rivals

Players at Southern University and Prairie View A&M were involved in a huge brawl that was caught on camera this weekend - before they had even played their college football game on Saturday. In dramatic and violent scenes that play out for a minute and 30 seconds, what appears to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
ClutchPoints

Saints’ Alvin Kamara puts fan in his place after dropping racial slur in his DMs

New Orleans Saints star running back Alvin Kamara recently posted screenshots of a DM conversation he had with a fan who used a racial slur towards him. The fan later told Kamara that he did not think the running back would see the message. Alvin Kamara was sending laughing emojis in response to the fan but threatened to post the screen shot. The fan apologized after Kamara followed through and posted the images to his social media.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
hotnewhiphop.com

Alvin Kamara Exposes Fan Who Called Him The N-Word

Alvin Kamara is easily one of the best players in the league when it comes to being versatile. From running the ball to catching passes, Kamara is a dynamic superstar who makes the New Orleans Saints interesting, even if they aren’t going to do anything significant this year. With...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
iheart.com

Gisele's Comment On Instagram Gives Insight Into Issues With Tom Brady

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen appears to have publicly acknowledged reported marital issues with her husband, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, on Instagram. Bündchen posted the praying hands emoji in response to a graphic shared by author and podcaster Jay Shetty that stated, "You can't be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again."
TAMPA, FL
atozsports.com

NFL analyst names the Titans as a fit for star free agent

Over the bye week, the Tennessee Titans will be evaluating solutions to address a few of their major problems. Their second half scoring droughts, inconsistent play from the corner position, and bad offensive line play are just a few problems the Titans are facing right now. But another one of...
NASHVILLE, TN
hotnewhiphop.com

NBA YoungBoy Wants To Do Joint Project With Baton Rouge Artists Only

The 22-year old star plans to work with artists solely from his hometown. NBA YoungBoy is currently riding the wave of the release of his new project 3800 Degreez. After dropping his highly anticipated release last week, many fans (both loyal and new) gave the 22-year old star his props on his fifth album of the year.
BATON ROUGE, LA
