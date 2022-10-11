Read full article on original website
WBAY Green Bay
Family in medical crisis loses home to fire
A town hall forum lets voters talk about the issues that are driving them to vote on November 8. Southern Brown County bridge gets promise of funding. 54 years after the bridge was first proposed, a governor finally put it in the state budget. Coats for Kids campaign reaches halfway...
wtaq.com
Overnight Fire Displaces Neenah Family
NEENAH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An overnight house fire has displaced a Neenah family. Neenah-Menasha Fire Rescue was called to the 800 block of Cecil Street, Monday at 8:30 p.m. When they arrived they saw flames and heavy smoke coming from the home. Everyone was evacuated from the fire and...
WBAY Green Bay
Pigs die in overnight barn fire in Shawano County
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Crews spent the overnight hours battling a barn fire in Shawano County. The fire chief says there were pigs inside the barn at the time. At about 1 A.M., crews were called to the scene on Green Valley Rd. in the town of Angelica. The...
Overnight house fire in Sheboygan County
An overnight house fire in Sheboygan County caused severe damage to a home on Abbott Dr. No injuries have been reported at this time.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 north near Oshkosh after a crash
THURSDAY 10/13/22 – 12:22 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked two lanes on I-41 north near Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes are now clear, however, the right shoulder is still blocked. No other information has been provided. Original...
Dog bite at Outagamie County Dog Park in Little Chute under investigation
The bite was reported to have happened at the dog park on Friday, October 7th, 2022, at approximately 3:45 p.m.
wearegreenbay.com
3 arrested for burglary of Fond du Lac Co. business, eyewitness provided ‘crucial information’
EMPIRE, Wis. (WFRV) – An eyewitness arriving at work helped to provide identifying information that led to the arrest of three suspects allegedly involved in a burglary at a Fond du Lac County business. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened around 5 a.m....
whbl.com
Body Found Inside Home That Burned Near Random Lake
RANDOM LAKE, Wis. (WHBL) – One person died in that house fire Tuesday morning in the Town of Sherman. Emergency Responders had been called via 911 to the home on Abbott Drive near County Road “I” in the Town of Sherman. That fire was extinguished, but not until causing extensive damage to the home.
wearegreenbay.com
Fire in Appleton causes $150k in damages, no injuries
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning fire in Appleton caused around $150,000 in damages and left two people without a home. According to the Appleton Fire Department, on October 10 around 1 a.m., crews were sent to a reported house fire in the 200 block of East Wentworth Lane. When crews arrived, flames could be seen from the back of the residence.
wtaq.com
Early Morning Fire Displaces Two From Their Home
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ) – Two people are displaced from their home after an early morning fire in Appleton. Crews were called to the 200 block of E. Wentworth Lane shortly after 1 a.m. (Monday). Upon arrival, crews saw flames coming from the back of the home. The fire eventually...
Stevens Point woman dead in I-39 crash
A 43-year-old Stevens Point woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, according to the Wisconsin State Patrol. The crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. Oct. 12 on I-39 at North Second Street near Stevens Point. Police say the driver was southbound on the interstate, driving a 2019...
wearegreenbay.com
Overnight incident at Menominee Indian High School prompts curfew, nightly activities adjusted
KESHENA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Menominee Tribal Police Department has issued a juvenile curfew at 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday night. According to a Facebook post, the Menominee Indian High School went into a soft lockdown on Wednesday morning due to damage that was done to the outside buildings on Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.
wearegreenbay.com
4-year-old dies in hospital after being hit by a vehicle in Dodge County
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WFRV) – A 4-year-old was hit by a vehicle and later died at a hospital on Wednesday in Dodge County. According to a release, around 5:00 p.m. an officer from the Town of Beaver Dam Police Department and multiple deputies from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene where the child was hit.
4-year-old dead after being struck by driver in Beaver Dam
A four-year-old is dead after being struck by a driver in Beaver Dam on Wednesday. The Dodge County Sheriff's Office says the child was hit on private property in rural Beaver Dam around 5 p.m.
spmetrowire.com
One woman dies in Monday crash
One woman is dead following a single-vehicle collision on Monday. A passerby called 911 at 10:21 a.m. on Oct. 10 to report a single-vehicle collision near mile marker 164 on I-39. The vehicle drifted over the median and over-corrected, causing the vehicle to cross both lanes of northbound traffic. The vehicle then entered an east-side ditch and rolled several times.
wearegreenbay.com
DNR responding to discharge of feed leachate in Fond du Lac County
CAMPBELLSPORT, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is working alongside a Fond du Lac County dairy farm to respond to a discharge of feed leachate to a tributary of Lomira Creek. According to a release, Clover Hill Dairy was able to stop the release and...
WJFW-TV
One person killed in a crash in Portage Co.
PORTAGE COUNTY (WJFW) - One person died in a traffic accident on southbound I-39 and North 2nd Street in Portage Co. Wednesday morning. At 8:44 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a single vehicle crash on the interstate. According to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT), the vehicle was traveling south when it entered the median and struck a bridge pillar.
stevenspoint.news
One dead following I-39 crash
PORTAGE COUNTY – One person has died and one was injured following an Oct. 10 morning crash. Shortly before 10:30 a.m., the Portage County Communication Center received a report of a one-vehicle crash on I-39 northbound at mile marker No. 164. “The vehicle drifted into the median, overcorrected, causing...
BREAKING: Unsolved 1984 murder of UWSP student was accident, not homicide
This story originally appeared in the Point Plover Metro Wire and is republished by permission. See the original story here. For almost 40 years, the death of UWSP student Janet Raasch has been treated like a homicide. Raasch was 20 years old when she left Watson Hall on the UW-Stevens...
