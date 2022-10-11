Read full article on original website
Watch 10-year-old bass wunderkind Ellen Alaverdyan jam with guitar hero Steve Vai at the House of Blues
Vai also invited guitar virtuoso Nili Brosh onstage at the Vegas show of his 2022 Inviolate tour. Despite having only picked up the bass in April 2020, Ellen Alaverdyan is continuing her ascent to bass guitar stardom largely thanks to the success of her YouTube (opens in new tab) channel (Ellen currently has more than 100,000 subscribers). But it’s not all about stats on social media; earlier this year Ellen was invited to meet guitar legend Steve Vai at his Concord Hut studios, and then, finally, to jam with Vai himself at the House of Blues Las Vegas.
Lacuna Coil's Cristina Scabbia: "in the music world, if being sexy is the only thing that you have to offer, that’s kind of sad.”
Cristina Scabbia faces your questions on 'female-fronted' metal (sigh), videogames and life in Lacuna Coil
Korean singer Crush rejects allegations of racist fan interaction at music festival
South Korean singer Crush has denied allegations of racism following a recent fan interaction at a music festival. On October 9, the singer performed at the ‘2022 SOMEDAY PLEROMA’ festival held at Yonsei University, and began to high-five fans while performing ‘Don’t Forget’. Several videos were captured and posted of the singer apparently waving off two Black fans before continuing to high-five others at the concert.
Girls Aloud to release ‘Sound Of The Underground’ 20th anniversary vinyl in honour of Sarah Harding
To mark the 20th anniversary of ‘Sound of the Underground’, Girls Aloud will release a special seven-inch single vinyl in honour of the late Sarah Harding. Due to be released on December 9, the seven-inch vinyl for ‘Sound of the Underground’ will be limited to 5,000 copies with 100 per cent of the profits going to The Sarah Harding Breast Cancer Appeal – part of The Christie Charitable Fund – which was established following Harding’s passing at the age of 39 in September last year.
‘It keeps you young’: Rock star Billy Idol says career forces him to stay fit
Legendary rock star Billy Idol has credited performing with “keeping him young” as he begins a six-date tour of the UK.Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Thursday, 13 October, the musician spoke to presenters Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt about the work that goes into live shows.“It does keep you young, you have to try and be younger out there to do it. You have to be fit to be a singer... you have to put back in, otherwise you’ll be up there [on stage] saying ‘I can’t breathe’,” the singer added.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Obvurt, the band featuring a guitarist who relearned to play left-handed after a car accident, announce debut album, Triumph Beyond Adversity
Philippe Drouin's life was turned upside down in 2016 after a hand injury so he did the same to his guitar – and his first full-length record as a leftie is arriving later this year. Obvurt – the Quebec-based death metal outfit featuring Philippe Drouin, a guitarist who relearned...
The new shooter from the makers of Bulletstorm is delayed to 2023
Witchfire was supposed to be out near the end of this year but is being extensively redesigned as an open-world game.
Chucky The Doll Is Feuding With "Viral Sensation" Megan, And Things Are Getting Messy
The girls are fighting.
‘Poppy Playtime’ is a suspenseful beast – until it’s done playing
Each week in October, feeble-hearted staff writer Andy Brown squares off against the scariest horror games imaginable. This week, Andy finds himself briefly comfortable with horror in Poppy’s Playtime – until he’s really, really not. If you read last week’s column, you can guess how my first...
“Ow, it's burning!”: watch Justin Hawkins try to play like Polyphia
The Darkness frontman reacts to Ego Death, the prog-rockers' head-spinning new single with Steve Vai. Polyphia are at the helm of guitar music right now, consistently pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with the instrument. Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar,...
‘PC Building Simulator 2’ review: next-gen
PC Building Simulator 2 is here, adding a worthwhile but inessential upgrade to the, er, pc building simulator genre. Much like upgrading from an Nvidia GTX 3060 to a Nvidia GTX 3070. That’s PC component humour, and not something I would have really understood before spending a few hours in...
(G)I-DLE unveil sombre music video for B-side ‘DARK (X-File)’, ahead of ‘I Love’
(G)I-DLE have dropped a music video for ‘DARK (X-File)’, a new song set to appear on their forthcoming record ‘I Love’. The new visual, shared on October 12, begins with a film roll with the text “Hide it so you can never find it” superimposed, followed by the letter “X”. The haunting video cuts to the five members of (G)I-DLE after what seems like a rough night. The portion of ‘DARK (X-File) on the video is an abridged version of the song, clocking in at 1 minute and 26 seconds long.
Bloodbath’s Tomas Akvik on stepping up and inaugurating his whammy bar for the death metal supergroup’s sick new album
Tomas Akvik had never used the whammy on a Floyd before, but for Survival of the Sickest, the Swedeath institution unleashed all the tools of the trade in search of audio extremity. “I like death metal to be brutal and fast, so I usually write those kinds of tracks.” Bloodbath...
Mark Hoppus discusses the “burden” of keeping Blink-182’s reunion with Tom DeLonge a secret
Mark Hoppus – the bassist, vocalist and founding member of Blink-182 – has spoken about the band’s long-awaited reunion with original guitarist Tom DeLonge, who left the band in 2015. Speaking on his Apple Music show After School Radio (as transcribed by Billboard), Hoppus expressed his relief...
Watch AC/DC tearing up London in 1977 in glorious 4K
Filmed for TV but never given a full release in the years since, this is AC/DC at their explosive, pummelling best, with Angus putting his life on the line
