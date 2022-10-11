Legendary rock star Billy Idol has credited performing with “keeping him young” as he begins a six-date tour of the UK.Speaking to BBC Breakfast on Thursday, 13 October, the musician spoke to presenters Naga Munchetty and Charlie Stayt about the work that goes into live shows.“It does keep you young, you have to try and be younger out there to do it. You have to be fit to be a singer... you have to put back in, otherwise you’ll be up there [on stage] saying ‘I can’t breathe’,” the singer added.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

