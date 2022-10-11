Read full article on original website
Related
counton2.com
Agencies searching Colleton County woods for suspect
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) The Colleton County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is searching Wednesday night for a suspect from a vehicle pursuit. According to Colleton County Fire-Rescue, deputies and K-9s are searching the woods near McCune Branch Road as of 7:00 p.m. Wednesday. The only description of the suspect is...
counton2.com
Body of missing woman located in Dorchester pond
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Coroner on Wednesday announced that the body of a missing woman was located in a pond. Octavia Wolfe (25) was last seen on October 9. Deputies with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) responded to a disturbance call at her home off of Wolfe Lane in St. George around 1:00 p.m. Sunday.
live5news.com
Man taken to hospital after Beaufort Co. shooting
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a man injured Wednesday afternoon. Deputies responded to a shots fired call at 5:10 p.m. on Roberts Lane. That is in the Grays Hill area of the county. When investigators arrived, they found...
Police say 20-month-old Quinton Simon believed to be dead
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Police told WSAV that 20-month-old child Quinton Simon is believed to be dead. The Chatham County Police Department (CCPD) also said Quinton’s mom, Leilani is the prime suspect in the case. No arrests have been made, CCPD said. “We know that thousands of people around the world will be heartbroken […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man shot, injured in Grays Hill Wednesday afternoon
GRAYS HILL, S.C. (WSAV) — A man was shot and injured in Grays Hill Wednesday afternoon. The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) said the shooting happened near Roberts Lane and Trask Parkway around 5:10 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital. No further details were released. BCSO continues to investigate the shooting and said […]
live5news.com
Charleston Co. deputies respond to man barricaded in home
RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says its SWAT team has responded to a home in Ravenel. Deputies received a report about a domestic disturbance involving a weapon at approximately 8:30 p.m. in the 6400 block of Farm House Road, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
Dorchester County deputies searching for missing/endangered woman
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities in Dorchester County are searching for a woman who they consider endangered. Octavia Wolfe is described as having black hair and brown eyes; she is 5’03” and 160 lbs. Officials with the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said patrol units responded to a disturbance call at a home off Wolfe […]
live5news.com
Deputies investigate skeletal remains found on Johns Island
JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a work crew discovered skeletal remains Monday morning on Johns Island. A crew was working in the 3400 block of Patton Avenue when they made the discovery and reported it shortly after 11 a.m. The remains were found in a wooded area, deputies say.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
live5news.com
18-year-old charged in weekend shooting at Charleston apartment
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police have arrested a teenager in connection with a shooting Saturday night that left one person injured. Zi’Shawn Clinton, 18, is charged with attempted murder, armed robbery with a deadly weapon, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, Sgt. Craig DuBose said.
live5news.com
1 killed in two-car Dorchester Co. crash
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Dorchester County Tuesday. Louis Lee Prescott, 69, from Cross was killed when his truck was hit by an oncoming vehicle on U.S. Highway 78, the Dorchester County Coroner’s Office said. The crash happened just after...
WJCL
Police investigating overnight Savannah shooting; victim drives himself to the hospital
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: Video from the scene. Police in Savannah are investigating an overnight shooting that sent one man to the hospital. According to Savannah Police, the shooting happened near the intersection of Brookview Drive and Haven Drive. Authorities say the victim drove himself to the hospital. His...
live5news.com
Ravenel standoff ends with man in custody after 24 hours
RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies say a standoff that began Tuesday night at a Ravenel home has ended with a man in custody. Michael Shawn Sweeney, 52, is charged with domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, first-degree assault and battery, and four counts of pointing and presenting a firearm, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
WJCL
New details released after Savannah teen charged in toddler's deadly shooting
SAVANNAH, Ga. — More information is being revealed after a Savannah teen was arrested for murder in theshooting death of a toddler. On Tuesday, a preliminary hearing was held for the 16-year-old suspect, who has not been publicly identified due to his age. A detective that took the stand...
live5news.com
Coroner IDs victim of deadly Berkeley Co. motorcycle crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has identified a 45-year-old man who died after a motorcycle crash in Berkeley County Monday. Christopher Austin O’Malley, from Summerville, was pronounced dead on Tuesday after being taken to the hospital, Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell Hartwell said. The...
live5news.com
Deputies to ‘maintain a presence’ in Ravenel neighborhood as standoff stretches into 2nd day
RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies said they will “maintain a presence in the community” Wednesday afternoon as a standoff in a Ravenel neighborhood neared 16 hours. The sheriff’s office said the Charleston Police Department would help maintain the presence, but many resources had cleared the scene...
live5news.com
Man charged in crash that killed Ladson woman now faces additional charge
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies filed a new charge against a 38-year-old man in the death of an 18-year-old pedestrian in August. William Jerod Grant of Summerville, of Summerville, now faces a charge of reckless homicide in the death of Samantha Hines of Ladson, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
wtoc.com
One person injured in shooting at Waters Ave. & E. Montgomery Cross Road
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating a shooting at Waters Avenue and East Montgomery Cross Road. Savannah Police says the shooting resulted in non-life threatening injures. Police says the man was taken to the hospital. Close to 30 shell casings were on the ground. Police can’t...
live5news.com
Standoff at Ravenel home continues into early morning hours
RAVENEL, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies remained on the scene of a Ravenel neighborhood more than 11 hours after an armed man barricaded himself inside a home. Just after 7 a.m. Wednesday morning the sheriff’s office said deputies were continuing to make contact with the man, but there had been “no significant developments.”
blufftontoday.com
Pineland man charged after shooting leaves man in critical condition
A Pineland man faces attempted murder charges and possibly other charges after a Sunday, Oct. 9, shooting in the front yard of a Grays Highway residence left one man in critical condition, the Jasper County Sheriff's Office said. Bernard Primus, 26, was charged with one count of attempted murder. He...
live5news.com
Troopers investigate deadly Berkeley Co. motorcycle crash
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The driver of a motorcycle died Monday night in a crash involving a pickup, the South Carolina Highway Patrol says. The crash happened around 7:49 p.m. on College Park Road near Wide Awake Circle, LCpl. Nick Pye said. Troopers say a westbound 2015 Ford pickup attempted to turn left when it collided with a 2022 Harley Davidson motorcycle.
Comments / 0