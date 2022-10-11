Read full article on original website
EVERYONE'S ENEMY ☠️
1d ago
when he got out of jail in Los Angeles two days before if he would have been sent back where he came from those two girls would still be alive you can thank JB for that
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Does the Raider's 1–4 record mean it's time to start thinking about next season?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
2 Michelin Star Japanese Restaurant in Las Vegas - Wakuda in The Venetian/The PalazzoDinh LeeLas Vegas, NV
UNLV Football: Everything goes horribly wrong for the Rebels against San Jose StateEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Las Vegas stabbing suspect who killed two and wounded six identified as illegal alien from GuatemalaLauren JessopLas Vegas, NV
Related
VIDEO: Las Vegas woman accused of chasing, stabbing man before fight with police
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas woman is facing several battery charges after allegedly stabbing a man last week and being involved in a physical fight with police officers. On Oct. 4 around 9 a.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan police responded to a report of a woman hitting a man with a brick and wielding […]
Fox5 KVVU
Housing stability is new focus for Las Vegas Justice Court, now overrun with eviction hearings
Wife speaks out about husband’s legacy following tragic stabbing on Las Vegas Strip. The wife of a man killed last week in a stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip wants to make sure her husband’s legacy lives on to carry on his mission to help animals in need.
Las Vegas man arrested for trying to stab woman, before kidnapping her, and 3 children
Mesquite police took 34-year-old Justin Carter into custody just after midnight on Monday, October 10. He is currently being held at Clark County Detention Center on a $500,000 bail.
Sheriff: Las Vegas police officer killed responding to domestic disturbance
A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer was killed in the line of duty on Thursday morning while responding to a domestic disturbance call, Sheriff Joe Lombardo said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mental health raised by defense in Vegas Strip stabbing case
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A defense lawyer raised mental health questions Tuesday about a man accused of killing two people and wounding six in a stabbing rampage last week on a Las Vegas Strip sidewalk. The suspect, Yoni Christian Barrios, stood in shackles during his brief arraignment and spoke...
Fox5 KVVU
LVMPD turns to Facebook to find suspect in shooting near Las Vegas high school
The Henderson Police Department is investigating after officers were involved in a shooting Tuesday afternoon. Las Vegas moving companies seeing decline in appointments due to high interest rates. Updated: 9 hours ago. A worker at a Las Vegas moving company says high interest rates are having a negative impact on...
Man accused of threatening mass shooting at North Las Vegas high school using former classmate’s name
A Las Vegas man is accused of using a high school acquaintance’s name in an online threat about a mass shooting at a Clark County School District high school, police wrote in documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas officer in hospital following shooting near Flamingo, University Center
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas police officer is in the hospital following a shooting near Flamingo Road and University Center Drive early Thursday morning. Police say the shooting occurred near the 800 block of East Flamingo Road. The condition of the officer is unknown at this time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Force investigation ongoing after video shows officer repeatedly punch stabbing suspect
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said it continues to investigate an officer’s use of force after a video showed the officer punching a female stabbing suspect. In the video, which was shared with FOX5, after that strike, an LVMPD officer is seen then repeatedly punching...
Las Vegas police: Woman slashed employees with boxcutter, machete in 2 store robberies
A woman armed with knives is accused of robbing two stores and slashing two employees in separate incidents across the Las Vegas Valley, police said.
Mental competency hearing scheduled for accused serial stabber who targeted homeless
Mental competency hearing scheduled for accused serial stabber who targeted homeless - CHRISTOPHER MARTELL
Police barred from viewing contents of slain reporter's devices, for now
Law enforcement and prosecutors will not be permitted to review information on devices seized as evidence in slain Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German's murder — for now.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: Kidnapped woman, children rescued after 911 call from moving car
A woman and three children kidnapped from Las Vegas were rescued in Mesquite after she called 911 from a moving car, Mesquite police say.
Fox5 KVVU
Cosmopolitan on Las Vegas Strip announces return of rooftop ice rink
Wife speaks out about husband’s legacy following tragic stabbing on Las Vegas Strip. The wife of a man killed last week in a stabbing on the Las Vegas Strip wants to make sure her husband’s legacy lives on to carry on his mission to help animals in need.
KTNV
Las Vegas police officer taken to hospital for precaution as they chased fleeing suspect
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that an officer was transported to the hospital as they were chasing a suspect with a stolen vehicle. The officer was taken to the hospital only as a precaution according to police. On Tuesday afternoon, LVMPD patrol units...
KRQE News 13
Armed man in Halloween mask killed by officers, Nevada police say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– North Las Vegas police shot and killed a man who they say was wearing a Michael Myers-style mask and was threatening people and pointing a gun at them. According to North Las Vegas Police Department, they received a call around 5:20 p.m. Monday, from a person claiming a man had pulled a gun on him at the Martin Luther King Jr. statue on the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Carey Avenue. The caller then hung up.
pvtimes.com
Nye County captain tried to charge detectives in Facebook dispute, prosecutors refused
Nye County Sheriff’s Office Capt. David Boruchowitz alleged that two deputies in the department had committed criminal acts with a computer by kicking him off a Facebook page they created, according to a report released this week. The sheriff’s office moved forward with a complaint, according to a report...
Fire at luxury Las Vegas home that left 2 dead was related to smoking, investigators say
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Investigators determined Wednesday that a fire in a northwest valley home that left two people dead was accidental. Fire investigators found that the blaze was related to smoking, according to a news release from the City of Las Vegas. When 8 News Now asked exactly what kind of smoking caused the […]
Mother of suspect in police shooting, house fire speaks out
The mother of the suspect accused of exchanging fire with Las Vegas police and intentionally setting a house fire is defending her son's actions.
news3lv.com
New info on Strip stabbing suspect reveals criminal history in California
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — In newly obtained court documents, News 3 has learned the suspect in last week's mass stabbing on the Strip has a prior criminal history in California. According to a criminal case summary from Los Angeles County, 32-year-old Yoni Christian Barrios was charged with domestic violence in 2019, stemming from a 2018 incident.
Comments / 5