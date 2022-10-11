Read full article on original website
2news.com
Churchill County Commissioners to Discuss Omaha Track Permit
The Churchill County Planning commission is getting ready to re-examine their special use permit issued to Omaha Track. It comes a little more than a month after a fire broke out at the company's railroad tie sorting facility in Hazen. The fire appeared to grow fast at first sending massive...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
El Dorado County’s tax-defaulted properties to be auctioned
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office will conduct its annual tax-defaulted properties sale through online auction site Bid4Assets.com beginning Nov. 1. By hosting the sale online the Treasurer-Tax Collector’s office exposes available properties to a higher volume of potential bidders. A...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Forest Health to host Winter Illness and Injury Symposium
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Tahoe Forest Health System is holding its 30th annual Winter Illness and Injury Symposium from 3-9 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5, at the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa & Casino located at 111 Country Club Drive, Incline Village. The symposium will feature an array of...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Douglas County strong out of taxable sales gate
STATELINE, Nev. — The first month Douglas County had to generate its own revenue from taxable sales was a doozy, according to figures released by the Nevada Department of Taxation. County merchants raked in $106.5 million in sales, up 19.3% from July 2021. As of July 1, for the...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Action: Classic car show, giveaway; Rob Schneider at Stateline; Fundraise for LTWC, Clean Tahoe
South Tahoe Classic Car Show, Old Car Giveaway Show at Heavenly Village. The South Shore-based nonprofit Good Sam Safe Ride will conclude its 2022 show season with the South Lake Tahoe Classic Car Show and Old Car Giveaway this weekend from Friday-Sunday, Oct. 14-16, for free for both participants and attendees.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Drink Coffee Do Stuff opens in South Lake Tahoe
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — South Lake Tahoe coffee shop Black Cabin Coffee officially closed their doors on Friday, Sept. 30, and after a week-long conversion, has reopened under the North Lake Tahoe coffee empire, Drink Coffee Do Stuff. “Following five years of roasting and caffeinating South Lake Tahoe,...
Thrillist
The Most Exciting Restaurants in Reno Right Now
Reno has seen its share of struggles during the pandemic, but is now regaining its footing as a city on the rise. There are plenty of cool things to do in this charming mountain community and one of them is taking full advantage of the dining scene. Reno may be a casino town, but the top restaurants aren't dominated by the whims of hotel executives or celebrity chefs. Most are family-owned businesses that earn customers from the ground up via word of mouth. So use the following list as a jumping-off point for discovering the diversity of flavors and experiences in Northern Nevada's largest city.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Town hall meeting in El Dorado County to focus on youth vaping
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The El Dorado County Health and Human Services Agency, in partnership with Motherlode School District, is inviting residents of El Dorado County to attend a special town hall meeting focused on youth vaping. The “Impact of Vaping on Our Youth” town hall meeting will...
mynews4.com
What's causing the strong odors coming from Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley?
If you live in the North Valleys, you might've noticed a foul smell in the area lately... It's likely coming from Swan Lake in Lemmon Valley. The Washoe County Health District and several other environmental agencies have received numerous complaints regarding the smell surrounding Swan Lake the last several weeks. Officials have conducted an inspection of the lake at various points and have determined naturally occurring biological activity may be contributing to the the odors.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Suspicious package detonated at Zephyr Cove Resort
ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. — The M.S. Dixie canceled its afternoon cruise and Zephyr Cove beach was closed Monday as the Douglas County Bomb Squad responded to what Undersherif Ron Elges confirmed as “a suspicious suitcase left in the parking lot of Zephyr Cover Resort.”. After being reported as...
4 Great Burger Places in Nevada
If you happen to live in Nevada or you love traveling there often and you also like eating burgers, then keep on reading because I have put together a list of four amazing burger spots in Nevada that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already.
mynews4.com
Virginia Street to reopen both ways in downtown Reno as city wraps up pilot project
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Virginia Street in downtown Reno will soon be back open in both directions as the city wraps up its pilot micromobility project. All of Virginia Street between 1st and 5th streets will be closed until Oct. 21 as crews work to remove the temporary bike lane features and restripe the roadway.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Study: Nevada hunters generate millions in rural counties
A new study by researchers at the University of Nevada, Reno documents that hunting generates millions of dollars in economic impact in Nevada, especially in rural communities where wildlife is plentiful, including Elko, White Pine and Lincoln counties. The study, led by researchers in the University’s Department of Economics, Extension...
Record-Courier
The Oct. 11, 2022, R-C Morning Report
Genoa, Nev. — Douglas County School District and its bus drivers’ association went to binding arbitration over salaries last summer. At their meeting 4 p.m. today, school board trustees will hear the results of that arbitration which include pay increases for the 38 or so bus drivers in the district. The drivers will also receive cell phones. They'd already received a $1,075 bonus.
FOX Reno
Where can you early vote in Washoe County ahead of general election?
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — 19 early vote centers will be open across Washoe County starting on Oct. 22 for those who wish to cast their ballot ahead of election day. Early voting runs from Oct. 22 to Nov. 4. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. All vote centers in Washoe County give you the option to vote in person or drop off your mail ballot.
Plumas County News
Missing Dallas area woman found in Reno
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office and her family reported today, Oct. 11, that Jodi Page has been found in Reno. A relative told Plumas News that she was found by the police department in Reno and that she is safe and her family is getting in touch with her.
KOLO TV Reno
Sewer Project in Stead expected to cause traffic delays
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A project to install new sanitary sewer pipe will cause traffic delays in Stead through the Spring of 2023. The project will impact traffic on Stead Boulevard between Lear Boulevard and N. Virginia Street starting Wednesday and lasting until then. Traffic on Stead Boulevard will be...
KOLO TV Reno
City of Reno to host informational meeting on wild horses
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The City of Reno will hold a virtual meeting Monday about wild horses in the Virginia Range. During the informational meeting, people can give feedback and ask questions about safety issues. Updates from two previous meetings will be provided. The meeting is happening from 5:30 to...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe Women’s Community Fund Fall Member Social on Tuesday at Lakeview Social
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Tahoe Women’s Community Fund is going “social” with our fall membership celebration from 4-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, at Lakeview Social. All are invited for this free, fun, casual evening together as we celebrate entering into our eighth year of collective giving. This evening is for all members and for all that might be interested in joining.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Drink of the Week: Bowl Incline’s The Gutter Club
In our Drink of the Week segment, we’ll showcase one unique type of beer, wine, cocktail — you name it — to try at one of the countless breweries, bars and restaurants from around the basin. While the name of this week’s drink sounds like a place...
