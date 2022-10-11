ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chris Jones’ roughing the passer penalty on Derek Carr was one of the worst calls ever

By Ryan Gilbert
The Kansas City Chiefs staged a comeback win on Monday Night Football against the Las Vegas Raiders. They overcame a 17-0 deficit for a 30-29 win to move to 4-1 on the season.

The momentum shifted with the Raiders leading 17-7 toward the end of the first half. It appeared that Chris Jones had a strip sack on Derek Carr, but it was somehow ruled as roughing the passer.

While the Raiders kept the ball, the Chiefs took the momentum.

Kayla Knierim, Cody Tapp, and Nick Schwerdt of the Audacy Original Podcast “ It’s Always Gameday in Kansas City ” talked about the penalty that was “one of the worst calls” they’ve ever seen.

“Had that not happened, do we still win the game?” Knierim asked (1:23 in player above). “That completely changed the momentum in that stadium and for the Chiefs in general.”

“I don’t think it’s a bad question, but the answer is yes because he was getting ready to get a strip sack recovery when they were still only down seven,” Tapp said. “That was the momentum. They got it right there. He got the huge sack of Carr and forced the turnover, and they didn’t. But it certainly drove them to a different way to win… I’ve never seen the crowd influence a game that way.”

The crowd at Arrowhead Stadium was understandably upset and they made their feelings heard for the remainder of the game.

“I’m not trying to be overdramatic. I know sometimes we get in these games and you get in this moment and you want to be hyperbolic and say those things about it, but that is one of the worst calls I’ve ever seen,” Schwerdt said. “It’s on par with the Derrick Johnson forward progress call. It’s that level of bad. It’s insane. He just sacked him.”

In case you don’t remember, here’s that Johnson call on Marcus Mariota.

These roughing-the-passer calls have been increasing around the league.

“Or how about the one we saw 24 hours ago with the Falcons and Tom Brady?” Tapp said. “It was worse than that one!”

“We don’t have to go back very far to find another example of this,” Schwerdt said. “So now that you’ve had two horrendous calls that are almost identical to one another in back-to-back games, people are on high alert now waiting for this to happen.”

