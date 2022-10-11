Iliza Shlesinger on expressing anger amongst online hate: Listen now

On a new episode of Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown , Iliza Shlesinger returns to the podcast to plug her brand new book — All Things Aside , and Netflix special — Hot Forever , and ends up breaking down the difference between being skeptical and cynical, the risks of consuming negative news, and the epidemic of online hate, especially toward women. And that’s not even all of it.

LISTEN NOW : Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown — Iliza Shlesinger: Be Skeptical, Not Cynical

Iliza explained, while discussing one of Mayim’s favorite bits from Iliza’s brand new special about “people feeling to need to write heinous things" about an image that they saw, “the amount of hate that women have to contend with online, and the amount of vile things said to us, regardless of if your famous or not," is massive. "Like ask any women about a DM she got, you know just low-key, simmering misogyny, or sexism, or just creepiness… And then the anger that comes with a rejection.”

“Or the god given right,” Iliza continued, “ I think a lot of people, men feel to comment on a woman’s appearance.”

Iliza’s message to those particular men is, “guess what, if you see a girl out in the wild that you don’t like, you don’t like her body, her face. I’ve got great news for you boys — you do not have to have sex with her. There is no law, the Bible does not say it, the government does not say it.”

She continued, “you don’t have to patronize her business, you don’t have to support her, you don’t even have to acknowledge her existence, in fact we wish you wouldn’t. All we’re asking you to do is take your probably very small finger and scroll right on by.”

Other things Schlesinger covered throughout the conversation includes solutions to her somatic pain, the changing cultural sensitivity toward comedy, the origins and process of her observational and inclusive comedy style, new motherhood, and more. Listen to the entire episode above.

Mayim Bialik’s Breakdown is a quirky, informative, and interactive podcast breaking down the myths and misunderstandings about mental health and emotional well-being. Neuroscientist Mayim Bialik combines her academic background with vast personal experience to provide listeners with valuable practical advice focusing on removing the stigma surrounding mental health and encouraging an understanding of the mind-body connection. Nothing is off limits as Mayim breaks it down with an amazing collection of guests.

