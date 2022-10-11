Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dallas Mavericks Owner Mark Cuban Will Leave Shark TankLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Abbott is a no show to a debate with Beto in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Gun Accidentally Discharges Inside Elementary SchoolLarry LeaseDallas, TX
2 Cities in Texas Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in the America for 2022Joe MertensTexas State
Plano Residents Outraged over Lack of Short-Term Rental RestrictionsLarry LeasePlano, TX
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles picks, predictions: Who wins NFL Week 6 game?
The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles play on Sunday Night Football in a game on the NFL Week 6 schedule. Which team will get the victory? Check out these NFL Week...
Don’t be fooled, the Dallas Cowboys offense is a disaster
In the wake of the Dallas Cowboys current four-game win streak, we seem to have lost sight of the current state of the Dallas offense. The Dallas Cowboys offense has been nothing sort of abysmal this season. Dallas may be 4-1, and just one win away from taking the top...
Cowboys Surprise: ‘I’m Ready to Roll!’ Says Eagles Ex Jason Peters of Facing Philly; Injury Report
“I’m good,” says fast-healing Jason Peters as the 4-1 Cowboys prep to travel to the 5-0 Eagles to take on his old team. “I’m ready to roll.”
Jerry Jones: Dallas Cowboys will be ‘a mess’ to deal with when Dak Prescott returns
Dak Prescott lists himself as day to day. Jerry Jones says his status for Sunday will be determined by his ability to spin the ball.
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys Possibly to Play Without Key Offensive Starter
For all the bad luck the Dallas Cowboys have endured (Dak Prescott, Tyron Smith, Jason Peters), the team has stayed relatively healthy through five games. Even seeing the return of players like Connor McGovern, Jayron Kearse and Michael Gallup to the lineup. Playing as if they were never hurt. One...
Sporting News
Jason Peters sounds off on Eagles-Cowboys rivalry, competing fan bases: 'Philly fans are the wildest fans out there'
Sunday night's clash between the Cowboys and Eagles represents more than just a battle for NFC East supremacy to Jason Peters. The 40-year old returns to his old stomping grounds, Lincoln Financial Field, this time playing for Dallas. Peters, who spent 11 years in seafoam green, is well-versed in the...
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Ezekiel Elliott on the verge of joining exclusive club
The Dallas Cowboys have rushed for over 160 yards in two of their last three games behind the one-two punch of Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard. Elliott, now in year seven, hasn’t cracked the 100-yard mark yet this season, but he’s run with conviction and looked fresh. Elliott...
Eagles-Cowboys injury report: Philadelphia has 8 players listed as limited participants
The Eagles released their first injury report of the week, and nine players were listed with some sort of designation. The team held a walkthrough on Wednesday as the players returned to practice at the NovaCare Complex to prepare for Sunday night’s showdown against the Dallas Cowboys. Landon Dickerson...
NFL Rumors: Dan Snyder ‘Has Dirt’ On Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones
Life is pretty good right now for Jerry Jones, whose Dallas Cowboys can secure first place in the NFC East with a primetime win in Philadelphia over the Eagles on Sunday. However, Dan Snyder apparently has the ability to bring Jones back down to earth with the snap of a finger.
NBC Sports
NFL power rankings: Eagles get weirdly disrespected after W
This week: 2 (-1) "The Eagles keep answering the bell in different ways. Win a shootout? Check. Blow a team off the field? Check. Rally from multiple scores down? Check. Win a close one in a hostile environment? Got that, too. Sunday's 20-17 triumph at Arizona came with a dollop of good fortune: Kyler Murray's premature slide short of the first-down marker set up an ugly miss by a temporary kicker to close the game. But you tend to get these kinds of breaks when things are going good. 'Every win isn't easy,' Jalen Hurts said. 'Personally, I have mixed emotions about the game itself, but we found a way.' The Eagles are 5-0 for just the third time in franchise history."
NBC Sports
Encouraging injury news for Eagles to start Cowboys week
The Eagles got some very encouraging injury news Wednesday at the start of Dallas week. All their key injured players – left tackle Jordan Mailata, center Jason Kelce, slot corner Avonte Maddox, kicker Jake Elliott, left guard Landon Dickerson and right guard Isaac Seumalo – are listed as “limited participation” on the team’s official injury report.
Dak Prescott to Throw in Practice; Injury Update for Cowboys: ‘Can He Spin It?’ - Jerry
Jerry Jones on Dak Prescott as Cowboys ready for the Eagles: “He’s feeling good, made a lot of improvement. He’ll throw a lot this week.”
Cowboys Poised For Playoffs? 4-1 Start Says Yes!
Dallas has made the postseason 92 percent of the time it has started a season with four wins in five games.
Sporting News
Troy Aikman weighs in on Cowboys' Cooper Rush vs. Dak Prescott QB debate: 'I think that becomes a real question' with win vs. Eagles
The brakes have come off the NFC East hype train. With that last undefeated team in the league in the Eagles and two one-loss teams in the Cowboys and Giants, it's looking like these teams are for real. For the Cowboys' part, that's been without starting quarterback Dak Prescott, who...
'That was terrifying': Arete Prep football player Aiden Wander considers future after concussion
About a month ago, six minutes into his third game of the high school football season against Miami, Gilbert Arete Prep senior Aiden Wander's world changed. While in the game at running back, he chased down a fumble after a high snap to the quarterback. As he was diving for the ball, he collided helmet-to-helmet with...
Yardbarker
Eye on the Enemy: Cowboys pose a unique challenge to the Eagles in week 6
The Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles have been unique rivals since the Dallas was created in 1960. Private challenges, public feuds, and massive football games have made the Birds and the Boys rivalry one of the greatest in NFL history. When the two teams meet on Sunday night in Philly,...
Rapper Tracy Lynn Curry, AKA the D.O.C., provides Dallas Cowboys with inspiration
The rapper met with Dallas Cowboys players and coaches prior to their game against the Los Angeles Rams.
