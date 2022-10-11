ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Comments / 28

Lisa Guliani
1d ago

Yes. impossible even decades later.Even when they know they did wrong.Weirder still, when you end up being their sole caregiver.And must find the humanity in yourself they never showed to you.This article should be longer...

Reply(1)
15
Raven 421
1d ago

Sometimes the shoe is on the other foot and things are done by the child that are Unforgivable. The adult child chose to disappear. Told me he never wanted to see me again. After everything I went through with him from court cases to probation officers to mental health stays And every kind of a therapy there was, I honored his request.

Reply(1)
8
Mnimar
1d ago

I hope those who have chosen to be estranged from their parents don't have any problems raising THEIR children. I think many of them don't have a clue how difficult parenting can be. For adult children who grew up with overbearing, abusive and controlling parents, a reconciliation is probably not possible. But those whose parents are willing to acknowledge they may have made some mistakes, their children should be more forgiving. After all, they could find themselves in the same situation 20 years later. So the comments that "everyone makes mistakes and we're all human" in my opinion can be a legitimate defense when dealing with estrangement. I also believe parents have a right to speak up and protect themselves from untrue allegations. I've heard many of them have chosen to walk away from their adult children for this reason. So it all comes down to how willing and committed BOTH sides are to truly reconciling.

Reply(2)
10
Related
Psych Centra

What is Narcissistic Parental Alienation Syndrome?

Is your child being coerced into disliking you? This is known as narcissistic parental alienation syndrome. You may have found that your once-healthy relationship with your children has become increasingly strained after your difficult divorce. Your children are now avoidant, disrespectful, or even cruel. You may have noticed your kids...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

Give parents a real choice on childcare

Mothers at Home Matter supports widening the options for childcare and freeing parents to spend on it as they see fit (Editorial, 9 October). Liz Truss’s campaign pledge to remove penalties for stay-at-home parents is a positive step, and we call for a level economic playing field so that any funds available to help with childcare should also be accessible for parents caring for their children at home.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
survivornet.com

‘Frustrated’ Teenage Girl Was Tired for FOUR YEARS And Doctors Told Her She Had ‘Tonsillitis:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer

18-year-old “Jordan R” experienced years of fatigue before finally finding her thyroid cancer at age 21. After finding a lump in her neck, doctors initially thought it could be tonsillitis and weren’t concerned enough to order more tests. Knowing something wasn’t right, Jordan advocated for her health...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Lefty Graves

Teen calls child protection services when mother makes him eat off floor

** This article is based on nonfiction by actual events that I have experienced firsthand; used with permission. Living in a large family, there are a lot of cousins and other relatives. At a recent family reunion, one of my cousins related this hilarious story to a few other relatives and me. My cousin was about 13 when he decided that he wanted to be able to be the boss. While this, in and of itself, is no great surprise, most teens want to be in charge, this particular cousin plotted out a way to be removed from his parent's home, or so he thought.
marthastewart.com

Do You Take a Daily Multivitamin? Scientists Say It May Be the Secret to Preventing Mental Decline as You Age

There are plenty of ways we try to protect our brains against cognitive decline, like doing crossword puzzles and exercising regularly—but can keeping your mind sharp be as simple as taking a daily multivitamin? Scientists seem to think so. According to new research published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, multivitamins can improve thinking skills in older individuals and help prevent cognitive decline.
HEALTH
Stacy Ann

A Narcissist Thrives On Smearing Their Victims. Here's Why.

When things ended with my narcissistic ex, I thought that I was going to be able to simply walk away and that it would be a relatively normal break-up. At that moment I was completely naive to the fact that there was a storm brewing that had begun before I decided to end the abusive and toxic relationship.
The Independent

Student who blamed ‘too much partying’ for her vomiting and diarrhoea given unexpected diagnosis

A university student who put her vomiting and diarrhoea down to boy troubles and excessive partying only discovered she had Crohn’s disease after her bowel nearly perforated.As she prepared to begin her second year at the University of Birmingham, Lucy Aitkins, 20, from Sutton, Surrey, realised she was losing weight rapidly – shedding 10kg in six months without trying – but put that down to losing some lockdown weight.And when Lucy, an English and Drama student, started vomiting regularly after the new term began in October 2021, she thought she was clubbing too hard and drinking too much alcohol on...
WEIGHT LOSS

Comments / 0

Community Policy