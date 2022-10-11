Yes. impossible even decades later.Even when they know they did wrong.Weirder still, when you end up being their sole caregiver.And must find the humanity in yourself they never showed to you.This article should be longer...
Sometimes the shoe is on the other foot and things are done by the child that are Unforgivable. The adult child chose to disappear. Told me he never wanted to see me again. After everything I went through with him from court cases to probation officers to mental health stays And every kind of a therapy there was, I honored his request.
I hope those who have chosen to be estranged from their parents don't have any problems raising THEIR children. I think many of them don't have a clue how difficult parenting can be. For adult children who grew up with overbearing, abusive and controlling parents, a reconciliation is probably not possible. But those whose parents are willing to acknowledge they may have made some mistakes, their children should be more forgiving. After all, they could find themselves in the same situation 20 years later. So the comments that "everyone makes mistakes and we're all human" in my opinion can be a legitimate defense when dealing with estrangement. I also believe parents have a right to speak up and protect themselves from untrue allegations. I've heard many of them have chosen to walk away from their adult children for this reason. So it all comes down to how willing and committed BOTH sides are to truly reconciling.
