The strong winds and torrential rains that accompany a cyclone do tremendous damage to ecosystems, and this damage can make them more prone to future wildfires. As intense cyclones are projected to become more frequent worldwide, a team of researchers publishing in Trends in Plant Science on October 13 examines the links between cyclones and forest fires, how they fuel one another, and why we may see fires burning in unlikely places in the future.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 HOURS AGO