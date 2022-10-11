ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drought recovery essentials

So, what happens to forage plants during a drought? Nearly three-fourths of Nebraska’s pastures are classified in poor to very poor condition from the drought. Stick around and I’ll help you understand the drought recovery process for pastures. People are also reading…. The goal of drought planning should...
Research finds unprecedented levels of insects damaging plants

Insects today are causing unprecedented levels of damage to plants, even as insect numbers decline, according to new research led by University of Wyoming scientists. The first-of-its-kind study compares insect herbivore damage of modern-era plants with that of fossilized leaves from as far back as the Late Cretaceous period, nearly 67 million years ago. The findings appear in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
Insects Are Causing Record Levels of Plant Damage as Insect Populations Drop

New research compares insect herbivore damage to modern-era plants to that of ancient leaves dating back roughly 67 million years. The study is the first of its type, comparing insect herbivore damage to modern-era plants with that of preserved leaves dating back to the Late Cretaceous period, about 67 million years ago, as per ScienceDaily.
Climate models accurately simulate Pacific Northwest weather patterns, study finds

Climate models are powerful tools that scientists use to study how the climate system works now and how it will change in the future under different scenarios of global warming. When models are updated with new scientific information, they must be evaluated to see how well they represent different climate features, including weather patterns found in particular geographical regions.
Scientists demonstrate that electricity may be obtainable from water with a high salt concentration

Devising renewable sources of energy is a key concern for scientists, political leaders and communities as the world comes to terms with the realities of climate change and the limits of the Earth's natural resources. In an exciting new development, scientists from the Institute of Scientific and Industrial Research (SANKEN) at Osaka University have demonstrated that electricity may be obtainable from water with a high salt concentration, such as seawater.
Grazing drought-stressed crop residue

Welcome rains have occurred in many Nebraska regions; but our hot and dry summer impacts are extending into the fall and drought-stressed forage stalks are deteriorating more rapidly than normal. These conditions along with shorter than normal grass pastures may be motivating livestock producers to begin fall crop residues grazing earlier.
Tonga volcano eruption stimulates life: Rapid, massive bloom of ocean phytoplankton

In January 2022, the largest submarine volcanic eruption of this century led to a dramatic phytoplankton bloom north of the island of Tongatapu, in the Kingdom of Tonga. A team of scientists from the University of Hawai'i (UH) at Mānoa and Oregon State University revealed in a recently published study that the bloom of microscopic marine life covered an area nearly 40 times the size of the island of O'ahu, Hawai'i within just 48 hours after the eruption.
More farmers plant cover crops for higher yields and soil health

America’s biggest farmers are unchanging skeptics of climate change but they slowly are adopting cover crops, mostly to improve crop yields and soil health, said Purdue University on Tuesday. Only one in 20 growers say they planted the soil- and water-holding crops for carbon sequestration. Some 75% of farmers...
Corn plants with tillers work well in restrictive environments

Undeniably, corn is one of the world's most important crops. From feeding humans and livestock, to its many industrial uses, humans have been growing it for approximately 10,000 years. Traditionally, corn was grown in the most productive regions in the world. These regions have healthy soils, adequate rainfall, and more....
Rising sea levels mean rising groundwater—and that spells trouble for coastal septic systems

Sea-level rise and big storms are hammering coastal communities, causing increased flooding and land loss, saltwater intrusion, wetland loss/change, and impacts to local infrastructure. Communities along the coast often have their individual, onsite wastewater treatment systems, also called septic systems. In North Carolina alone, there are about 1 million homes...
Discovery of a new antibiotic against resistant pathogens

For a long time, antibiotics were considered a silver bullet against bacterial infections. Over time, many pathogens have adapted to resist antibiotics, so the search for new drugs is becoming increasingly important. An international team of researchers including scientists at the University of Basel, has now discovered a new antibiotic by computational analysis and deciphered its mode of action. Their study is an important step in the development of new effective drugs.
Land in a cyclone's wake becomes more vulnerable to forest fires

The strong winds and torrential rains that accompany a cyclone do tremendous damage to ecosystems, and this damage can make them more prone to future wildfires. As intense cyclones are projected to become more frequent worldwide, a team of researchers publishing in Trends in Plant Science on October 13 examines the links between cyclones and forest fires, how they fuel one another, and why we may see fires burning in unlikely places in the future.
How farmers could fertilize more efficiently

Nitrous oxide is a powerful greenhouse gas. Its global warming potential can be up to 300 times that of CO2 over a 100-year period. Globally, more than half of man-made nitrogen oxide emissions come from agriculture. A reduction in the nitrogen fertilizer used and an improvement in the nitrogen use efficiency of crops are therefore important measures in climate protection.
Behavior change is essential to address the climate emergency

The U.K. will fail to meet its net zero and environment targets unless there is a significant increase in efforts to bring about behavior change, according to a major new report. The publication by the House of Lords' Environment and Climate Change Committee—"In our hands: behavior change for climate and...
Ancient humans: Clarifying the co-existence between modern humans and Neanderthals

Modern humans may have co-existed with Neanderthals in France and northern Spain for between 1,400 and 2,900 years before Neanderthals disappeared, according to a modeling study published in Scientific Reports. These findings add to our understanding of the existence of the two species of humans in this region. Recent fossil...
BASF to give free soil test kits to growers throughout the month of October

Soybean cyst nematode (SCN) continues to be the leading cause of soybean yield loss in North America. BASF Agricultural Solutions and The SCN Coalition have joined forces for the second consecutive year to promote SCN Action Month, a monthlong initiative to provide growers with the tools and information they need to defend against this devastating pest.
