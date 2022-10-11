NY Army National Guard only state Army Guard to meet 2022 recruiting goals

LATHAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — The New York Army National Guard has exceeded its yearly recruiting goal for the 2022 fiscal year, according to a press release from the New York State Division of Military & Naval Affairs.

The National Guard Bureau gave New York a goal of recruiting 1,175 soldiers for the fiscal year, which ended on September 30.

New York’s National Guard finished the year at 103% to the recruiting goal, enlisting 1,210 soldiers. The Guard also gained 159 new officers, exceeding its goal by 21.

The National Guard Bureau gave New York’s Guard a retention goal of 1,300 soldiers. According to the report, New York retained 1,406 soldiers, finishing the year 108% to goal.

New York’s Guard was the only state Army Guard to meet its recruiting goals for the federal fiscal year, according to the New York State Division of Military & Naval Affairs.

Nevada was the state with the next most successful effort, ending the year at 95.1% to goal, according to data compiled by Army National Guard recruiting officials.

Major General Ray Shields, the adjutant general of New York, stated in the press release that recruiting was the top priority this year.

“Other than Soldier safety, we have no higher priority than unit assigned strength,” he said. “We placed attention on recruiting and retention and the results have been remarkable. We cannot be successful and do what the nation and state ask of us without Soldiers in our ranks.”

Since 2020, the New York National Guard has deployed over 7,000 troops to assist in the state’s COVID-19 response.

Almost 2,000 soldiers have been deployed to the Horn of Africa for security duties, Kuwait for support efforts to missions across the Middle East, and Europe to train Ukrainian Soldiers.

