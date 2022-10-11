ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, MN

12-year-old boy from St. Paul killed in hunting accident in Cass County

By Rusty Ray
WCCO News Talk 830
WCCO News Talk 830
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aw4Zo_0iUagK5300

A 12-year-old boy from St. Paul died after an accidental shooting in Cass County on Sunday.

According to a sheriff's office press release, the shooting happened around 8:00 a.m. on some public land in Moose Lake Township, near Motley. According to deputies, the boy's 47-year-old uncle accidentally shot him while they were hunting squirrels.

Deputies received the call and were able to get the boy out of the woods and to a helicopter, which transferred him to a hospital in the Twin Cities, where he died on Sunday.

The investigation is on-going.

Comments / 0

Related
WNDU

Registration changes for deer kills this season in Michigan

MICHIGAN (WNDU) - There are new guidelines in place for registering your deer harvest with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. According to our reporting partners at WNEM, the change comes from a lack of response to end-of-season surveys in the mail. Before, deer hunters could respond through these surveys....
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Paul, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Cass County, MN
Cass County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Saint Paul, MN
City
Motley, MN
1240 WJIM

13 Small Towns Named Michigan’s Best Getaways

Travel + Leisure magazine, widely regarded as a premier source for tourism recommendations and information, has named thirteen small Michigan towns among its best getaway destinations. Michigan's Upper Peninsula and Lower Peninsula are both well-represented on the unranked list. Most (but not all) of the entries are along the shores...
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Meet the Michigan Triangle, Our Version of the Bermuda Triangle

I’m sure you’ve heard of The Bermuda Triangle, but did you know that Michigan has its own mysterious triangle in water? The Michigan Triangle is a famous, triangular part of Lake Michigan that has gotten a reputation for its sinking ships, disappearing crews and lost aircrafts. According to...
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#The Boy#Violent Crime#The Twin Cities
1049 The Edge

Are These Michigan Places Still The Most Snobby?

People can be snobby, but did you know places can be snobby too?. Road Snacks is constantly ranking cities in Michigan from best to worst, richest to poorest, and yes, the snobbiest places in the Great Lakes State too. When I saw the headline for the snobbiest places, I was intrigued.
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDIO-TV

Essentia announces possible merger with regional health system

Two health organizations could soon be coming together, as Essentia Health and Marshfield Clinic Health System have signed a Memorandum of Understanding. The two systems will evaluate how they might combine to form one integrated system. In the announcement, Essentia says both organizations have complementary geographies and capabilities, which provides...
MINNESOTA STATE
WCCO News Talk 830

WCCO News Talk 830

Minneapolis, MN
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Minneapolis.

 https://www.audacy.com/wccoradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy