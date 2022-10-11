12-year-old boy from St. Paul killed in hunting accident in Cass County

A 12-year-old boy from St. Paul died after an accidental shooting in Cass County on Sunday.

According to a sheriff's office press release, the shooting happened around 8:00 a.m. on some public land in Moose Lake Township, near Motley. According to deputies, the boy's 47-year-old uncle accidentally shot him while they were hunting squirrels.

Deputies received the call and were able to get the boy out of the woods and to a helicopter, which transferred him to a hospital in the Twin Cities, where he died on Sunday.

The investigation is on-going.