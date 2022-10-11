ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, IL

73-year-old Aurora woman allegedly set home on fire, charged with attempted murder

By Bob Conway
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07wFFD_0iUag39x00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) — An Aurora woman has been charged with attempted murder in connection with a fire at her home earlier this month.

Aurora police said Joanne Burgess, 73, set fire to the home on Taylor Avenue between Robert Street and New Haven Avenue — apparently with the intent of killing a man who was inside at the time.

The man’s identity has not been released, nor has any information been released regarding his connection to Burgess.

He is in stable condition and was not transported to the hospital, authorities said.

It was reported that the man called 911 and when firefighters arrived, Burgess tried to prevent them from entering the home.

In addition to the attempted murder charge, the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office authorized one count of aggravated arson to be charged against Burgess.

Burges is being held on $250,000 bail.

