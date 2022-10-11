Kids can bring pumpkins to Glendale carving event

Rhythm and Muse enrichment studio presents “BYOP! Bring Your Own Pumpkin party” this month.

The fun goes from 9:30 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 22 at Foothills Christian Church, 3951 W. Happy Valley Road, Glendale.

Participants can bring any size pumpkin, and the studio will supply the rest. Kids will paint, decorate and carve pumpkins while enjoying themed sensory bins, spooky snacks and an opportunity for little ones to learn how to make their own flavor of pumpkin seeds.

Cost is $25 per child. Caregivers are free.

Babysitters may enter for free with caregiver advanced notice to rhythmandmusellc@gmail.com.