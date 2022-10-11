Read full article on original website
Related
Former Administrator of Affluent NYC School Captured on Camera Admitting to Political Manipulation of Student Curriculum
Jennifer “Ginn” Norris, formerly of NYC's Upper West-Side Trinity School is “no longer employed” just under a month after Project Veritas published a video of her admitting to “promoting a political agenda” in the classroom.
West Jordan Journal
Teachers are changing your child’s grades: standards- based grading will soon replace letter-based grades
Parents can no longer expect their children to earn straight A’s because the letter grade system is being phased out in Jordan District schools. “Around the country, there's a shift in how we grade students and it's really looking at the standard and their progress towards mastery, rather than a percentage that gives you a grade,” said Todd Theobald, administrator on special assignment in the Teaching and Learning Department at Jordan District. “It reflects the shift that has already taken place in instruction, of really focusing on standards in a very deep way, not just learning and grading and telling people how much homework they turned in and just this general percentage on the test, but really digging into what is that skill asking for.”
1,000 Students Lack Immunizations; Deadline Friday To Keep Attending School
Approximately 1,000 students may be turned away from school Friday if families don’t meet the submission deadline for their students health immunization forms this year. Superintendent Iline Tracey reported that one month into the school year the district is dealing with an estimated 1,000 students whose families have not submitted their immunization and health documentation that is required for the school year.
msn.com
Parents were demonized for demanding schools reopen sooner. Now, we know they were right.
You can't say we didn't warn you. In 2020 and 2021, parents across the United States said repeatedly and passionately that keeping schools closed because of the pandemic would hurt student achievement. Now, the results are in – and they're not good. The National Center for Education Statistics recently...
Titusville Herald
Despite federal cuts, school administrators propose solutions
Titusville Area School District Superintendent Stephanie Keebler recognized the district principals at the start of Monday's School board meeting saying what a wonderful job they are doing in each of their schools. She noted that October is National Principals Month and she and the board thanked them for the work with a round of applause.
Apple Valley High School forensics coaches raising thousands for programs nationwide
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- While Pam and Joe Wycoff have retired from forensics, you see their imprint all over Apple Valley High School. There's a special place for students who are finalists at the National Speech and Debate Tournament."When those pictures started going up on the wall and people see them, it's about lifting others up," said Pam Wycoff. "They say, 'I see that person. That person looks like me. If that person did it, then I can do it, too.'"Many people aren't even sure of what high school forensics really entails. It dates back to Greek competitions, where people...
KESQ
Parents raise alarm over Rockwood School District eliminating crucial programming for students in need
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Some parents of one area school district are furious after their board of education voted to eliminate programs meant to help low-income students. The Rockwood School District serves more than 20,000 students. Just last week, its board voted to end three programs specifically for...
Rep. Conklin, State College school district call for universal free meals for K-12 students
“One of the most important things that we can give our children is the ability to not have food insecurity,” Rep. Scott Conklin said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Christina board looking for new model to evaluate superintendent
Christina School District’s school board explored a new model to evaluate its superintendent and other administrators during a board workshop Tuesday night. Dr. John Marrinuci, executive director of the Delaware School Boards Association, showed a new plan to the board that was created by a different district’s board member as part of her doctoral dissertation. It’s more in-depth than the ... Read More
DougCo schools investigate bullying and coach misconduct at high schools
Douglas County High SchoolDouglas County School District. (Castle Rock, CO) The Douglas County School District is investigating whether any students who attended Douglas County High School or Rock Canyon High School from 2018-2020 were denied a free and appropriate public education (FAPE) due to bullying.
frac.org
FRAC Celebrates National School Lunch Week, Urges Renewed Push to Make Healthy School Meals Available to All Children At No Charge
Statement attributable to Luis Guardia, President, Food Research & Action Center (FRAC) The past few years have shown the promise of our school lunch program reaching its full potential—and the perils of taking that critical support away. One of the first sets of actions Congress and the U.S. Department of Agriculture took at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic was to make school meals available to all children at no charge and provide schools with additional dollars and flexibilities to ensure meals could continue to be served.
Aiken County school district issues new rule about high school athletic event attendance
Starting Friday, all students not high school age must be accompanied by an adult at any Aiken County Public School District high school athletic event. The school district posted the following statement to its website earlier this week stating: “Effective Friday, October 14, students below 9th grade must be accompanied by an adult at high school sporting events. High school students who are unaccompanied by an adult should be prepared to show their student ID or other identification for entry.
Waunakee school district looks to reshape booster club funding system
Changes to the current system of booster club funding for Waunakee school district athletic teams are needed to ensure equity among the girls and boys. That’s according to an audit of the Waunakee school district’s athletic offerings and their compliance with Title IX, or the Education Amendments of 1972. Randy Guttenberg, Waunakee Community School District superintendent, presented the report at the board’s Oct. 10 meeting, noting that inequities in booster...
Several local school districts have levies, bond issues on November ballot
A desire for new school buildings. A wish to renovate existing structures. Striving to maintain existing facilities and services. Several school districts are asking their voters to approve either bond issues or levies on the Nov. 8 ballot to fund plans that they say are critical to their schools' future. The most...
