West Jordan Journal

Teachers are changing your child’s grades: standards- based grading will soon replace letter-based grades

Parents can no longer expect their children to earn straight A’s because the letter grade system is being phased out in Jordan District schools. “Around the country, there's a shift in how we grade students and it's really looking at the standard and their progress towards mastery, rather than a percentage that gives you a grade,” said Todd Theobald, administrator on special assignment in the Teaching and Learning Department at Jordan District. “It reflects the shift that has already taken place in instruction, of really focusing on standards in a very deep way, not just learning and grading and telling people how much homework they turned in and just this general percentage on the test, but really digging into what is that skill asking for.”
EDUCATION
New Haven Independent

1,000 Students Lack Immunizations; Deadline Friday To Keep Attending School

Approximately 1,000 students may be turned away from school Friday if families don’t meet the submission deadline for their students health immunization forms this year. Superintendent Iline Tracey reported that one month into the school year the district is dealing with an estimated 1,000 students whose families have not submitted their immunization and health documentation that is required for the school year.
EDUCATION
Titusville Herald

Despite federal cuts, school administrators propose solutions

Titusville Area School District Superintendent Stephanie Keebler recognized the district principals at the start of Monday's School board meeting saying what a wonderful job they are doing in each of their schools. She noted that October is National Principals Month and she and the board thanked them for the work with a round of applause.
TITUSVILLE, PA
CBS Minnesota

Apple Valley High School forensics coaches raising thousands for programs nationwide

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. -- While Pam and Joe Wycoff have retired from forensics, you see their imprint all over Apple Valley High School. There's a special place for students who are finalists at the National Speech and Debate Tournament."When those pictures started going up on the wall and people see them, it's about lifting others up," said Pam Wycoff. "They say, 'I see that person. That person looks like me. If that person did it, then I can do it, too.'"Many people aren't even sure of what high school forensics really entails. It dates back to Greek competitions, where people...
APPLE VALLEY, MN
Delaware LIVE News

Christina board looking for new model to evaluate superintendent

Christina School District’s school board explored a new model to evaluate its superintendent and other administrators during a board workshop Tuesday night.  Dr. John Marrinuci, executive director of the Delaware School Boards Association, showed a new plan to the board that was created by a different district’s board member as part of her doctoral dissertation.  It’s more in-depth than the ... Read More
EDUCATION
frac.org

FRAC Celebrates National School Lunch Week, Urges Renewed Push to Make Healthy School Meals Available to All Children At No Charge

Statement attributable to Luis Guardia, President, Food Research & Action Center (FRAC) The past few years have shown the promise of our school lunch program reaching its full potential—and the perils of taking that critical support away. One of the first sets of actions Congress and the U.S. Department of Agriculture took at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic was to make school meals available to all children at no charge and provide schools with additional dollars and flexibilities to ensure meals could continue to be served.
EDUCATION
Aiken Standard

Aiken County school district issues new rule about high school athletic event attendance

Starting Friday, all students not high school age must be accompanied by an adult at any Aiken County Public School District high school athletic event. The school district posted the following statement to its website earlier this week stating: “Effective Friday, October 14, students below 9th grade must be accompanied by an adult at high school sporting events. High school students who are unaccompanied by an adult should be prepared to show their student ID or other identification for entry.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
Waunakee Tribune

Waunakee school district looks to reshape booster club funding system

Changes to the current system of booster club funding for Waunakee school district athletic teams are needed to ensure equity among the girls and boys. That’s according to an audit of the Waunakee school district’s athletic offerings and their compliance with Title IX, or the Education Amendments of 1972. Randy Guttenberg, Waunakee Community School District superintendent, presented the report at the board’s Oct. 10 meeting, noting that inequities in booster...
WAUNAKEE, WI

