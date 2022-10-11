Read full article on original website
Arrest Made in 40-Year-Old Cold Case of Karen StittTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Sunnyvale, CA
A Building Fire Doesn’t Deter Meal DeliveryZoë BroussardWalnut Creek, CA
San Francisco Seeks Plan to Combat Rising Sea Levels of Up to Seven Feet by 2100Anthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
New Format Replaces Old KGO Radio in San FranciscoNews Breaking LIVESan Francisco, CA
Oakland Athletics inch closer to Las Vegas following comments from MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred
The Oakland Athletics are coming off an ugly 102-loss season after a payroll purge from the team’s cheap ownership group.
Joe Musgrove’s spin rates for Padres vs. Mets explain Buck Showalter’s sticky stuff concern
Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres defeated the New York Mets in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series to clinch a berth in the NLDS. However, the main storyline from the game revolved around Musgrove’s ears. Mets manager Buck Showalter asked the umpires to check the ears of Musgrove in reference to a shiny substance catching the Mets’ attention. But it turns out Showalter had other reasons for making sure the Padres’ star pitcher wasn’t cheating.
Josh Hader on track when San Diego Padres need him most
It took quite some time for Josh Hader to get comfortable with the San Diego Padres. He had begun to struggle before the trade deadline as rumors swirled about, something that had occurred in 2021 as well. And it was not a surprise that Hader struggled after the trade to the Padres, taking nearly a month to settle in and get into a rhythm.
Dodgers wasting Rally Goose in Game 2 vs Padres was a sin
What was more baffling, Los Angeles Dodgers fans? A goose invading the field on Wednesday night’s NLDS Game 2 matchup against the San Diego Padres, or manager Dave Robert pinch hitting Austin Barnes over Chris Taylor and Miguel Vargas? We’ll let you decide. But we’d be remiss not...
Giants turn to Astros for next general manager hire ahead of huge offseason
The San Francisco Giants lost their general manager back in August. Now, as the MLB postseason gets underway, they have found their replacement. The Giants have hired Pete Putila as their new general manager, the team announced. He had previously been an assistant general manager with the Houston Astros. “We’re...
Yordan Alvarez’ walk-off vs. Mariners draws eye-opening take from Dusty Baker
The Houston Astros erased a 7-3 deficit against the Seattle Mariners to win Game 1 of their American League Division Series, 8-7. Yordan Alvarez sent the fans home happy, hitting a 438-foot, three-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the 9th. As impressed as everyone was watching the talented youngster win the game, Astros manager Dusty Baker held this moment in incredibly high regard.
South Side Sox
What’s ahead this offseason for South Side Sox
If you think South Side Sox is just going to shut down shop in the offseason, c’mon, you know us, you’re sorely mistaken. It’s tempting, after the gut-punch that was all of 2022, but while the team is practically inviting us to take a long, long break, we won’t abandon you.
