Oakland, CA

ClutchPoints

Joe Musgrove’s spin rates for Padres vs. Mets explain Buck Showalter’s sticky stuff concern

Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres defeated the New York Mets in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series to clinch a berth in the NLDS. However, the main storyline from the game revolved around Musgrove’s ears. Mets manager Buck Showalter asked the umpires to check the ears of Musgrove in reference to a shiny substance catching the Mets’ attention. But it turns out Showalter had other reasons for making sure the Padres’ star pitcher wasn’t cheating.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Josh Hader on track when San Diego Padres need him most

It took quite some time for Josh Hader to get comfortable with the San Diego Padres. He had begun to struggle before the trade deadline as rumors swirled about, something that had occurred in 2021 as well. And it was not a surprise that Hader struggled after the trade to the Padres, taking nearly a month to settle in and get into a rhythm.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

Dodgers wasting Rally Goose in Game 2 vs Padres was a sin

What was more baffling, Los Angeles Dodgers fans? A goose invading the field on Wednesday night’s NLDS Game 2 matchup against the San Diego Padres, or manager Dave Robert pinch hitting Austin Barnes over Chris Taylor and Miguel Vargas? We’ll let you decide. But we’d be remiss not...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Yordan Alvarez’ walk-off vs. Mariners draws eye-opening take from Dusty Baker

The Houston Astros erased a 7-3 deficit against the Seattle Mariners to win Game 1 of their American League Division Series, 8-7. Yordan Alvarez sent the fans home happy, hitting a 438-foot, three-run walk-off home run in the bottom of the 9th. As impressed as everyone was watching the talented youngster win the game, Astros manager Dusty Baker held this moment in incredibly high regard.
SEATTLE, WA
South Side Sox

What’s ahead this offseason for South Side Sox

If you think South Side Sox is just going to shut down shop in the offseason, c’mon, you know us, you’re sorely mistaken. It’s tempting, after the gut-punch that was all of 2022, but while the team is practically inviting us to take a long, long break, we won’t abandon you.
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

