Blink-182 returns to Denver after almost a decade

DENVER ( KDVR ) — What’s their age again? For the first time in almost a decade, the pop-punk trio that makes up blink-182 are reuniting on stage once again.

The multi-platinum and award-winning group has just announced their biggest tour ever as 50-year-old Mark Hoppus, 46-year-old Tom DeLonge and 46-year-old Travis Barker reunite for a trek across the world, which includes a stop in Denver.

Long-time fans of blink-182 will no longer be saying “I Miss You” after the trio has officially announced they will be rocking the stage at Ball Arena on July 2, 2023.

Denver is no stranger to the sounds of blink-182, especially Avalanche fans. The trio’s 2000 hit, “All the Small Things,” has become a long-standing tradition for fans attending a Colorado Avalanche home game.

Thousands of Avs Faithful can be heard screaming the song midway through the third period when the AVs have a strong lead in the game, leaving blink-182 forever a part of the Colorado lifestyle.

If you are ready to question your age again, tickets for blink-182’s world tour go on sale Monday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. on the band’s website .

If 2023 feels too long to wait to hear your favorite songs, the band will also drop a new single, “Edging,” on Oct. 14 marking the first time in a decade the trio has been back in the studio together.

