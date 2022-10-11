ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Wildfire alert: Woodtick update 2022-10-11

 2 days ago
Fire in Melville Creek September 12

Last updated: Tue, 11 Oct 2022 10:58:32

Incident is 50% contained.

The lightning caused Woodtick Fire started as two separate fires on July 14, 2022, in a rugged and remote area on the Middle Fork Ranger District in the Frank Church River of No Return Wilderness. Firefighters made multiple attempts to directly engage with the fire. Due to the risk to responders in the remote, steep, and rugged terrain, fire managers decided to shift from a direct attack strategy to a combination of a point protection and confine and contain strategy.  This strategy has focused operations on protecting highly valued resources such as structures, natural resources, cultural resources, and other property.  Additionally, firefighters are working to safely connect natural barriers in the area (such as rocky outcrops and creeks) through actions including fireline construction, burn-out operations , and bucket drops. Since mid-July, the area has experienced multiple red flag warnings for gusty winds, high temperatures, low humidity, and thunderstorms.

 On July 30 and 31, firefighters took the opportunity of favorable weather to implement a firing operation using aerial and hand ignition to eliminate fuel in the path of the fire. This allowed firefighters to secure the fire’s edge near the communities of Camas Creek, Red Spar, and Meyers Cover. After the backburn operation, crews patrolled, mopped up, and secured the fire’s edge in this area. Helicopters were used for bucket drops to cool hot spots. Equipment and supplies remain staged if needed for future point protection actions.

The fire will remain under a point protection and confine and contain strategies with risk to responders and public safety being the top priority. Firefighters continue to work with landowners and have completed point protection for the values in Red Spar, Camas Creek Ranch, Lost Springs CG, Silver Creek Historic Cabins, the Silver Creek Estates, and Ramshorn Estates.  

View Woodtick Fire Wildfire web site

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Fire in Melville Creek September 12
Fire in Melville Creek September 12
Woodtick Fire September 8
Woodtick Fire September 8
Woodtick Fire September 8
Woodtick Fire from Middle Fork Peak LO Sept 7
Woodtick Fire 9/3 from Middle Fork Peak LO
Woodtick Fire August 29
Woodtick Fire August 29
Column at Martindale Ridge
Column w/ River

