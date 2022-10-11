Read full article on original website
Could an ADU revolution be underway in the Capital Region?
Accessory dwelling units could help California’s housing crunch — if they can avoid exacerbating inequities. They used to be called “granny flats.” Or sometimes “in-law units,” “backyard cottages” or maybe “casitas.”. These are mini-homes that sit on the yard or driveway...
Sacramento neighborhoods experience 8 murders in 12 days, no connections identified yet
From city streets to the avenues of the county, Sacramento’s early fall weather ushered in some startling challenges for law enforcement after 8 people were murdered in just 12 days. The string of killings started on the third week of September, when Sheriff’s deputies arrived near the corner of...
Goldensky Country Music Fest in Discovery Park this weekend aims to begin a new tradition
The first annual GoldenSky Country Music Festival will take place at Discovery Park on October 15 & 16. The festival will include an all-star lineup of country music artists including Tim McGraw, who will headline Saturday night, and Sam Hunt who will headline Sunday. The festival will feature three stages to host its lineup alongside a line-dancing saloon, mechanical bull-riding, “farm-to-fork” dining opportunities from Sacramento restaurants and the GoldenSky Beer Festival. The brewery element will allow fans unlimited sampling of over 100 craft beers, and it can be added to festival passes for a nominal charge. GoldenSky is produced by Danny Wimmer Presents, best known for bringing Sacramento the extremely popular Aftershock Festival. Don’t drag your boots, a limited number of tickets remain. For more information and to purchase tickets visit the GoldenSky website at www.GoldenSkyFestival.com.
Punk god of 1984 returns to Sacramento to mince words and fill up your ear holes on Oct. 10
Although most know Mr. Rollins for his brief tenure fronting punk rock greats, Black Flag, it’s his radio and internet presence along with spoken word mini-tours that have earned him great praise as of late. To say that Henry is well-versed in music alone would be a great understatement. From film to author, voice-over artist to world traveler, it seems there is nothing stopping Rollins from living out his bucket list and sharing those experiences with whoever will listen. His current run of shows is dubbed ‘Good To See You 2022’ and hints at many new stories both pre-and-post-COVID that are bound to tantalize and titillate. Doors open at 6:30pm and the show starts promptly at 7:30pm. Tickets start at $33.95 and go up to $179 for a VIP experience (this option is now sold out) and can be purchased at www.crestsacramento.com or via promoter, SBL Entertainment. The Crest Theatre is located at 1013 K Street in Sacramento.
The Solving Sacramento guide to understanding affordable housing in the region
On paper, the concept of affordable housing seems fairly simple: A city works with a developer to build units for people who can’t afford to pay rents at the market rate. But in the reality of red tape, scarce resources and high construction costs, affordable housing becomes much more complex.
Photo Gallery: Roach and Romance – Day 3 of Aftershock
Day 3 of Aftershock featured a lineup of bands that kept the festival moving in high gear. My Chemical Romance gave a headlining performance on the Jack Daniel’s stage. Vacaville locals Papa Roach played to their largest hometown crowd ever. Lzzy Hale of Halestorm heated up the stage in leather and fishnet stockings, and Aussie band Airbourne’s frontman channeled his inner Angus Young with a stadium rock performance.
Photo gallery: Mac Sabbath drives-thru Midtown
Parody tribute band, Mac Sabbath, performed a flurry of heavy metal tracks for Goldfield patrons on Wednesday night. Led by founding member Ronald Osbourne, bandmates Slayer Mac Cheeze, Grimalice, and the Catburglar, entertained a packed venue with humorous covers of lauded Black Sabbath tracks, and non-stop sidesplitting stage theatrics. The winning combo gave audience members an entertainment value that can only be found on the dollar menu, and according to one fan “was much better than a kick in the mcnuggets”.
Michael Solomon’s visions bring the jazz above K Street
Tower Records personality’s stunning music photos on display through October 8 at Sacramento’s Russ Room. Ascending the stairs, visitors to the loft above Solomon’s Deli are beckoned by a screaming crimson glow: The words “The Russ Room” burn in hot, red neon to welcome incomers to a venue that’s hosted Oh Lonesome Ana, Space Walker and DJ Flower Vato. But at the moment, the Russ Room’s buzz is mainly about a captivating exhibit of black and white photographs called “Let’s Go See Some Jazz.”
The town that wouldn’t burn
In the wake of losing Paradise, Greenville & Grizzly Flats in recent years, the Mosquito Fire nearly wiped another California town off the map – but firefighters and luck stopped it. If not for some crafty firefighting, and a change in the weather, the mountain town of Foresthill might...
It’s time to get Sacra-mental! Aftershock is back
Less than two weeks remain before Danny Wimmer Presents turns Discovery Park into the largest headbangers’ ball on the West Coast with the tenth installment of Aftershock Festival. This year’s festival aims to be the biggest and baddest yet, with four full days of nonstop music on four stages. More than 90 bands will be performing. The lineup of rock and metal heavyweights includes headliners (Thursday) Slipknot and Rob Zombie, (Friday) KISS and Danzig, (Saturday) My Chemical Romance and Papa Roach, (Sunday) Muse and Shinedown, as well as a mind-numbing collection of additional top artists which include Black Label Society, Halestorm, Stone Temple Pilots, Lamb of God, Bring Me the Horizon, and many more. Aftershock takes place October 6-9 at Discovery Park near downtown Sacramento at 1600 Garden Highway. Performance times have been announced and the festival’s full schedule can be found on the official mobile app: www.aftershockfestival.com/mobileapp. A limited number of 2-day, 4-day, and single day passes remain and can be purchased at: www.AftershockFestival.com.
Hit by inflation, cost of living hikes and corporate landlord profiteering, Sacramentans want to know why their tenant protections are so weak?
Sacramento County has no safeguards for renters, while tenants say the City’s protections aren’t keeping up with reality. At the August 23, 2022 Antioch City Council meeting, former councilmember Ralph Hernandez stood to speak on behalf of a rent stabilization ordinance that was under consideration. He recounted the general challenges in the community: low-income families, including non-English speakers, being taken advantage of with raising rents on properties, non-existent maintenance, broken down appliances and pest infestations. He also mentioned tenants feeling they cannot say anything for fear that they will face retaliatory eviction with nowhere else to go.
Brazil’s Krisiun prepare to demolish all in their wake during debut show at Roseville’s Goldfield Trading Post on Sept. 30
Since the trio’s formation back in 1990, Porto Alegre, Brazil’s Krisiun have proven themselves one of the fastest and most ferocious metal acts on the touring circuit. For the uninitiated, the trio consists of Alex Carmago (bass/vocals) and brothers Moyses Kolesne (guitar) and Max Kolesne (drums). Additionally, they’re considered South America’s undisputed kings of death metal known for a crushing live show few bands in their genre can top. Amazingly enough, even with a relentless tour schedule, the band has released twelve full-lengths to date with new record, ‘Mortem Solis,’ coming out in late July earlier this year via Century Media records. If you’re a fan of blast beats and like your death metal fare as devastating as humanly possible, look no further. Doors open at 5pm and the show kicks off with openers Katholik at 5:30pm. Also on this heavy-handed bill are Revocation (supporting ‘Netherheaven’ on Metal Blade Records), Alluvial, and Inoculation. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.goldfieldtradingpost.com for $20. Goldfield Trading Post is located at 238 Vernon Street in Roseville. All ages are welcome.
BulletBoys prepare to rock Goldfield Trading Post in Roseville on Sept. 18
When Los Angeles’ BulletBoys released their self-titled debut on Warner Bros. Records back in 1988, there was little doubt who this quartet counted as their biggest influence. Van Halen comparisons aside, their first three Ted Templeman-produced efforts would soon become bonafide relics of hard rock history. And while singer / guitarist Marq Torien is the only original member you’ll be seeing this Sunday, his current band featuring local bassist Brad Lang (ex Y&T, Ratt and Jet Red) and lead guitarist Ira Black (Lizzy Borden, Vio-Lence, I Am Morbid) is firing on all cylinders. Once more, Torien still has the pipes to deliver the band’s biggest hits with relative ease and a swagger that his undeniably his own. Doors open at 6pm and the shows kicks off with openers Cardboard Ringo at 6:30pm. Dokken’s George Lynch headlines the festivities and is sure to give music fans even more bang for their buck. Tickets can be purchased at www.goldfieldtradingpost.com for $25. Goldfield Trading Post is located at 238 Vernon Street in Roseville.
Roger Waters returns to Golden 1 Center to play some music and, of course, to speak his mind on Sept. 20
Although Roger Waters’ ‘This Is Not A Drill’ tour has drawn considerable ire for his political rhetoric (with nods to George Orwell and Aldous Huxley) and in-your-face visuals, that’s not necessarily a bad thing. As bassist / singer of Pink Floyd until his exit in the early 80’s, Waters has never been one to sit idle and rest on his former band’s laurels nor keep his mouth shut when it comes to important current world events. The touring show is bound to please Pink Floyd fans and features songs from ‘Animals,’ ‘Wish You Were Here,’ ‘Dark Side Of The Moon,’ ‘The Final Cut,’ and quite a few from ‘The Wall.’ Some of his greatest solo material will also find its way onto the two-part set. Doors open at 7pm and the shows kicks off at 8pm. Believe it or not, good, affordable tickets are still available at www.golden1center.com for as little as $25 for the nosebleeds. Golden 1 Center is located at 500 David J Stern Walk in Downtown Sacramento. Doubleplusgood.
Air guitarists unite! Joe Satriani to descend upon Stockton’s Bob Hope Theatre on Sept. 26
It’s not just any guitarist who can claim they were a teacher to Steve Vai (Frank Zappa), Kirk Hammett (Metallica), Alex Skolnick (Testament), Larry LaLonde (Primus, Possessed, Blind Illusion), and even the great jazz sensation Charlie Hunter (Disposable Heroes Of Hiphoprisy) all in the same breath. For Joe Satriani, it’s all in a day’s work. Since the release of his debut record, ‘Not Of This Earth (1986),’ Satriani has developed a loyal legion of fans that will travel anywhere and everywhere when he infrequently tours. And while ‘Surfing With The Alien (1987)’ really put him on the map by achieving Platinum plus sales, it’s his steady stream of impressive and consistent catalog that has garnered him yet even more fans. He is currently on tour – dubbed ‘Earth Tour’ – supporting his ‘The Elephants Of Mars’ record which was released in April earlier this year. Doors open at 7pm and the show kicks off at 8pm. Tickets range from $39.50 to $79.50 and can be purchased at www.stocktonlive.com . The Bob Hope Theatre is located at 242 East Main Street in Stockton, CA.
