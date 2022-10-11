ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disneyland increases ticket prices, introduces new ticket tier; Genie+ price going up

By Scott Gustin, Nexstar Media Wire
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Ticket prices for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure increased an average of 8% on Oct.11, Disneyland officials confirmed.

Credit: Scott Gustin / Nexstar Media Wire

Disneyland also introduced a new “Tier 0” one-day ticket that will cost $104 per day and will be valid on the least crowded days of the year.

The price of a one-day ticket now ranges from $104 to $179 based on the day. The most expensive one-day Park Hopper ticket is now priced at $244 per day.

The last time Disneyland increased ticket prices was in October 2021. All ticket price increases go into effect on Tuesday.

“Disneyland Resort is always planning the next new idea, attraction, and story,” a Disneyland official said in a statement. “Our tiered ticketing structure offers guests different options to experience that magic throughout the year, including our lowest price point – which hasn’t changed since 2019.”

Disneyland also announced the price of Genie+ will increase effective on Oct.11. Genie+ replaced Disneyland’s FastPass program last year and allows guests to access the Lightning Lane and bypass the traditional line for select attractions.

Genie+ will increase from $20 to $25 per day when purchased in advance. If you wait until you are at the park to purchase, Genie+ pricing will now be variably priced based on the date.

Disneyland announced last week that the Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway attraction at Disneyland will open on Jan. 27, Disneyland announced Thursday.

The attraction is part of an updated Mickey’s Toontown slated to open in spring 2023, but Disney announced the new Mickey and Minnie attraction would open early as part of the kick-off for Disney 100, a celebration for Walt Disney Co.’s 100th anniversary.

The ride opened at Walt Disney World in 2020 and was the first ride at any Disney park that stars Mickey and his friends. Based on the recent Mickey Mouse cartoon shorts, the attraction follows Mickey and Minnie as they take a leisurely drive to a picnic when a runaway railway takes guests on a “whirlwind ride through a world where the rules of physics don’t apply.”

The theme park also revealed an updated look for Sleeping Beauty Castle. The princess castle will dawn elegant platinum decorations for the “Disney100” celebration along with new fountains.

At Disney California Adventure Park, “World of Color – One”, an all-new show that celebrates “storytelling” over the past 100 years.

The “Magic Happens” parade will make its return to Disneyland after disappearing when the parks closed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

